Arlene Silver's net worth and bio: Her age, career, and love life

Many know Arlene Silver for her relationship with Hollywood star Dick Van Dyke. She is an American actress and makeup artist. Silver starred in Days of Our Lives alongside her husband, and their love story has made headlines because of their age differences. So, what is Arlene Silver's net worth, and how old is she?

Arlene Silver (L) speaks at the Midnight Mission's 100th anniversary Golden Heart Gala. On the right is Arlene and her husband, Dick Van Dyke. Photo: David Livingston, Araya Diaz (modified by author)

Silver's journey in the entertainment industry has inspired many young women. Her passion and dedication have seen her rise and build a solid reputation. She has worked as a makeup artist on award-winning films and TV shows. We highlight Arlene Silver's bio, net worth, and other top facts about her.

Profile summary

Full name Arlene Silver Date of birth 21 September 1971 Age 53 (as of September 2024) Birthplace New York, USA Profession Makeup artist, actress Spouse Richard Wayne 'Dick' Van Dyke Step-children Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth

Arlene Silver's net worth

The makeup artist has reportedly made a fortune in her career, but details of her net worth remain undisclosed. Arlene's husband has amassed millions of wealth throughout the years. So, how much is Dick Van Dyke worth?

According to Hello! Magazine, the veteran actor has an estimated net worth of $50 million. He is an award-winning actor who has starred in numerous films. Van Dyke and Arlene Silver's age difference has attracted debate all over, but that did not stop Dick from approaching her. He said,

I never approached a strange woman in my life. And she walked by and I jumped and I said, 'Hi, I'm Dick.' I had no idea she was half my age. Beautiful.

Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke attend the 76th Creative Arts Emmys Winner's Walk at Peacock Theater on 7 September 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

How old is Arlene Silver?

Dick Van Dyke's wife is 53 as of October 2024. She was born on 21 September 1971 in New York, USA. Arlene is 46 years younger than her husband, Dick (98 years old). He was born on 13 December 1925 in West Plains, Missouri, United States.

Despite their age difference, the two have lived happily together and ignored criticisms. Arlene told E! News,

I mean, the facts, our age difference. But it's so irrelevant. I think when you see us together, it's like you don't think about it.

What does Arlene Silver do for a living?

Dick Van Dyke's wife is a makeup artist and actress. She has worked on numerous projects and starred in Days of Our Lives (1965), Carolina (2003) and Murder 101: If Wishes Were Horses (2007). In 2023, she appeared alongside her husband on Days of Our Lives. Van Dyke said,

I played an old guy, of course, in a wheelchair. My wife played my attendant.

Arlene Silver and her husband, Dick Van Dyke have graced several occasions together. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Dick has gained significant popularity for his roles in several movies. He is one of the oldest living actors on earth. He won multiple awards, including the Golden Globe and six Emmy Awards.

The actor was inducted into the TV Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1993. His films include:

Bye Bye Birdie (1963)

(1963) Mary Poppins (1964)

(1964) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

(1968) The Runner Stumbles (1979)

(1979) Ghost of a Chance (1987)

(1987) Dick Tracy (1990)

(1990) Becker (1999)

(1999) Scrubs (2003)

(2003) Murder 101 (2006)

(2006) The Caretaker 3D (2010)

(2010) Trollz (2016)

(2016) Days of Our Lives (2023)

(2023) Kidding (2020)

Was Arlene Silver married before?

The American actress had never been married before meeting Van Dyke. In an interview, she acknowledged the actor as a perfect partner, saying,

I haven't been married before so it's wonderful. He's the perfect human being but he's also the perfect partner. I went through a lot of frogs to get my prince.

Arlene is Van Dyke's second wife after the actor divorced his first wife, Margie Willett. Their marriage lasted 36 years (1948-1984). He also reportedly dated actress Michelle Triola Marvin in 1976. Michelle died in 2009 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Dick Van Dyke (R) and his wife, Arlene Silver, celebrate his 90th birthday at Disneyland on 13 December 2015 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks

How did Silver meet Van Dyke?

The couple reportedly met at the 13th annual SAG Awards on 28 January 2007 at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California. Silver was then working backstage as a makeup artist.

After knowing one another, Van Dyke hired her as a makeup artist. The two dated for a few years before tying the knot. Van Dyke and Arlene Silver's wedding took place in a private ceremony in Malibu in February 2012. The actor was 86 when he got married to Silver.

Arlene Silver's children

She does not have a child but is stepmother to four of Van Dyke's kids. Her step-children are Barry, Stacy, Carrie Beth, and Christian Van Dyke. The actor got his four kids with Margie Willett, his first wife.

Frequently asked questions

Arlene and Van Dyke's relationship has challenged many people and proved that true love conquers the age barrier. The couple share a strong bond and passion for music and dancing. Here are more facts about the celebrity couple.

How many children does Arlene Silver have? She has four step-children from Dick's previous relationship with Margie Willett.

She has four step-children from Dick's previous relationship with Margie Willett. Is Margie Willett still living? Dick's first wife died in 2008 at the age of 81 years old. Margie died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Dick's first wife died in 2008 at the age of 81 years old. Margie died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. What year was Arlene Silver born? The makeup artist was born in 1971. There is an age difference of 46 years between her and Van Dyke.

While Arlene Silver's net worth remains undisclosed, her husband has amassed millions of dollars in her career. Arlene's passion and dedication to her job are some of the things that attracted Van Dyke to the talented actress.

