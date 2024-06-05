Meet Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia: The woman behind Oregon's head coach

Dan Lanning is a famous American football coach with an enviable track record in college football. He built his career with dedication, resilience, and passion until he became a household name. Since he married his wife Sauphia, she has also caught the interest of many fans, leading to many who are willing to know more about Dan Lanning's wife.

Dan Lanning initially played college football as a linebacker between 2004 and 2007 before he opted for a coaching career. He started with Park Hill South High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He also coached at Arizona State University and Sam Houston State University before becoming the Oregon Ducks' head coach. His wife is instrumental to his impressive success. Who is Sauphia Lanning?

Dan Lanning's biography summary

Full name Daniel Arthur Lanning Gender Male Date of birth 10 April 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth North Kansas City, Missouri Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Married Spouse Sauphia Lanning Father Don Lanning Children Three (Caden, Kniles, and Titan) Education William Jewell College, Park Hill South High School, Richmond High School Profession American football player, coach Net worth $29.1 million Social media X (Twitter)

Who is Dan Lanning's wife?

Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia (age 36 as of May 2024), was reportedly born on 20 June 1987 in Kansas City, Missouri. While little is known about her childhood, Sauphia attended North Kansas City High School and finished in 2005.

Sauphia attended Northwest Missouri State University the same year and graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Advertising and a Public Relations minor.

What is Dan Lanning's wife's nationality?

She is American. As for Dan Lanning's wife's ethnicity, she belongs to the white ethnic group while following Christian teachings.

Career

She worked with KNWT Channel 8 for five months, from August to December 2007, before moving to Heartland View as a Magazine Assistant. Sauphia was a Northwest Missouri State University Resident Assistant between August 2007 and May 2009.

From August 2009 to September 2010, she worked as an Associate Teacher at Park Hill School District. Since 2014, she has worked with H&R Block as a Marketing Coordinator.

When did Dan Lanning and Sauphia first meet?

The lovebirds first met at Outback Steakhouse in Liberty, Missouri, in 2005. While Dan worked at the restaurant, Sauphia studied at Northwest Missouri State University. Speaking during as head coach of Oregon Ducks, Dan had the following to say:

It’s hard for you to realize the sacrifices that your family deal with in the coaching world. Sauphia’s been our head coach at home for so long and she’s worn so many hats and done many important things for our family to show her support and it’s crazy to think that our journey together started about 16 years ago at Outback Steakhouse, I was a server and she was a to-go girl.

Dan and his wife tied the knot four years after they met in 2009. Since they married, their union has been blessed with three boys: Caden, Kniles, and Titan.

How old are Dan Lannings' kids?

Caden, born in 2010, will be 14 years old in 2024. Kniles, born in 2012, will be two years younger than Caden, making him 12 years old in 2024. Titan, Dan's youngest child, will be 10 years old in 2024; he was born in 2014.

What is the diagnosis of the Oregon coach's wife?

In 2016, the Oregon coach's wife was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of bone cancer.

Dan Lanning's wife's cancer was discovered after she visited the doctor because of persistent pain in her knee. According to the test, the cancer was roughly the size of a golf ball in her leg.

But despite the health challenge, she demonstrated incredible strength and resilience. A year afterwards, in 2017, she was declared cancer-free after she underwent chemotherapy. Among other commitments from Dan Lanning's family, the coach set aside his football commitments to be by his wife's side when needed.

Frequently asked questions

Since Dan stepped into the spotlight, his life has been under media scrutiny, including that of his wife, Sauphia. Below are some of the questions netizens have asked and the best answers given:

Who is the wife of the Oregon football coach? She is Sauphia, a Marketing Coordinator at H&R Block.

How old is coach Lanning? He is 38 years old; he was born on 10 April 1986 in North Kansas City, Missouri.

What is Dan Lanning's salary? He earns $7 million. This came after Oregon extended his coaching career with the team until the 2028 season.

What happened to Dan Lanning's wife? She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of bone cancer.

Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia Lanning, is more than just a supportive spouse; she inspires many, especially with her testimony of how she overcame her battle against cancer. While being a mother to her three sons, she backs her husband as he discharges his duties as Oregon coach.

