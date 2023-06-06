The untold story of Carlyn Rosser: How did Patrick Duffy's wife die?

Carlyn Rosser was an American ballet dancer, but she is best remembered for being the wife of actor Patrick Duffy. The couple had one of the greatest marriages in Hollywood that lasted more than four decades. How did Carlyn die, and how has Patrick been coping since the tragic loss?

Carlyn Rosser was Patrick Duffy's wife for over 40 years until her unfortunate passing in 2017. Photo: Valery Hache

Patrick Duffy has built a successful Hollywood career spanning nearly five decades. He is known for his roles in Mistletoe Secret, Dallas, Man from Atlantis, Welcome to Sweden, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Away from his decorated career, the TV icon has experienced several personal tragedies, including the murder of his parents and the death of his long-term wife, Carlyn.

Carlyn Rosser's profiles summary and bio

Full name Carlyn W Rosser Duffy Date of birth 27th July 1939 Place of birth Charleston, South Carolina, United States Birth sign Leo Date of death 23rd January 2017 Place of death California, United States Age at death 77 years Nationality American Religion Buddhism Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Was married Husband Actor Patrick Duffy (1974 to 2017) Children Two sons, including Padraic Terrence Duffy and Conor Duffy Grandchildren Four Parents Annette and William Frederick Rosser Siblings Roberta Rosser Zito (1943 to 2008) Alma mater San Diego High School Profession Ballerina Known for Being the wife of actor Patrick Duffy

Carlyn Rosser's biography

Carlyn Rosser is best known for being the wife of Hollywood actor Patrick Duffy, but she had an established career before meeting the star. She worked as a ballet dancer with the First Chamber Dance Company of New York.

How old is Carlyn Rosser?

Patrick Duffy's wife was born on 27th July 1939, in Charleston County, South Carolina, United States. She passed away in January 2017 in California, United States. Carlyn Rosser's age at the time of her passing was 77.

Carlyn Rosser's cause of death

What happened to Patrick Duffy's wife? The actor's wife passed away in 2017 after more than four decades of marriage. Her cause of death is reported to be cancer, but it is unclear when she was diagnosed with the ailment.

Carlyn Rosser's spouse

Actor Patrick Duffy and his wife Carlyn Rosser in 1977. Photo: Ron Galella

How did Patrick Duffy meet his wife? The Man from Atlantis star met his late wife, Carlyn, on a tour bus. He was a recent college graduate touring as a narrator with a dance production while Carlyn worked as a ballerina. Talking to Closer Weekly, Patrick revealed that he was attracted to her because of her talent.

My wife had perfect pitch; she could play concert piano; she was a ballerina; she lived a life that was artistic.

How long was Patrick Duffy married to his wife?

The Dallas actor tied the knot with Carlyn Rosser on 15th February 1974 in San Bernardino, California, United States. Rosser was 34, while Patrick was 24 at the time of their wedding. The couple stayed together for over 42 years.

Carlyn Rosser's children

Patrick Duffy with his sons, Padraic Terrence (left) and Conor (right). Photo: Barry King

Who are Patrick Duffy's children? The Man from Atlantis star has two grown sons with his late wife, Carlyn Rosser. Their eldest son, Padraic Terrence Duffy, was born in 1974 and is the managing director for a theatre company in Los Angeles. He is married to actress Emily Kosloski, and they have two kids.

Their youngest son, Conor Duffy, was born in 1980 and is an actor known for Good Girls, The Mick, Superstore, and Arrested Development. Conor is married to TV producer Emily Cutler, and they have two kids. The couple's children and grandkids were a strong support system for the Dallas actor after his wife's passing.

Is Patrick Duffy in a relationship?

After Rosser's death, Patrick thought he would never be ready to move on. In a 2019 interview with Closer Weekly, he opened up about missing his wife and considered himself still married several years after her passing.

The Mistletoe Secret actor decided to find again after his sons encouraged him. He started dating actress and jazz singer Linda Purl in November 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. They starred together in Lifetime's Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story.

Duffy started dating actress Linda Purl in 2020. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Carlyn Rosser's legacy continues to live through her sons and husband. Her passing left Patrick Duffy heartbroken, but he has since found happiness again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl.

