Table Mountain is an iconic landmark that makes Cape Town stand out among other South African provinces. It has a rich history and cultural significance with fascinating geological features. How high is Table Mountain?

How high is Table Mountain?

The Table Mountain's elevation rises to an impressive height of 1,086 metres (3,563 feet) above sea level, as Britannica published. In their 2025 reviews, Trip Advisor South Africa said:

It is Cape Town's main attraction. There's no way not to know it. It can be compared to Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro. From various parts of the city it is possible to see the fabulous "Table Mountain", but getting to the top is sensational.

Is Table Mountain the highest in South Africa?

It is not the highest. Mafadi is the highest, about 3,450 meters (11,319 feet) high. The mountain is located at the border of South Africa and Lesotho.

Although Mafadi is the highest peak in the country, Table Mountain's flat summit, spanning approximately three kilometres, gives it the distinctive “table” shape that makes it so famous. It remains a must-visit destination, offering breathtaking views, diverse wildlife, and a rich cultural history.

Key facts about Table Mountain

Some key information about Table Mountain would make anyone want to visit and experience mountain-striking scenes.

One of the world’s oldest mountains

It is estimated that the formation of Table Mountain began more than 260 million years ago, making it one of the oldest mountains in the world. It is older than the Himalayas and Alps.

The mountain's rock types are sandstone and granite. The cliffs and valleys that are seen today were eroded over millions of years.

Named among the new seven wonders of nature

Table Mountain was recognised as one of the new seven wonders of nature. It is in the same league as the Amazon and the Great Barrier Reef. The mountain is one of the most visited tourist destinations and among the most beautiful natural wonders in the world.

Home to unique biodiversity

More than 2,200 species of plants are endemic to Table Mountain. The mountain is in the Cape Floral, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is home to fynbos vegetation, which comprises proteas and ericas.

The iconic tablecloth phenomenon

There is a popular phenomenon when a dense layer of clouds moves over the mountain covering it like a tablecloth. The moist air cools as it rises the mountain slopes.

Folklore claims that a smoking contest between the devil and a local pirate known as Van Hunks caused the tablecloth's formation.

Indigenous and colonial history

The indigenous people in the Table Mountain region are the Khoisan people, who consider the area holy. As recorded by South Africa Online, a European, António de Saldanha, first ascended the mountain in 1503. The Dutch and the British later relied on the mountain as a reference point while navigating boats around the cape.

Table Mountain National Park

It is located in Table Mountain National Park, which was created in 1998 to preserve the mountain's natural environment. Other attractions within the park are Cape Point and Boulders Beach, where the African penguin is found. It is among the oldest and most popular parks in South Africa to this day.

A hub for adventure activities

Table Mountain has various activities such as hiking, rock climbing, and abseiling. There are over 350 paths to the top of the mountain, per The Guardian. Those who love the extreme can also go abseiling down the cliffs and admire the views of Cape Town from over 1,000 metres height.

The Table Mountain aerial cableway

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has existed since 1929. The cable cars used in the place rotate to offer the visitors an amazing view of Cape Town while it takes only five minutes to get to the top. It is one of the most beautiful cable car rides.

Wildlife on Table Mountain

Animals inhabit South Africa's Table Mountain, including rock hyraxes (dassies), caracals, porcupines, and mongooses. Visitors can also watch the Cape sugarbird and the Verreaux’s eagle flying in the sky.

The diverse ecosystem and plant life make it a natural reserve for nature lovers.

A symbol of Cape Town and South Africa

The mountain is not just a natural beauty, but a pride and an identity of South Africa. It receives millions of tourists annually and is even depicted on the flag of Cape Town.

It stands majestically to remind the world of the region’s history, culture, and natural endowment.

What is the highest point in Cape Town?

The highest marked summit in Cape Town is Maclear's Beacon on Table Mountain, at 3,563 feet. It is named for a stone-cairn trigonometrical beacon placed on the northeastern face by Sir Thomas ‘Tom’ Maclear, a Scottish-born British astronomer.

What is another name for Table Mountain?

The mountain's two other popular names are Hoerikwagga and Taboa do Cabo. The former translates to mountain in the sea and was given by the indigenous Khoisan people, while Antonio da Saldhana named the latter.

Frequently asked questions

Is Table Mountain hard to climb? It is difficult to climb the mountain, though this depends on fitness level. The cable car, which can reach the summit within 5 minutes, is also available.

It is difficult to climb the mountain, though this depends on fitness level. The cable car, which can reach the summit within 5 minutes, is also available. Is Table Mountain higher than Snowdon? Snowdon Mountain is around the same height as Table Mountain, standing at 1,085 metres.

Snowdon Mountain is around the same height as Table Mountain, standing at 1,085 metres. What country is Table Mountain in? The mountain is located in South Africa in the city of Cape Town.

The mountain is located in South Africa in the city of Cape Town. Is Table Mountain safe? Although relatively secure in the surroundings of the mountain, it is advised to always go in groups of more than three persons.

How high is Table Mountain? Though over a thousand meters high, it is not the highest mountain in South Africa. Whether one hike up the mountain or takes a cable car, it is one of the places worth visiting.

