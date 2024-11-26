Delfina Suárez's age and biography: Meet Luis Suárez's daughter

At such a young stage, especially at Delfina Suárez's age, no one could have predicted the celebrity child would gain fame quickly. She is the daughter of Luis Suárez, a Uruguayan professional football player who is currently a striker at Inter Miami.

Delfina Suárez is the only daughter of Uruguayan professional football superstar Luis Suárez and his wife, Sofía Balbi. Her father has a tattoo of her name, Delfina, on his wrist, which he kisses whenever he scores a game.

Delfina Suárez's profile summary

Full name Delfina Suárez Date of birth 5 August 2010 Place of birth Barcelona, Spain Nationality Uruguayan Ethnicity Uruguayan Father Luis Suárez Mother Sofia Balbi Siblings Benjamin and Lautaro School Pine Crest School, Florida, USA Sports Athletics (triple jump and track relays) Awards Broke the Middle School 100m record on 18 April 2024

Delfina Suárez's age and birthplace

Luis Suárez's daughter, Delfina Suárez, is 14 years old as of 2024. She was born on 5 August 2010, in Barcelona, Spain. In 2024, her dad posted images from her colourful birthday party on his Instagram page. He wrote;

Very happy birthday my beautiful princess! Enjoy your day because you deserve it! Keep being the way you are that you make us proud of the daughter we have!

Delfina Suárez breaks school record

Delfina is a 7th Grader (Class of 2029) at Pine Crest School. As per her profile on the MileSplit website for Florida, she competes in athletics such as triple jumps and track relays.

Luis Suárez's daughter set a Middle School Record in the 100m in April 2024. She improved upon her Middle School Record of 13.38 by running 13.14 (+2.4 m/s).

In May 2024, she finished 9th in the triple jump at MS State with a PR of 22m, a mark of 10.18m, just 3.25" shy of the MS Record set in 2012.

All about Delfina Suárez's famous parents

Delfina Suárez's dad is Luis Suárez and her mother is Sofia Balbi. Below is everything about the celebrity couple;

1. Luis Suárez

Full name : Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz

: Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz Place of birth : Salto, Uruguay

: Salto, Uruguay Profession: Professional football player

Professional football player Social media : Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

: Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook Net worth: $70 million(approx)

Delfina Suárez's dad is a famous Uruguayan professional footballer and striker. Luis Suárez (aged 37) began his senior club career at Nacional in 2005 at the age of 19. He is widely regarded as one of the top players of his generation and one of the greatest strikers of all time.

During his professional football career, Luis has played for top European football clubs, including Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid. He currently plays for the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Luis Suárez has had a highly decorated career, accumulating numerous awards and honours, including two Premier League Golden Boots (2014 and 2016), a Pichichi Trophy (2016), and a Golden Ball (2023-2024). This success has made him one of the richest football players, with a net worth of over $70 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

2. Sofia Balbi

Full name : Sofia Balbi

: Sofia Balbi Date of birth : November 10, 1989

: November 10, 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)

35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay Profession: Instagram influencer

Instagram influencer Social media: Instagram

Delfina Suárez's mom is Sofia Balbi, a well-known Instagram personality. Sofia skyrocketed to stardom following her marriage to Luis in March 2009. She has since garnered many followers on Instagram, regularly posting about her family.

Why did Luis Suárez name his daughter Delfina?

Luis Suárez's daughter's name is an anagram of Anfield, Liverpool's home stadium, where Suárez played six months after her birth. He suggested it as a sense of fate in his life and career. The famous athlete also has his daughter's name tattooed on his wrist and kisses it as his trademark goal celebration.

FAQs

Delfina Suárez is a celebrity kid best known as the daughter of former Liverpool striker Luis Suárez. Below are some frequently asked questions about the celebrity kid;

Does Delfina Suárez have siblings?

Delfina is the oldest of his two siblings. Some of Luis Suárez's other children are Benjamin, born September 26, 2013, and Lautaro, born October 23, 2018.

Why is Delfina Suárez famous?

The celebrity kid rose to prominence as the daughter of Luis Suárez, a Uruguayan professional football player. She is also a rising social celebrity with a huge fan following.

How tall is Delfina Suárez?

Delfina Suárez's height is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 37 kilograms. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Does Delfina Suárez play soccer?

The celebrity kid does not play professional soccer. However, she probably plays recreational football with her dad and brothers.

Trivia

Delfina's father is a professional Uruguayan footballer.

Her mother is Sofia Balbi, and she is a social media personality.

Delfina enjoys playing the piano, painting, and engaging in various sports.

She has broken records in athletics at her school.

Despite Delfina Suárez's age, she is as famous as her father, a professional footballer, especially among football fans. The youngster enjoys athletics and triple jump at Pine Crest School and is already breaking records.

