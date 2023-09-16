Anna Zappia is an American fashion model and celebrity wife famous as the wife of Mike Holmes. Mike is a well-known Canadian contractor, television host, and home improvement expert. He is best known for his television series Holmes on Homes, which aired in 2001 and ran for several seasons.

Mike and Anna are often regarded as husband and wife due to the long time spent together.

Holmes became known for his commitment to quality craftsmanship and dedication to making homes safe and healthy for occupants. Following his career success, fans have been curious about his wife, Anna Zappia.

Anna Zappia's profiles and bio summary

Full name Anna Zappia Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Ethnicity White Nationality American Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Occupation Model, Lawyer Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Mike Holmes Famous for Being Mike Holmes's wife Net worth $1 million

How long has Mike Holmes been with Anna?

Mike has been with Anna Zappia for over two decades. Mike and Anna have been known to work together on various home improvement projects.

Is Mike Holmes still with Anna?

Mike Holmes and Anna Zappia are still together and moving on strong. There have been no rumours of separation.

Mike and Anna have been together for over two decades.

Is Anna Zappia Mike Holmes's girlfriend?

Despite being together for over two decades, Mike and Anna have not yet tied the knot. They are often regarded as husband and wife due to their long time together.

How old is Mike Holmes Jr.'s son?

Mike Holmes Jr. was born in 1989, making him 34 years old as of 2023. He has also followed in his father's footsteps and works in the construction and renovation industry. He has appeared on various television series alongside his father.

Who is Mike Holmes's daughter?

Holmes has two daughters from his first marriage to Alexandra Lorex. They are Amanda and Sherry Holmes. They have been involved in their father's businesses and have appeared on his television shows, where they have been active in home improvement and renovation projects alongside Mike Holmes.

What does Anna Zappia do?

Besides being in the fashion industry, Anna has a career in the legal sector. She owns Zappia law firm, handling cases related to commercial disputes, wrongful detention, racial discrimination and trade secrets.

Anna Zappia's husband

Mike Holmes was born on August 3, 1963, in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. He grew up in a robust construction and home renovation family. His father, Jim Holmes, was a skilled contractor, and Mike learned many aspects of the trade from him at a young age.

Mike is best known for his television series Holmes on Homes.

Early career

Mike Holmes began working in the construction industry at a young age, learning the basics from his father, a skilled contractor. He started as an apprentice and gained valuable hands-on experience in various construction and home renovation aspects.

Holmes on Homes

Mike gained widespread recognition through his television series Holmes on Homes, which premiered in 2001 and ran for several seasons. In this show, he and his team rescued homeowners whose homes had been poorly constructed or renovated by unscrupulous contractors. Holmes became known for his dedication to quality artistry and commitment to making homes safe and sound.

Holmes Inspection

Following the success of Holmes on Homes, Mike Holmes hosted another television series called Holmes Inspection. In this series, he focused on identifying hidden problems and potential home hazards through thorough inspections.

Holmes Makes It Right

This show followed Holmes and his team tackling more challenging renovation projects. It involved extensive repairs and improvements to homes that had been poorly constructed or renovated.

Besides being in the fashion industry, Anna has a career in the legal sector.

Authorship

Mike has written several books on home improvement and construction, including Make It Right: Inside Home Renovation with Canada's Most Trusted Contractor and Holmes Inspection: Everything You Need to Know Before You Buy or Sell Your Home.

Philanthropy

Holmes is involved in various philanthropic efforts related to the construction industry. He established the Holmes Foundation to promote skilled trades and provide scholarships for young people pursuing trade careers.

What is Anna Zappia's net worth?

The celebrity spouse has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She derives her income from her successful career as a model and her law firm. Her husband, Mike Holmes, has a net worth estimated at $30 million. He derives his fortunes from his home improvement contractor and television show host career.

Above is Anna Zappia's biography and everything you need to know about Mike Holmes's wife. Despite being a model and lawyer, she only rose to fame due to her marriage.

