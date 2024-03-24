Kyle Horton’s car accident in Bakersfield: A tragedy for the Hortons

The details of Kyle Horton's car accident have been making the rounds in the news in recent times and have got people wanting to know more about this deceased personality. This is especially because Bakersfield, like most modern cities, is renowned for occurrences of car accidents but also because the person involved is related to a sort of social media celebrity.

Kyle Horton's Bakersfield accident happened due to a collision between his car and two other cars. His demise comes as a rude shock to members of his family and friends. He was only beginning to build his young family, which consisted of his fiancee and his son.

Kyle Horton’s profile summary

Kyle Horton's car accident

The tragic event occurred on 19 August 2023 as Kyle was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 65 near the Lerdo Highway exit. He was driving his Ford Mustang at the time.

He collided with a tractor-trailer and another car, resulting in severe injuries that claimed his life despite the valiant efforts of rescue personnel to save his life. Kyle Horton's death has left his family, friends, and community heartbroken.

How did Krista Horton's brother-in-law pass away?

Kyle, who is brother to Krista's husband, Bryce, passed away after his involvement in a fatal accident on 19 August 2023 on Highway 65, near the Lerdo Highway exit.

Following Kyle Horton's passing, Bryce Horton took to Instagram to express a poignant tribute, promising to hold the memory of his "little brother" and "best friend forever." In the short video he posted, he wrote the following:

Kyle, I love you, and you're not just my little brother; you're my best friend. I'll always treasure every song and movie quote we shared and laughed at together. From being band mates to roommates to uncles of each others kids, there’s not a day that will go by that I won’t think of you and smile and wish you were still here right by my side. John 15:13 Bodhi

Kyle Horton's funeral

The exact funeral date is not public knowledge. Nonetheless, Kyle Horton's obituary on a website detailed how, aside from being a proud Marine Corp, he was a great family man and good friend.

Background information about Kyle Horton

Kyle Horton was born on 7 January 1994 in Bakersfield, California, United States of America. Kyle was passionate about music as a young boy and played the guitar, piano, and drums. This musical talent did not go away with age, as he was invested in sounds and music for the entirety of his life.

Who are the parents of Kyle Hortons?

His parents were Jan and Gregory Horton, and he was raised alongside two brothers, Chad and Bryce, and a sister, Kristi. He attended Frontier High School and Long Beach City College, after which he joined the United States of America Marine Corps, where he served for a few years.

Were Kyle Horton and Bryce Horton brothers?

Bryce is Kyle's older brother. He is a famous dancer and social media influencer recognised for his engaging content on Instagram, where he shares moments with his family and from his travels. He gained prominence through his Instagram account, amassing over 370,000 followers even though his debut social media presence was in February 2013.

Alongside his wife, Krista Horton, a well-known parenting blogger, Bryce has a young family, including their sons Boston Billy and Kampbell Rhoades and their daughter Kollyns Drew.

The family's unity and love for adventure are evident in his videos, such as wakeboarding with his daughter, which garnered over 800,000 views.

Was Kyle Horton married?

He was not married at the time of his death but was engaged to his fiancee, Jori Kinney, whom he met after leaving the United States of America Marine Corps. They were together for six years until his demise. The lovers shared a son named Brooks Allen in the union.

Kyle Horton's car accident brought an end to the vibrant life of a former Marine Corps member in Bakersfield, California, United States of America, leaving his family, friends, and community grieving. Engaged to Jori and a proud father to Brooks Allen, loved ones cherish Kyle's memory, his legacy forever intertwined with music, family, and friendship.

