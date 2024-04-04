Hasbulla's net worth: A peek at Mini Khabib's fortune

Hasbulla, also known as Mini Khabib, is a renowned Russian social media influencer who rose to fame in 2020 following videos of his escapades in Dagestan. His hilarious videos have earned him over a billion views, and his fame has made him sign a five-year deal with the UFC in 2022. Despite his youthful age, his charismatic personality and financial success have piqued the public's curiosity. So, what is Hasbulla's net worth?

Hasbulla has amassed over 8.3 million followers on his Instagram account, making him one of the most iconic internet sensations in the world. His early videos showed him performing extreme activities like fighting with those bigger than him. So, how rich is Hasbulla?

Hasbulla's profile summary and bio

Full name Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov Stage name Hasbulla Gender Male Date of birth July 7, 2002 Age 21 years (in 2024) Place of birth Makhachkala, Dagestan Country Russia Nationality Russian Religion Muslim Medical condition Dwarfism Known for MMA collaborations Height 3 feet 4 inches Weight 18 kg (approx) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Profession Social media personality Social media Instagram, TikTok, (X) Twitter Net worth $2 million

How old is Hasbulla?

Hasbulla, whose full name is Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov (age 21 years in 2024), was born on July 7, 2002, in Makhachkala City, the capital of Dagestan, Russia. He holds Russian nationality, is a Muslim, and is of Dargin ethnicity.

Where does Hasbulla live?

Hasbulla lives in the Russian Republic of Dagestan. It is where he was born, and he became an internet sensation in 2020.

What is Hasbulla's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Magomedov has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He derives his net worth from his social media presence and involvement in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

How does Hasbulla make money?

He garners a significant part of his wealth from views and sponsorships. He also embarks on tours where he engages audiences with meet-and-greet events and sells merchandise featuring his catchphrases and iconic images.

In 2022, he signed a five-year contract with the UFC, where he appears in UFC apparel, appearing in professional fights and endorsements. Multiple brands, such as Tissot, have also sponsored him.

What cars does Hasbulla have?

Although his entire car collection is not publicly known, some of Hasbulla's cars include a white Lada Riva, a Mercedes Benz, and BMW M5. He has also been spotted with a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO, a Rolls Royce Dawn, a yellow Ferrari Spider and a McLaren 720S.

Hasbulla's watches

In addition to posh cars, Hasbulla has shown an interest in luxury watches, and one of his notable pieces is a 31 mm Rolex Oyster Pepetual Datejust. It features a Roman dark grey dial and an oyster bracelet, costing him $7,500.

What is Hasbulla famous for?

He rose to fame for his engaging videos on TikTok, in which he was pretending to fight other people. His breakthrough was in May 2021, after his pre-fight press conference with Abdu Rozik, a famous Tajikistani musician and social media influencer. Since then, he has collaborated with high-profile MMA (Mixed martial arts) fighters and personalities, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White.

Relationship with UFC fighters

Hasbulla is also competent in combat sports thanks to his affiliation with Islam Makhachev, UFC Lightweight Champion, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hasbulla and Islam were also childhood neighbours. He also met UFC chief Dana White at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Hasbulla's medical condition

The social media personality suffers from Growth Hormone deficiency, known as Dwarfism. This genetic disorder occurs when there is inadequate growth hormone in the body. However, he has not allowed his condition to hinder him from achieving his dreams.

Despite being an adult, he still retains the physical appearance of a five-year-old. His height is 3 feet 4 inches, and he weighs around 18 kg. However, he has embraced his uniqueness and become influential on social media platforms.

He has a twin sister, Aminat Magomedov, who suffers from the same medical condition which causes Dwarfism. However, doctors have never given them a definitive diagnosis of their condition.

Lesser-known facts about Hasbulla

He loves shooting guns and driving fast cars.

He loves pets and owns a Scottish Fold named Barsik.

He practices fighting moves and playing pranks.

He owns a white Lada Riva.

His other popular names include Hasbik, Hasbi, Mini Khabib, and Habibula.

He stands at 3 feet 4 inches.

He escaped from an Islamic school.

He is a huge fan of mixed martial arts (MMA).

He signed a five-year promotion contract with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) in 2022.

Above is everything we know about Hasbulla's net worth and the source of his wealth. Despite his lavish lifestyle, he has made several charitable donations, such as helping a young boy, Umar, with cerebral palsy. His journey to fame serves as a testament to the influence of social media, showing how a charming and distinct personality can impact the hearts of millions globally.

