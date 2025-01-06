Pete Rose's net worth: A look at Charlie Hustle's fortune

From 1963 to 1986, Pete Rose made his name as one of the best athletes in MLB's history. He still holds the title for the most career hits, although his entry into the MLB Hall of Fame is still uncertain. Below is an overview of Pete Rose's net worth following his passing.

Pete Rose during a news conference at Pete Rose Bar & Grill on December 15, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada (L). Photo: Ethan Miller/Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pete Rose had a tumultuous post-playing career after his gambling issue got in the way. The switch hitter admitted in his 2004 memoir, My Prison Without Bars, that he placed bets on baseball games four to five times a week as a player and as a manager.

Pete Rose's profile summary

Full name Peter Edward Rose Sr. Nickname Charlie Hustle, Hit King Date of birth April 14, 1941 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio Date of death September 30, 2024 Age at death 83 years Place of death Las Vegas, Nevada Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Karolyn Englehardt (1964-1980), Carol J. Woliung (1984-2011) Fiancée Model Kiana Kim (until his death) Children Five: Fawn, Pete, Tyler, Cara, and Morgan Erin Parents Harry Francis Rose, LaVerne Bloebaum-Rose Siblings Three Education Western Hills High School Profession Baseball switch hitter (1963-1986), manager (1984 - 1989) Teams Cincinnati Reds (1963-1978, 1984-1986), Philadelphia Phillies (1979-1983), Montreal Expos (1984) Social media Instagram

Pete Rose's net worth

The former baseball switch hitter was estimated to be worth $3 million at the time of his death in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He played in the MLB for 24 seasons and was a manager for six seasons.

Pete Rose had an illustrious career in pro baseball

Pete Rose joined the MLB in 1963 when he signed a contract with the Cincinnati Reds. He played here until 1978 then joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a 4-year contract.

Rose briefly played for the Montreal Expos in 1984 before returning to the Reds, where he stayed until his retirement in 1986. Some of his achievements during his 24 seasons as a player include:

All-time hits leader with 4,256 career hits

3-time World Series Champion (1975, 1976, and 1980)

3 National League batting titles (1968, 1969, 1973)

2-time Gold Gloves Awards winner (1969, 1970)

World Series MVP (1975)

National League MVP (1973)

Pete was a manager for the Cincinnati Reds for six seasons (1984-1989). He managed a total of 786 games, winning 412.

Top 5 facts about Pete Rose. Photo: Bettmann on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What was Pete Rose's salary?

Pete's career earnings are estimated to be around $7.1 million from his managing and playing career. In December 1978, he became baseball's highest-paid free agent player when he signed a $3.2 million, 4-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Pete Rose's salary per year at the time was:

1979: $905,000

$905,000 1980: $805,000

$805,000 1981: $705,000

$705,000 1982: $910,000

$910,000 1986: $1 million (as Cincinnati Reds manager)

What was Pete Rose's autograph value?

Selling his signature became Pete's main source of income after being banned from baseball for gambling. In April 2018, his second wife Carol claimed in the divorce documents that the former baseball player made at least $100,000 per month (more than $1 million per year) from autograph signings, according to TMZ.

In 2014, FiveThirtyEight reported that Pete made frequent appearances at a memorabilia shop in a Las Vegas mall to sign merchandise. He would move over $10,000 worth of merchandise a day.

Pete Rose during a press conference at the Champions Club at Great American Ball Park on January 19, 2016, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Mark Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Is Pete Rose's memorabilia worth anything?

After Pete's death, his signed items and game-worn memorabilia have spiked in value. SCP Auctions founder and director David Kohler told TMZ Sports in October 2024 that the scarcity of Rose's items is the reason for the value hike, especially his 1963 rookie card.

Now, his game-worn items, his rare early pieces, his high, high-end baseball cards from the early '60s, his rookie year was 1963, and to early '70s, those items will increase in value. The rarity, the scarcity...When it comes to cards, it would be his PSA 10, a rookie card from 1963 tops. There's only one of those graded. It traded in the last 10 years for $717K. So today, that card would be worth over a million dollars, easily.

Why Pete Rose cannot be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Despite being an all-time MLB hits leader, Pete Rose cannot enter the coveted MLB Hall of Fame, even posthumously, after agreeing to a permanent ban in 1989. The franchise decided after an investigation concluded that the famed baseball athlete was betting on the Cincinnati Reds to win while managing the team.

Rose applied for reinstatement several times during his lifetime, but his request was denied each time. Despite the ban, the former athlete has received recognition for being one of the best players the MLB has ever had.

In June 2016, Pete was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame. You will also find his memorabilia displayed at the National Baseball Museum in Cooperstown.

Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds bats during their game against the New York Mets on July 24, 1985, at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York. Photo: Al Pereira

Source: Getty Images

What was Pete Rose's cause of death?

The legendary baseball player passed away on September 30, 2024, at his home in Las Vegas. The Clark County Coroner revealed Rose's manner of death to be natural, with contributing factors from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and Diabetes Mellitus. He was 83.

Who inherited Pete Rose's money?

Pete Rose's legal will has yet to be made public, but his five children will likely inherit his property. The late athlete had two children, Fawn Rose (born 1964) and Pete Rose Jr. (born 1968), with his first wife, Karolyn Englehardt.

With his second wife, Carol J Woliung, Pete welcomed Tyler Rose (born in 1984) and Cara Rose (born in 1989). He acknowledged the paternity of his daughter, Morgan Erin Rubio, in 1996. At the time of his death in 2024, the MLB legend was engaged to his long-term partner, model Kiana Kim.

Baseball legend Pete Rose visits Stuart Varney's 'Varney & Co.' at Fox Business Network Studios on June 5, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Pete Rose's house and cars

Rose was living in a Las Vegas. He previously owned a 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion in Sherman Oaks, California. Pete acquired the house in 1999 for $913,500 and sold it in 2014 for $1.96 million.

Pete had an impressive car collection throughout his life. Among the vehicles he owned include the 1975 AMC Pacer X Levi's Edition, the 1978 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, the 1977 Porsche 933 Turbo, and the rare 1982 Porsche 930 Slanthouse.

Pete Rose holds up a copy of his new book, My Prison Without Bars, during a book signing in New York City on January 9, 2004. Photo: Timothy A. Clary

Source: Getty Images

Pete Rose's net worth of $3 million would likely have been significantly higher if the MLB had not banned him. But he still has a place among baseball's greatest stars.

READ ALSO: Snoop Dogg's net worth: luxury living and business success

Briefly.co.za highlighted intriguing facts about Snoop Dogg's luxurious lifestyle. The legendary West Coast rapper has built a multi-million empire since he started making music in the early 1990s.

Snoop Dogg continues to make more money as an investor and entrepreneur. Explore lesser-known facts about his income-generating ventures.

Source: Briefly News