Paula Abdul, Emilio Estevez’s ex-wife, is a celebrated musician

Paula Abdul is an American singer, dancer, actress and television personality. She is widely recognized for appearing as a judge on American Idol and The X Factor. In addition, Paula is an ex-celebrity spouse best known as Emilio Estevez’s first wife. The duo divorced in 1994, ending their 2-year marriage. So, what happened to the once-considered Hollywood’s finest couple?

Abdul has won various accolades for her natural talent, including a Grammy Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Discover more juicy details about the renowned musician.

Paula Abdul’s profile summary and bio

How old is Paula Abdul?

Paula Abdul (age 61 as of 2023) was born on 19 June 1962 in San Fernando, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Abdul’s father, Harry, was of Syrian Jewish Heritage.

On the other hand, her mother, Lorraine, was a concert pianist. Sadly, she died in 2018, and her husband died shortly after in 2019. The dancer has an older sister named Wendy Abdul.

Paula Abdul’s education

Abdul attended Van Nuys High School, where she was a cheerleader and an honour student. She graduated in 1980 and proceeded to California State University to study broadcasting. While there, Paula became the head choreographer for the Laker Girls.

Paula Abdul’s height

Paula stands 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 117 pounds (53 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-22-35 inches. She features dark brown hair and eyes.

Relationship status

How did Paula Abdul and Emilio Estevez meet? The ex-couple first met while the former was dating American actor John Stamos. After a short dating period, they tied the knot in 1992.

In 1994, the pair divorced, citing that the cause of separation was their disagreement about having kids. She moved on to marry clothing designer Brad Beckerman in 1996. The duo divorced in 1998, after 17 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

What does Paula Abdul do for a living?

With a career spanning over four decades, Paula has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Junior High School (1978)

(1978) Private School (1983)

(1983) Soul Train (1988)

(1988) Touched By Evil (1997)

(1997) The Waiting Game (1998)

(1998) All That (1999)

(1999) Robots (2005)

Hotel Babylon (2008)

(2008) Bruno (2009)

(2009) I Will Survive (2012)

(2012) Lip Sync Battle (2016)

(2016) America’s Got Talent (2019)

(2019) Superstar (2021)

(2021) Made for Love (2022)

(2022) The Muppets Mayhem (2023)

As a dancer, she received choreography credits in The Running Man (1987), Coming to America (1988), The Doors (1991) and American Beauty (1999). Conversely, Abdul’s studio albums Forever Your Girl, Spellbound and Head over Heels topped musical charts.

How much is Paula Abdul’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the California native has an estimated net worth of $30 million in 2023. She allegedly makes $2.5 million annually and $200,000 per month.

Abdul has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Paula Abdul, Emilio Estevez’s ex-wife, has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. She has remained relevant despite being in the Hollywood scene for over four decades.

