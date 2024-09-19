Benicio Del Toro's wife: Is he married? A look at his dating history

Benicio Del Toro is a household name in the entertainment industry. He is a Puerto Rican actor renowned for his roles in Sicario, Traffic, and The Usual Suspect. In addition to his successful career, Del Toro is known to have had high-end romantic relationships. So, who is Benicio Del Toro's wife?

For decades, Benicio Del Toro's personal life has intrigued fans as much as his powerful performances on screen. He has had relationships with prominent women in the entertainment industry. So, is Benicio Del Toro married?

Who is Benicio Del Toro's wife?

The Puerto Rican actor Benicio (aged 57 years as of 2024) is not married and is reportedly single. He has been in several high-profile relationships. Before we discuss them, here are some facts about Benicio.

Benicio Del Toro's relationships and dating history

Allegedly, the famous actor is single. Del Toro has dated several prominent women in the entertainment industry, as listed below.

1. Kimberly Stewart

Toro has been romantically linked with American socialite and model Kim Stewart. She is the daughter of one of the richest rock stars, musician Rod Stewart and his former wife, Alana Stewart. Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro began dating in November 2010 after meeting at a mutual friend's house.

It was revealed in April 2011 that Stewart was pregnant with Toro's child. Benicio Del Toro's daughter, Delilah Genoveva Stewart, was born on August 11, 2011.

Despite calling off their relationship before the birth of their daughter, the couple has continued to co-parent together. In an interview with Hello! Magazine Stewart described Benicio as a present dad, saying,

The whole family, including Benicio, was at the hospital, and my mom and Benicio were in the delivery room with me. Benicio's very involved; he and Delilah have a very special bond.

Stewart has worked as an actress and brand ambassador. Photo: @Mike Guastella (modified by author)

2. Catherine Keener

Toro later met Catherine Keener on the set of their 2001 film Traffic. They dated for two years until 2003 when they split. Catherine is an American actress who has been credited for films such as Into the Wild (2007), Little Pink House (2017), and Lucky Hank (2023), among others.

Actress Catherine Keener at the "Can A Song Save Your Life?" premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Jason Merritt

3. Lindsay Lohan

In 2006, Benicio Del Toro was romantically linked to Lindsay Lohan after they were seen getting close at a Hollywood party. Reportedly, they were seen together occasionally for a couple of months. Neither of them confirmed or denied the allegations.

Lindsay Lohan at the Michael Kors fashion show at The Shed during New York Fashion Week in New York City. Photo by James Devaney

4. Sara Foster

The Traffic star also dated famous American actress and former model Sarah Foster. It is alleged that the former couple initially met at a mutual friend's party. Some sources state the date as 2004, but they were pictured together in 2006. Reportedly, their relationship lasted only a few months before breaking up. Sarah is currently married to Tommy Haas, a tennis player.

Sara Foster and Benicio Del Toro at the Versace V.I.P. Dinner on February 7, 2006 in New York. Photo by Patrick McMullan

5. Scarlett Johansson

Benicio Del Toro and Scarlett Johansson were rumoured to have a relationship after meeting at the 2004 Oscars. Scarlett Johnson is a critically acclaimed Hollywood actress known for her roles in The Avengers and Lost in Translation. In 2021, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Scarlett Johansson at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

6. Sophie Dahl

Another of Benicio Del Toro's rumoured girlfriends was the renowned British model and author Sophie Dahl. In the early 2000s, the couple, who had met at a charity auction in London, made headlines with their whirlwind romance. The former celebrity couple dated on and off for two years before going their separate ways.

Sophie Dahl and Benicio del Toro in 2001 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Photo: @Beniciodeltorofanclub

7. Heather Graham

Heather Graham and Benicio del Toro began dating shortly after meeting at a late-90s Hollywood event. During their time together, the ex-couple attended movie premiers and social gatherings. However, the two decided to call off their relationship amicably.

Actress Heather Graham at the Creative Coalition's spotlight awards dinner gala at Marquee in New York City. Photo by Ilya S. Savenok

8. Chiara Mastroianni

Another of Benicio del Toro's past romantic relationships was with popular French-Italian model Chiara Mastroianni. She is the daughter of legendary actors Marcello Mastroianni and Catherine Deneuve. Chiara and Benicio first met in 1998, and soon after, they were in a long-term relationship, as per IMDb.

Chiara Mastroianni and Benicio del Toro. Photo: @StLaurent

9. Alicia Silverstone

Did Alicia Silverstone and Benicio Del Toro ever date? Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone, American actress, author, and animal activist, allegedly had a short-lived romantic relationship. They dated between 1996 and 1997 after being introduced by mutual friends.

Neither Del Toro nor Alicia confirmed the romantic relationship despite reports of them spending time together. Long after their relationship, the ex-couple remained good friends and even worked together on the film Excess Baggage.

Alicia Silverstone during "Krazy House" Premiere at Tuschinski in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by Daniel Kroll

10. Claire Forlani

Benicio and English actress Claire Forlani began dating in 1995 after meeting at a movie premiere. The two dated for two years and were inseparable, attending high-end events and premiers together.

Claire Forlani at the Cinema Italian Style '17 Opening Night Gala Premiere of "A Ciambra" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo by Tommaso Boddi

11. Valeria Golino

Benicio was once engaged to the famous Italian actress Valeria Golino, who starred in Rain Man and Hot Shots! Valeria Golino and Benicio Del Toro first met in 1988 on the set of Big Top Pee-wee. With an enviable on- and off-screen chemistry, the duo were engaged for four years before parting ways in the early 1990s.

Valeria Golino at the photocall of the jury of the "Un Certain Regard" section during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo by Stephane Cardinale

FAQs

Benicio Del Toro is a highly acclaimed actor from Puerto Ricco. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the actor:

How old is Benicio Del toro?

The Puerto Rican native is 57 years old. He was born on February 19, 1967, in San Germán, Puerto Rico.

Did Benicio Del Toro get married?

The highly acclaimed actor did not get married. He was lastly linked to Kimberly Stewart.

Are Benicio Del Toro and Kimberly Stewart still together?

Benicio and Stewart are no longer together. However, they have a 13-year-old daughter named Delilah, whom they co-parent. She was born on August 11, 2011.

Who is Benicio Del Toro's spouse?

As of this writing, Benicio del Toro has no partner. Despite dating several actresses, the award-winning actor is currently single.

Above is everything you would love to know about Benicio Del Toro's wife and his dating history. Although not married, he has had multiple high-profile relationships with famous women in the showbiz industry.

