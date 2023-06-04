Why was Darryl McCauley, Dane Cook's brother, arrested?
If you have ever felt betrayed by a family member, you are not alone. Close family members have betrayed most people at some point in their lives. No one understands this better than Dane Cook. His half-brother, Darryl McCauley, swindled millions of dollars from him while serving as his business manager. Cook had no option but to sue him for this.
Dane Cook is a famous American stand-up comedian and on-screen star. He has released several comedy albums since he debuted his career. These include Isolated Incident, Rough Around the Edges, and Vicious Circle. This is what we know about his half-brother Darryl McCauley.
Darryl McCauley's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Darryl McCauley
|Nickname
|Darryl
|Gender
|Male
|Year of birth
|1965
|Age
|58 years old (2023)
|Birthplace
|Arlington, Massachusetts, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Arlington High School
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Black
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Erika McCauley
|Parents
|George F. Cook and Donna Jean Ford
|Half-siblings
|Dane and Courtney Cook
|Famous for
|Being Dane Cook's half-brother
How old is Darryl McCauley?
Darryl McCauley (aged 58 as of 2023) was born in 1965 in Arlington, Massachusetts, USA. However, his exact date of birth remains a mystery.
Family background
McCauley's parents separated when he was still a child. His mother, Donna Jean Ford, married US Veteran George F. Cook. Sadly, Donna died in 2006, while George died in 2007. Darryl grew up alongside his half-siblings Dane and Courtney Cook.
Regarding his education, the celebrity half-brother is an Arlington High School alumnus.
How much is Darryl McCauley's net worth?
Although Darryl's net worth remains unknown. However, his half-brother, Dane, has an estimated net worth of $35 million in 2023. He has amassed this bulk of wealth from his successful career as a comedian.
What happened to Darryl McCauley?
During his tenure as Dane's business manager, Darryl embezzled millions of dollars and transferred them to his account. This was discovered in 2008 after the renowned comedian hired a new manager. McCauley and his wife, Erika, were found guilty of fraud.
In 2010, he was sentenced to six years imprisonment and 16 years probation. Conversely, Darryl McCauley's wife was sentenced to three years in prison and 13 years of probation. Additionally, the duo was ordered to make a $12 million restitution to Cook.
Darryl McCauley's profiles
Darryl is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.
Dane Cook
What is Dane Cook famous for? The American comedian made his career debut in 1990 and is known for his incorporation of observational and sometimes dark comedy. He is one of the first comedians to utilize a personal webpage. As an actor, Dane has appeared in numerous films, including Good Luck Chuck, My Best Friend's Girl, Employee of the Month, Mystery Man, Dan in Real Life and Mr Brooks.
Dane Cook's age
The talented actor (aged 51 as of 2023) was born on 18 March 1972. His zodiac sign is Pisces.
Where does Dane Cook live?
Dane Cook lives in Los Angeles, USA, with his fiancé Kelsi Taylor. The couple seem happy and in love.
Darryl McCauley is famous for the wrong reasons. He stole millions of dollars from his half-brother, resulting in his imprisonment. His actions were a terrible betrayal because his brother trusted him to handle his finances.
READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son
Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D. Jakes is undoubtedly one of the most influential preachers in the world.
T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.
Source: Briefly News