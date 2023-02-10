Meet Kid Cudi's daughter Vada Wamwene Mescudi: everything about her

Vada Wamwene Mescudi is rapper Kid Cudi's only child. She was born in March 2010, but her mother initially denied Cudi the child's custody, which led to a lengthy court battle. Did the American rapper succeed in getting his daughter's custody, and how is their relationship?

Kid Cudi, real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, has built a successful hip-hop career since his spectacular industry debut in 2008. The Cleveland-born rapper has released several multiple RIAA platinum and gold-certified projects, including Man on the Moon: The End of Day (2009 album), Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr Rager (2010 album), and Pursuit of Happiness (2009). Kid Cudi has also ventured into acting, record production, and fashion.

Vada Wamwene Mescudi's profiles summary and bio

Full name Vada Wamwene Mescudi Date of birth 26th March 2010 Age 12 years as of February 2023 Birth sign Aries Place of birth United States Current residence Chicago, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Mexican and Afro-American Gender Female Parents American rapper Kid Cudi and Jacqueline Munyasya Grandparents Elsie and Lindberg Mescudi Known for Being the daughter of rapper Kid Cudi

How old is Kid Cudi's daughter?

How old is Vada Kid Cudi? The celebrity daughter was born on 26th March 2010 in the United States. She is 12 years old as of February 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Who did Kid Cudi have his daughter with?

The Man on the Moon rapper welcomed his daughter Vada Mescudi with his ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Munyasya. Little is known regarding Kid Cudi's baby mama's career.

Does Kid Cudi have custody of his daughter?

After the child's birth in 2010, the artist was involved in a custody battle with Vada Mescudi's mother, Jacqueline Munyasya. She accused him of being an absent father and claimed he has violent tendencies and a long history of substance and alcohol addiction. Rapper Kid Cudi and his lawyer Lauren Blair of the Chicago-based Pedersen & Houpt law firm disputed the claims.

An official custody agreement was later reached, but its contents have never been revealed. The hip-hop star bought a property in Chicago to be near his daughter. He is often seen spending time with Vada and has taken her to several of his shows. However, it is unclear if Kid Cudi and Jackie have a close relationship.

Vada Mescudi with her dad on stage during 2022's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Who is Kid Cudi dating?

In a previous 2022 interview with Esquire, the multi-talented rapper revealed he is single and looking for a girlfriend to marry and have more children. Since his debut in the industry in 2008, he has dated several women, including entertainment lawyer Jamie Baratta, actress Stella Maeve, and actress Raquel Dariane.

What ethnicity is Kid Cudi?

The hip-hop artist has Mexican and African American ethnicity. His mother, Elsie Harriet, is an African American school choir tutor. Kid Cudi's father, Lindberg Styles Mescudi, was an African American and Mexican WW2 Air Force veteran, substitute teacher, and house painter. Lindberg passed away when Cudi was 11 years old after losing the battle with cancer.

Kid Cudi's net worth

The Cleveland-born rapper has an estimated net worth of $16 million in 2023. He has sold over 5 million digital singles since his hip-hop debut and has worked with some of the industry's greatest artists, including Snoop Dog, Kanye West, Mary J Blige, Jay-Z, Shakira, Rihanna, and others.

Rapper Kid Cudi has an estimated net worth of $16 million in 2023. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Despite past custody drama, Vada Wamwene Mescudi and her dad have an admirable daughter-father relationship. Cudi is a proud dad and always talks highly of his only daughter in interviews.

