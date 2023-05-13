What happened to Diane Elizabeth Dern, Diane Ladd's daughter?

Diane Ladd is an American actress best known for appearing in the films Wild at Heart, Ghosts of Mississippi and Rambling Rose. Sadly, in 1962, tragedy hit her home when her only child, Diane Elizabeth Dern, died. Due to the on-screen star's popularity, news about her daughter's death made headlines, with many curious about what happened to the celebrity kid.

Diane Ladd at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. Photo: Araya Doheny

Diane Elizabeth Dern's cause of death was a massive brain haemorrhage, as she accidentally fell into the family pool and seriously hit her head. The incident affected Ladd's marriage, acting career, and will to live.

Diane Elizabeth Dern's profile summary and bio

Full name Diane Elizabeth Dern Nickname Diane Gender Female Date of birth 29 November 1960 Died 18 May 1962 Age at death 18 months old Birthplace California, United States of America Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern Grandparents Preston Paul Lanier, John Dern, Mary Lanier and Jean MacLeish Siblings Laura Dern Famous for Being a celebrity kid

How old was Diane Elizabeth Dern?

Diane Ladd and Laura Dern at the 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Diane Elizabeth Dern (aged 18 months at the time of death) was born on 29 November 1960 in California, United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Diane Elizabeth Dern's parents

Bruce Dern, an American on-screen star, married Ladd after divorcing Marie Dawn Pierce. They met in 1960 during the production of Orpheus Descending. Then, after a short dating period, they got married in a private wedding.

Is Diane Ladd still married to Bruce Dern?

Following their daughter's death, Ladd and Bruce were torn with grief, which soon seeped into the core of their marriage. The duo eventually divorced in 1969.

Who is Diane Ladd married to?

After her divorce from Bruce, Ladd moved on and got married to William A. Shea Jr. in 1973. They divorced in 1976. In 2023, Ladd's spouse is Robert Charles Hunter, and they seem happy and in love.

Laura Dern accepted the prestigious Mary Pickford Award for her mother, Diane Ladd. Photo: Araya Doheny

Did Diane Ladd have another child?

Laura Dern was born on 10 February 1967, just before Ladd and Bruce finalized their divorce. Doctors described her birth as a miracle because all medical reports had confirmed that the Wild at Heart star could not conceive. Laura has followed in her parents' footsteps to become one of America's most talented actresses. She has won five Golden Globe Awards, an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

What is Diane Ladd best known for?

Ladd is famously known for appearing in over 120 films and television roles. With a career spanning over six decades, she has won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television. Some of her acting credits include:

Something Wild (1961)

(1961) The Wild Angels (1966)

(1966) White Lightning (1973)

(1973) Black Widow (1987)

(1987) Rain (2001)

Bruce Dern at the LA Special Screening of Roadside Attractions' "The Peanut Butter Falcon" at ArcLight Hollywood. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Inland Empire (2006)

(2006) Joy (2015)

(2015) Ray Donovan (2016)

(2016) Christmas Lost and Found (2018)

(2018) Young Sheldon (2021)

Diane Ladd's daughter, Diane Elizabeth Dern, died at 18 months after succumbing to drowning injuries. Her death tolled Ladd's marriage to Bruce, and they eventually parted ways.

