What does Francesca Sofia Novello, Valentino Rossi's wife do?

Few professional motorbike riders have made such a massive impact on the sport as Valentino Rossi, with nine Grand Prix World Championship wins before his retirement in November 2021, the end of the Moto GP season. His partner, Francesca Sofia Novello, is often pictured by his side. Here, we discuss his better half's full biography.

According to Francesca Novello, she and the sports star initially met in 2018 through mutual friends, and it was not 'love at first site'; however, there was a mutual interest and attraction. They became an item shortly after and are still strong today. Here is a summary of her biography thanks to sources like Francesca Sofia Novello’s Wikipedia and other online reports.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Francesca Sofia Novello Date of birth 13 October 1993 Age 29 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Arese, Italy Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Between Milan, Italy and Tavullia, Italy Current nationality Italian Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 177.80 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Medium brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Pier Luigi Novello and Teresa del Giudice Children One daughter (Giulietta Rossi) Profession Model, social media personality Native language Italian, fluent in English Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok Picuki

Although she is sometimes reported as Valentino Rossi’s wife online, the duo do not seem engaged or married. But, they seem content with their relationship and have even added a member to their unique family. Keep reading for more on what we know about the star and his partner.

What age is Francesca Sofia Novello?

She will be 29 years old in 2023.

What does Francesca Sofia Novello do?

Not to be confused with Francesca Sofia from IBE, Francesca Sofia Novello’s occupation is a model and former underwear model. She is also a social media influencer.

Francesca Sofia Novello’s baby

The duo had a daughter named Giulietta Rossi, born in 2022. However, her exact birthdate has yet to be discovered.

Francesca Sofia Novello’s parents

Her parents are Pier Luigi Novello and Teresa del Giudice.

Francesca Sofia Novello’s net worth

All sources vary, but the model's most widely reported net worth for the model is between $1 million and $5 million.

Francesca Sofia Novello’s profiles

Francesca Sofia Novello’s Instagram, @francescasofianovello, has 578 000 followers. Francesca Sofia Novello’s Picuki account can give you direct access to her Instagram page without logging into the app directly.

Her Twitter page, although unconfirmed, seems to be under @PhraNovello, with 387 followers. However, she has been inactive since 20 September 2014. Her TikTok account is under @francescasofianovello, with 6 776 followers.

Francesca Sofia Novello may be best known for being Valentino Rossi's partner. Still, her prior modelling career and ever-growing social media fanbase show she is becoming a star in her own right.

