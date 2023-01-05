Sir Cruse, the digital creator sensation, has taken the internet by storm with his 360-wave hair tutorials and reaction videos. With a massive following on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Sir Cruse has carved a niche for himself in the digital space. However, who is the man behind the brand? Take a closer look at his life and career.

Who is Sir Cruse? If you are a fan of 360-wave hair tutorials and reaction videos, you have probably seen his content. This digital creator has built a massive following on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Sir Cruse’s profile summary and bio

Real name William Cruse Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 9 November 1965 Age 57 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8” Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father William Sr. Mother Valerie Siblings Terrance Relationship status Dating Partner Jazzy Glimmer Education DeVry University Profession Digital creator (YouTuber, TikToker, and Instagram star) Net worth $100,000 Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

Sir Cruse’s bio

The content creator was born and bred in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Sir Cruse's family is reportedly still residing in Illinois. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Sir Cruse's parents are William Sr. and Valerie. He also has a brother named Terrance. Regarding his educational background, Cruse attended DeVry University, where he studied computer engineering. After completing his education, he decided to pursue a career in the digital space.

How old is Sir Cruse?

According to The Sun magazine, Real Sir Cruse's age is 57 years old as of January 2023. He was born on 9 November 1965.

Career

He began creating content on YouTube and quickly gained a following for his 360-wave hair tutorials and reaction videos. Sir Cruse is particularly known for his 360-wave hair tutorials.

He has a significant following of men interested in learning how to achieve the same hairstyle. Sir Cruse's waves videos have all the tips and tricks on getting the perfect waves, including the products and techniques he uses.

He also has a vast presence on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Currently, he boasts over 334 thousand followers on Instagram, 1.1 million followers on TikTok, and 639 thousand subscribers on YouTube.

What is Sir Cruse's net worth?

The content creator has built a substantial following on his social media platforms. As a result, he has been able to monetize his content through sponsorships and collaborations. His alleged net worth is estimated to be around $100,000.

Is Sir Cruse a woman?

No. He is a man, and he is straight. So, is Sir Cruse married? No. However, he is reportedly in a relationship with a lady known as Jazzy Glimmer. Like him, Jazzy is a content creator.

Sir Cruse's height

Sir Cruse's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 177 centimetres tall. He weighs around 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Additionally, he has black hair and light brown eyes.

Thanks to his unique and engaging content, Sir Cruse has become one of the most popular digital creators on the internet. Sir Cruse has something to offer everyone, whether it is his 360-wave hair tutorials or reaction videos. He has proven that hard work and dedication can pay off. With his talent, creativity and perseverance, he will continue to entertain and inspire his followers for a long time.

