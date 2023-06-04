Why was Darryl McCauley, Dane Cook's brother, arrested?

If you have ever felt betrayed by a family member, you are not alone. Close family members have betrayed most people at some point in their lives. No one understands this better than Dane Cook. His half-brother, Darryl McCauley, swindled millions of dollars from him while serving as his business manager. Cook had no option but to sue him for this.

Dane Cook's half-brother, Darryl McCauley, at Woburn District Court. Photo: Ted Fitzgerald

Source: Getty Images

Dane Cook is a famous American stand-up comedian and on-screen star. He has released several comedy albums since he debuted his career. These include Isolated Incident, Rough Around the Edges, and Vicious Circle. This is what we know about his half-brother Darryl McCauley.

Darryl McCauley's profile summary and bio

Full name Darryl McCauley Nickname Darryl Gender Male Year of birth 1965 Age 58 years old (2023) Birthplace Arlington, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Arlington High School Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Erika McCauley Parents George F. Cook and Donna Jean Ford Half-siblings Dane and Courtney Cook Famous for Being Dane Cook's half-brother

How old is Darryl McCauley?

Comedian Dane Cook at the 15th Annual Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night Smirnoff Pre-Reception. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Darryl McCauley (aged 58 as of 2023) was born in 1965 in Arlington, Massachusetts, USA. However, his exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Family background

McCauley's parents separated when he was still a child. His mother, Donna Jean Ford, married US Veteran George F. Cook. Sadly, Donna died in 2006, while George died in 2007. Darryl grew up alongside his half-siblings Dane and Courtney Cook.

Regarding his education, the celebrity half-brother is an Arlington High School alumnus.

How much is Darryl McCauley's net worth?

Although Darryl's net worth remains unknown. However, his half-brother, Dane, has an estimated net worth of $35 million in 2023. He has amassed this bulk of wealth from his successful career as a comedian.

What happened to Darryl McCauley?

During his tenure as Dane's business manager, Darryl embezzled millions of dollars and transferred them to his account. This was discovered in 2008 after the renowned comedian hired a new manager. McCauley and his wife, Erika, were found guilty of fraud.

Dane Cook at the Laugh Factory's 41st free Thanksgiving dinner. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

In 2010, he was sentenced to six years imprisonment and 16 years probation. Conversely, Darryl McCauley's wife was sentenced to three years in prison and 13 years of probation. Additionally, the duo was ordered to make a $12 million restitution to Cook.

Darryl McCauley's profiles

Darryl is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Dane Cook

What is Dane Cook famous for? The American comedian made his career debut in 1990 and is known for his incorporation of observational and sometimes dark comedy. He is one of the first comedians to utilize a personal webpage. As an actor, Dane has appeared in numerous films, including Good Luck Chuck, My Best Friend's Girl, Employee of the Month, Mystery Man, Dan in Real Life and Mr Brooks.

Dane Cook's age

The talented actor (aged 51 as of 2023) was born on 18 March 1972. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Where does Dane Cook live?

Comedian Dane Cook at the premiere of American Gods at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Dane Cook lives in Los Angeles, USA, with his fiancé Kelsi Taylor. The couple seem happy and in love.

Darryl McCauley is famous for the wrong reasons. He stole millions of dollars from his half-brother, resulting in his imprisonment. His actions were a terrible betrayal because his brother trusted him to handle his finances.

