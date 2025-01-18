Who is Sha’Carri Richardson’s husband? Her love life and dating history

Sha’Carri Richardson has been turning heads since she was ranked among the world’s fastest women in 2019. However, it is not just the athlete’s speed that has people talking; her bisexual identity constantly sparks fans’ interest in her romantic life. This article answers the many searches for “Who is Sha’Carri Richardson’s husband?”

Richardson is an American track and field sprinter who competes in the 100 metres and 200 metres. She gained notoriety after breaking an NCAA Division 1 Championships record at 19. However, unlike her professional life, the sportswoman is particularly secretive about her love life. Naturally, this only fuels curiosity about who won her heart off-tracks.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s profile summary

Who is Sha’Carri Richardson’s husband?

Sha’Carri Richardson is not married and does not have a husband. In August 2015, she opened up about her sexual orientation via an X post that read:

My family know I am bisexual.

Since then, the athlete has been selective about what she shares about matters of her heart. In an August 2024 Vogue profile, journalist Maya Singer wrote:

There are things Sha’Carri never talks about.

Is Sha’Carri Richardson in a relationship?

The athlete’s relationship status remains unknown. However, in August 2024, she hinted at being off the market. According to Sporting News, Richardson took to her Instagram Stories to post a bouquet alongside a card that read, “The Love of my Life.”

She then followed up with a post celebrating National Girlfriend’s Day. Nonetheless, Sha’Carri has yet to confirm if she is seeing someone.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s dating history

Although Richardson has kept details about her current romantic life largely private, here is a glimpse of her past relationships.

Janeek Brown (2019-2022)

Janeek Brown and Sha’Carri Richardson dated for about three years. The pair regularly spoke fondly about each other during interviews. After a big win in 2021, Richardson acknowledged her girlfriend’s input in her statement appearance during an interview with USA Today, stating:

My partner chose the hair colour. It spoke to her and was a representation of my style.

However, the duo’s romance hit the rocks, leading to a nasty public split. The sprinter accused Brown of theft and physical abuse. According to Sportskeeda, Sha’Carri Richardson’s ex-girlfriend admitted to one of the accusations via Instagram Live, saying:

There is evidence that I was once abusive. I was going through so much at the time.

Christian Coleman (2024, rumoured)

In early 2024, rumour sparked that sportsman Christian Coleman was Sha’Carri Richardson’s boyfriend. During an April 2024 press conference, he praised her athleticism, saying:

Richardson is special, and I am one of her fans. A beast, she is an icon in women’s sports.

Although the pair have been spotted together several times, Coleman’s remarks could be perceived as mutual respect between two great athletes. Neither party has addressed the dating rumours.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s personal life

Did you know the athlete bagged the 100 m title during the 2016 AAU Junior Olympics at 16? Here are some other fascinating details about who Sha’Carri Richardson is when she is not sprinting:

Exploring Sha’Carri Richardson’s age and background

The sportswoman (24 as of 2025) was born on 25 March 2000 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Little is known about Sha’Carri Richardson’s parents, as she was raised by her aunt, Shay, and grandmother, Betty Harp.

In fact, the athlete only got to know about her biological mom’s death in 2021 after a journalist asked about it.

Is Sha’Carri Richardson the world’s fastest woman?

In 2021, the sprinter won the women’s 100-metre dash with 10.86 during the US Olympic Trials. She broke her record at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, running 10.82 seconds.

During the 2023 World Championships, Richardson defeated Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the 100m with a 10.64 record time. She won a gold medal in the 4×100 relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics and silver in the 100m.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s net worth reflects her successful sporting career

According to EssentiallySports, Sha’Carri is worth between $1 million and $5 million. Her income primarily stems from her career, which includes victories on the track and lucrative deals with high-end brands such as Nike.

FAQs

Public scrutiny is the ultimate price for celebrity status. Below are some frequently asked questions about Richardson:

Is Sha’Carri Richardson married?

Sha’Carri has yet to say “I do”. Scanty information exists about her romantic life, as she prefers to keep this aspect of her life private.

Is Sha’Carri Richardson gay?

The athlete identifies as bisexual. She acknowledged the LGBTQ community after her win in June 2021.

Like most professional athletes, internet sleuths are as interested in the sportswoman’s career as they are in her personal life. It is no wonder they are eager to uncover the identity of Sha’Carri Richardson’s husband. While she is unmarried, various clues suggest she might be seeing someone.

