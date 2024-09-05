Meet Pookie and Jett: Who are they, and why are they so popular?

More than any other social media platform, TikTok can catapult people from relative obscurity to global fame. No one understands this better than Pookie and Jett, who went viral for their couple-centric content. From their lavish date nights to their romantic getaways, here is everything to know about them.

Pookie and Jett are an Atlanta-based couple who have chronicled their love story on TikTok. In case their viral videos have not flooded your FYP, then maybe you have come across someone using Jett’s catchphrase, ‘’Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight.’’ This article highlights why the internet fell in love with this pair and their journey to stardom.

Who are Pookie and Jett Puckett?

Internet sensations Puckett and Pookie are a married couple who gained notoriety for their lifestyle and travel content. They are best known for surprising each other with personalised gifts and visiting their favourite restaurant, Chick-fil-A.

The couple regularly posts each other online, reflecting a healthy relationship that many admire. On 31 August 2024, Pookie celebrated her husband on his special day via an Instagram post that she captioned:

I hope I can make you feel as special on your birthday as you make me feel every day.

How did Jett and Pookie meet?

The couple crossed paths in 2015. During a January 2024 TikTok video, Jett revealed intricate details about their first meeting, saying:

I approached the prettiest girl in a Philadelphia bar and began talking to her. Two days later, we were inseparable and engaged 10 months later. She is the best person I have ever met.

On 22 January 2016, Puckett proposed to his then-girlfriend in Hawaii. After she said yes, they exchanged nuptials on 16 April 2018. Pookie and Jett’s wedding was colourful, attended by friends and family. That day, he shared the good news with his Instagram followers in a post that read:

It is now official. I am the world’s luckiest man.

On 21 February 2024, the TikTok star shared featured clips of her wedding and afterparty on her Instagram as she reminisced about her big day. The caption read:

Our wedding day: the best day of my life.

Do Pookie and Jett have children?

On 23 June 2024, TikTok couple Pookie announced she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jett. The Instagram post, which featured her in a white body-con dress, was captioned:

Our greatest blessing, baby Puckett, is coming soon.

In a 2024 interview, Pookie disclosed what this new chapter meant for the small family she was starting with her husband.

We have always wanted a child. Jett and I have been together for nine years and married for three. I am excited to see him become a father.

What is the deal with Pookie and Jett?

Due to the duo’s increased popularity, internet sleuths began digging up their past. Pookie and Jett’s controversy started after a photo of her posing in front of a Confederate flag surfaced online.

In other pictures, the TikTok star was seen rocking outfits worn by wealthy white women when slavery was legal. She was highly criticised, with many accusing her of being racist.

Due to the backlash, Pookie took to Instagram to apologise for her behaviour, claiming that she was young and naïve when the snaps were taken.

Jett and Pookie’s bio summary

Beyond their online prominence, many are curious to uncover who the couple is when the cameras are not rolling. Below are fascinating details about Pookie and Jett:

What is Pookie and Jett's real name?

Jett’s full name is Jett Wayne Puckett. His wife, Campbell Hunt Puckett, goes by the moniker Pookie. Wayne reportedly referred to his wife by this name within the first couple of weeks after they met. He felt that it was organic and embodied who Hunt was.

How old are Pookie and Jett?

Wayne (34 as of 2024) was born on 30 August 1990 in Georgia. Hunt was born on 11 March 1992 and is currently 32 years old.

What do Pookie and Jett do for a living?

Pookie is a full-time content creator. In addition, she runs a fashion blog called You Should Wear That. According to her LinkedIn page, the University of Mississippi alumnus formerly worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

She has also worked as an account executive for advertising and consulting firms. On the other hand, Jett is a partner at McLerran & Associates Practice Transitions, per his LinkedIn profile.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Georgia before earning a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

FAQs

With the pair’s growing fanbase, it is only natural for their personal life to become subject to public scrutiny. Here are some frequently asked questions about Campbell and Wayne.

How long have Pookie and Jett been together?

The couple have known each other for nine years. They met in 2015, engaged in 2016, and married in 2018.

What is the age difference between Pookie and Jett?

Hunt is two years younger than her husband, Wayne. On-screen, it is evident that the couple complements each other seamlessly.

What is Jett Puckett’s net worth?

According to Distractify, Puckett makes between $236,000 and $423,000 annually from his current job at McLerran and Associates Practice Transitions.

Although many new couples go TikTok viral every other week, few seem as wholesome as Pookie and Jett. Between Puckett’s unyielding adoration of his wife in every video and their romantic outings, the pair has mastered choosing each other despite the pressure of putting a relationship in the public domain.

