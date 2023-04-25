American actor and musician Chet Hanks is no stranger to fame, with a family of successful entertainers, most notably his father, Tom Hanks. However, his life has taken a slightly different turn in comparison. What do we know about him, and who is Chet Hanks’s daughter, Michaiah Hanks? Here, we discuss her life story and more.

Much remains unknown about Chet Hanks’s child since she was only born a few years ago, and her parents remain fiercely private about their daughter. However, based on most online sources, here is what we could find out about Chet Hanks’s daughter.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Michaiah Tiffany Hanks Date of birth 15 April 2016 Age 7 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence California, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity (biracial) Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Chester Marlon Hanks and Tiffany Miles Siblings None Native language English

Chet Hanks’s daughter and wife gathered significant attention online due to increased curiosity about his life and controversies. Luckily, his private struggles on public display have not directly impacted his child yet. Here is what else we know about the family and Chet's daughter.

How many times has Tom Hanks been married, and how many children does he have?

The actor has been married twice. First, he was married to Samantha Lewes, whom he married between 1978 and 1987, followed by Rita Wilson, whom he married in 1988. The couple remain happily married. Tom Hanks’s children include Truman Hanks, Colin Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, and Chet Hanks.

How many biological children does Tom Hanks have?

Considering he is such a family man, fans want to know if his family extends past his bloodline. Despite some curious fans wondering if he has any adopted children, all of Tom Hanks’s sons and daughters are his biological children.

How many grandchildren does Tom Hanks have?

Tom Hanks’s grandchildren are all girls, and he has three: Olivia, born in 2011; Charlotte, born in 2013; and Michaiah, born in 2016.

Michaiah Hanks’s age

The youngster was born on 15 April 2016, making her seven years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aries. Her young age reflects our limited information on her, as she has not yet experienced various milestones in life.

Michaiah Hanks’s parents

Michaiah Hanks’s mother is Tiffany Miles, but little to no information is available on her life. The only limited information available is that she also resides in California and that she and Chet are no longer together.

Michaiah Hanks’s net worth

Due to her age, she has no established net worth, and one can assume that her parents' net worth would run concurrently with hers. Chet Hanks’s net worth is $3 million, presumably from his entertainment career.

Michaiah Hanks's life remains shrouded in mystery since she is still young and has not lived through many of life's experiences yet. But, as she ages, more information will likely become more readily available.

