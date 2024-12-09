A look at Chrissy Metz's weight loss journey: What size is she now?

Chrissy Metz's weight loss journey has been a widely talked about subject since she appeared on the hit NBC show This Is Us as Kate Pearson. Just like the character, she experienced weight challenges since childhood but learnt to handle it as she grew older.

Chrissy Metz attends the 'America Salutes You' 2023 concert at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on December 15, 2023 (L). Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Danielle Del Valle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Throughout Chrissy Metz's life, she experienced weight fluctuations that she and her parents did not understand. She openly discusses her struggles and has become an advocate for positive body image, but she also acknowledges the need for a healthy lifestyle.

Chrissy Metz's profile summary

Full name Christine Michelle Metz Date of birth September 29, 1980 Age 44 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Homestead, Florida Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Martyn Eaden (2008-2015) Children None (as of 2024) Parents Denise Metz, Mark Metz Siblings Four, including Monica Metz, Phillip Metz Profession Singer, actress Years active 2005 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok YouTube Website chrissymetzmusic.com

Chrissy Metz's weight loss struggles started in childhood

Metz has shared that she has been chubby her whole life which affected her childhood growing up in Florida. In her 2018 memoir, This Is Me, she revealed that she experienced hardships, bullying, and abuse as a child, which led to unhealthy habits.

Her parents were worried because she would still gain weight even when she was not eating. Her stepfather would beat her and force her to do weigh-ins. When she was 11, her mother took her to Weight Watchers, which she told People in October 2016 was a way of her trying to ensure she had a good life.

Top 5 facts about actress and singer Chrissy Metz. Photo: Elyse Jankowski on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Did Chrissy Metz have a contract to lose weight?

The actress shared in her November 2016 interview with TV Line that her contract for playing Kate on This Is Us required her to lose weight for the character. She later told People in December 2016 that the agreement did not explicitly mandate her to shed pounds.

Since her character goes through a weight-loss journey on the show, the actress saw it as an opportunity to embark on a similar journey. While talking about Kate and Chrissy Metz's weight loss on Ellen in December 2016, she called the situation a win-win.

Like most actors, we are chameleons, so we play different roles. Like Christian Bale lost all that weight for The Machinist – So I was like, 'Oh, I hope I get to lose weight.' Because that's a win-win for me.

How Chrissy Metz lost 100 pounds

When Chrissy first moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, she lost around 50 pounds at the advice of her then-manager. When she failed to get acting jobs, she became a casting agent and was depressed seeing others living her dream.

The actress told People in February 2017 that the depression led her to eat too much, gaining over 100 lbs. After having a panic attack, which she mistook for a heart attack on her 30th birthday, she checked into a hospital, and the doctor advised her to lose weight.

Chrissy managed to lose the 100 pounds she had gained by eating a 2,000-calorie diet and walking around 20 minutes a day. She also mentioned that playing a fat lady on American Horror Story was awakening because she did not want to be that heavy and unable to move.

Chrissy Metz attends the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA - 'This Is Us' at Dolby Theatre on April 02, 2022, in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Did Chrissy Metz have weight loss surgery?

The actress has not had weight loss surgery despite previous rumours. In September 2017, she told Today that she hoped people would stop asking her about whether she was going to undergo the procedure like her character Kate on This Is Us.

The question I wish people would stop asking me is, 'Are you having weight-loss surgery? Are you going to be doing a gastric bypass? Are you?' Um, what? Some people do feel like they're my doctors, and they have tried to diagnose me on the internet.

Did Chrissy Metz take Ozempic?

The American Horror Story star has not publicly confirmed using Ozempic or any other medication to shed pounds. Weight loss drugs have become popular in recent years, with many celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Kelly Clarkson, and Sharon Osbourne admitting to having used them.

Chrissy Metz attends Family Time with Chrissy Metz at The Grammy Museum on November 18, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What does Chrissy Metz weigh now?

The This Is Us actress does not keep track of how much she weighs. In her March 2016 interview with Marie Claire, she mentioned that she does not care about the numbers because they mess with her mind.

Chrissy also told The Wrap in October 2019 during her appearance at Power Women Summit 2019 that you can live a healthy life at an unconventional size, adding,

And whether I lose weight or I don't, I do not really hold on to a number. I don't think that is important...People are like, 'Wait, what? You got your blood work done and you have great, perfect cholesterol? Like, it does not make sense. I'm like, 'I want you to know that it is real. Like, contrary to popular belief or what we're told about what looks healthy or what doesn't look healthy.

Chrissy Metz today

Metz has learnt to accept her plus-size frame as she pursues her music and acting career. Since her appearance on This Is Us as Kate Pearson, she told US Weekly in March 2022 that she has become an image for body positivity.

In February 2023, she stepped into her author era when she co-published the children's book When I Talk to God, I Talk About You. Chrissy told People in May 2023 that she hopes to do more comedy and possibly have a one-woman show on Broadway.

The actress continues to inspire people with her personal journey. She has since forgiven her stepfather and reconnected with her real dad.

In October 2024, Chrissy appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she mentioned the moment she decided to choose herself while encouraging her fans to know their worth.

I do believe that what we give our attention to is what we create, good and bad. Why not make it positive? Why not pursue what you want and what you love (because) you are worthy of it?

Chrissy Metz performs during the CMA Fest 2022 at the Chevy Vibes Stage at Music City Center on June 12, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chrissy Metz's weight loss journey inspires others struggling with a similar situation. The actress continues to focus on her well-being and self-acceptance as a step towards healthy living.

READ ALSO: How much does CaseOh weigh?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about CaseOh, real name Case Dylan Baker. The former maintenance worker came into the limelight in 2022 with his engaging Twitch streams and YouTube videos.

CaseOh is known for making jokes about his weight which was part of the reason he gained quick popularity. Check the article for his detailed biography.

Source: Briefly News