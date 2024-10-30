Who is Aliza Barber? Get to know Lance Barber's wife

Lance Barber is a prominent actor best known for portraying George Cooper Sr in the Young Sheldon series. Since the show made its debut in 2017, the actor has grown to become a favourite TV husband and father, leading to questions about his personal life. This article shares all you need to know about Lance's real-life wife, Aliza Barber.

Aliza Barber does not work in show business and has kept a low profile. She rarely makes public appearances with her husband Lance, who has worked in the entertainment industry since the late 1990s.

Lance Barber's profile summary

Who is Lance Barber's wife, Aliza Barber?

Actor Lance is married to Aliza Barber. She is a professional chef currently based in Los Angeles, California. She has no social media presence, but on her mother-in-law, Susan Barber's Facebook profile, there are several pictures of Aliza with some dating back to 2011.

Aliza Barber is a Chicago native

Aliza is originally from Chicago, Illinois, where her family is based. Her husband Lance used to live in the city in the 1990s before moving to Los Angeles.

Lance, who is a native of Michigan, relocated to Chicago in 1995 to pursue acting. He studied 'sketch and improv at Second City and later worked at the theatre's box office for around five years. While talking to the Chicago Tribune in 2014, he mentioned that he was still spending more time in Chicago, adding,

My wife's family is in Chicago, so it's our home base when we come to make the rounds.

Lance Barber and Aliza Barber's children

Lance Barber and his wife Aliza are parents to two children. Their eldest son, Arlen, was born in 2008 (16 years old in 2024), while their daughter, Edie, was born in 2011 (13 years old in 2024).

The kids have been shielded from the limelight. In a 2014 interview with Amy Movie, the actor talked about having to raise the children in a location that allowed him to continue working as an actor.

My wife and I talk about raising our children in a different town other than Los Angeles, but if we ever did move, I would remain somehow in some aspect of show business because I love it. And because I have no other skills.

Lance Barber, who plays Missy's (Raegan Revord) and Sheldon's father on Young Sheldon, previously likened his on-screen role as a father to his real-life relationship with his kids. While talking to TV Line in May 2024, he referenced the father-daughter date that his character George had with Missy at Red Lobster, saying,

I've certainly heard more about that episode than any other. It really touched a lot of people's hearts, fathers and daughters alike, as well as other folks. I was so grateful that it was kind of the start of that father-daughter relationship they lean into for Missy and George. It was one of my favourite things to play. I'm a father of a son and a daughter, and I have that relationship at home.

What is Lance Barber doing?

Aliza Barber's spouse is currently taking a brief break from acting. In May 2024, he said goodbye to his role as George Cooper Sr in Young Sheldon. The character dies from a sudden heart attack while at work.

Lance will not be in the Young Sheldon spin-off series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which premiered on October 17, 2024, but he might make a cameo. In his February 2024 interview with TV Insider, the actor mentioned that he planned to spend more time with his family after the CBS sitcom wrapped up production.

I don't have any projects lined up – I have other priorities in my life, such as family. I have the luxury of not having to worry about what the next thing is because of this success. As soon as I'm done here, I'm going to travel with my family.

FAQs

As Lance Barber continues to shine on screen, curiosity about his guarded personal life increases. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the actor;

Is Lance Barber married?

The Young Sheldon star is married in real life. His wife is called Aliza, but it is unclear how long they have been together.

Who is Lance Barber married to?

The actor is married to Aliza Barber, a professional chef. The couple are based in Los Angeles, California,

How many children does Lance Barber have?

The actor has two children, a son called Arlen and a daughter known as Edie. Lance and his wife, Aliza, have kept the kids out of the spotlight.

Who is Zoe Perry's husband?

Zoe Perry, who plays Sheldon's mother in Young Sheldon, is married to Canadian producer and director Gab Taraboulsy. They tied the knot in 2021.

Lance Barber's wife, Aliza Barber, is not a household name, but she is an integral part of the actor's life. Despite the public attention that comes with being married to a TV star, Aliza and Lance have managed to maintain a low profile and family-oriented life as they raise their two children.

