Everything we know about LeeAnn Kreischer, Bert Kreischer's wife

Who is Leeann Kreischer? Born LeeAnn Kemp, she is an American celebrity spouse famous as the wife of Bert Kreischer. Bert is a renowned American stand-up comedian, reality television host, podcaster, and actor. How did they meet?

LeeAnn Kreischer is a podcast host but is best known as the wife of Bert Kreischer. Bert is one of the most loved comic artists in the industry and has appeared in many shows like Hurt Bert, Trip Flip, and The Shield.

LeeAnn Kreischer's profiles and bio

Full name LeeAnn Kreischer Date of birth August 20, 1971 Age 51 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Bowdon, Georgia, United States Nationality American Gender Female Ethnicity Caucasian Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christian Zodiac sign Leo Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 61 kg (Approx) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse Bert Kreischer Children Georgia and IIa Social media Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Profession Podcast host Famous for Wife of Bert Kreischer Net worth $3 million

What is LeeAnn Kreischer's hometown?

The celebrity spouse was born on August 20, 1971, in Bowdon, Georgia, America. Leeann Kreischer's age is 51 years as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Leo, and she holds American nationality.

LeeAnn Kreischer's education

She attended a local elementary and high school. LeeAnn later proceeded to pursue a writing career in Hollywood. In high school, she loved sports and played soccer for the school's team.

LeeAnn Kreischer’s height

The celebrity spouse measures 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 61 kg. Kreischer has long brown hair that compliments her body shape.

Who are LeeAnn Kreischer's children?

Together with her husband, Reischer has two daughters. Her older daughter is Georgia Kreischer, born in 2004. The second is Isla Kreischer, born in 2006. The children have been highlighted on her podcast.

How long has Bert Kreischer been with his wife?

The couple met when Kreischer was working as a writer. They dated for five years and tied the knot in December 2003. The pair has been married for more than 19 years, and there have been no rumours of divorce or extramarital affairs. They currently reside in Los Angeles, California, along with their two daughters.

Who is LeeAnn Kreischer's spouse?

Bert Kreischer, popularly known as The Machine, was born on November 3, 1972, in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States. He is celebrated as an American stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster and reality television host.

Kreischer hosted several top shows, such as Hurt Bert, in 2004. In 2018, he created and hosted the cooking show Something's Burning. In 2020, Kreischen starred in the Netflix reality series The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.

Bert Kreischer's filmography

Below are his other films and comedy shows he has featured in:

2001: Life With David J

2001–2002: The X Show

2004: The Shield

2004: Hurt Bert

2010–2016: Bert the Conqueror

2012–2015: Trip Flip

2020: The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

2023: The Machine

Is The Machine a real story?

The Machine is a 2023 American action comedy film created by Bert Kreischer and directed by Peter Atencio. It is based on Kreischer's true story. It is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2023, by Screen Gems in the United States.

What does LeeAnn Kreischer do for work?

Growing up, LeeAnn was interested in various things, such as fashion design, acting and modelling. After her Hollywood career, she worked on various writing projects, such as My Biggest Fan. The movie starred Chris Trousdale, among other leading actors.

She made her first and last appearance as an actress in the short film Destiny Stalled in 2000, portraying a nurse.

LeeAnn is also a philanthropist who has worked with various charity organizations, such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She is also a conservationist and has planted milkweed plants for the monarch butterflies, which are slowly becoming extinct.

LeeAnn Kreischer's podcast

Kreischer is a podcaster popularly known for her podcast Wife of the Party. She talks about marriage, children and family in general. She has also been a guest on her husband's podcast Bertcast.

What is LeeAnn Kreischer's net worth?

She has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She has amassed her wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry. Her husband, Bert Kreischer, has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

How much does Bert Kreischer make per show?

Bert charges between $75,000 and $150,000 per live event, one of his primary income sources. He generates revenue via host appearances, stand-up comedy gigs, films, podcasting projects and television shows. Bert also earns from book sales.

The above is all about LeeAnn Kreischer, a podcast host, wife of Bert Kreischer, mother, and former writer. She is also a philanthropist.

