Who are the Cranberries band members? Past and present members

Cranberries band members shaped the Irish rock band's unique alternative rock sound in the nineties. Their music was a mix of soulful vocals, hooky guitar riffs, and powerful lyrics addressing social issues.

The Cranberries (L-R) Michael Hogan, Fergal Lawler, Dolores O'Riordan, and Noel Hogan. The far end is lead singer Dolores O'Riordan. Photo by Samir Hussein and Bob Berg

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Niall Quinn was the band's first lead singer before Dolores O'Riordan replaced him in 1990.

before Dolores O'Riordan replaced him in 1990. The band was created in Limerick, Ireland, in 1989 by the Hogan brothers and Fergal Lawler.

by the Hogan brothers and Fergal Lawler. Following O'Riordan's death in 2018, the Irish band separated as the remaining members decided not to look for another vocalist.

Who are the Cranberries band members?

The Irish rock band had five members that took it to the international music scene. They include:

1. Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries performing on stage at Hammersmith Apollo on October 2, 2012, in London, United Kingdom. Photo by Marc Broussely

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dolores Mary Eileen O'Riordan

: Dolores Mary Eileen O'Riordan Date of birth : September 6, 1971

: September 6, 1971 Death date : January 15, 2018

: January 15, 2018 Age : 46 years old (at the time of death)

: 46 years old (at the time of death) Role : Lead singer and primary songwriter

: Lead singer and primary songwriter Social media: Instagram

Even though she was not among the band's founding members, O'Riordan joined the alternative rock band in 1990 when she was 18 as their lead singer. Delores was proficient with the keyboard and guitars and wrote the band's lyrics.

Besides releasing music with the Cranberries, Dolores also had established a solo music career, having released several albums, including her debut album, Are You Listening?, released in 2007.

2. Fergal Lawler

Fergal Lawler at the Build Series to discuss their final album 'In the End' with moderator Ricky Camilleri at Build Studio on April 12, 2019, in New York City. Photo by Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Fergal Patrick Lawler

: Fergal Patrick Lawler Date of birth : March 4, 1971

: March 4, 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of February 2025)

: 53 years old (as of February 2025) Role: Drummer

Fergal Lawler, the band's drummer, was among the founding members of the Irish rock band. Before gaining popularity with the band, he worked as a hairdresser and janitor.

In 2021, he released his debut album, All Hope is Never Lost. Following the band's breakup, he has ventured into composing music for documentaries, short films, and art installations. He collaborates with other bands and musicians, cementing his influence as an experienced drummer.

3. Noel Hogan

Noel Hogan, Irish musician and record producer, United Kingdom, 2012. Photo by Richard Ecclestone

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Noel Anthony Hogan

: Noel Anthony Hogan Date of birth : December 25, 1971

: December 25, 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of February 2025)

: 53 years old (as of February 2025) Role: Co-songwriter and guitarist

Noel debuted his music career as the guitarist for the popular band. He also co-wrote the band's most successful songs alongside Dolores. During his time with the Cranberries, Hogan pursued a solo music career while delving into record producing and other side projects.

After the disbandment of The Cranberries, Hogan collaborated with Brazilian singer-songwriter Mell Peck to form the duo The Puro. Their debut single, Prison, premiered in May 2022.

4. Mike Hogan

Mike Hogan, bassist of the Irish rock band Cranberries, on January 18, 2012 in Paris. Photo by Joel Saget

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Jordan Hogan

: Michael Jordan Hogan Date of birth : April 29, 1973

: April 29, 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of February 2025)

: 51 years old (as of February 2025) Role: Bassist

Alongside his brother Noel, Mike was among the Cranberries' past members who founded the music group in the late 1980s. He was continually involved in the band's activities as their bass guitarist until its final album was released in 2019.

5. Niall Quinn

Niall Quinn was among the first founders of the Irish rock band. He was the Cranberries' lead singer for one year before Dolores replaced him in 1990. Not much is known about his current endeavours.

What was the cause of Dolores O'Riordan's death?

Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death was ruled to be accidental drowning in a bathtub at the London Hilton on Park Lane due to alcohol intoxication. According to BBC, toxicology tests showed that the lead singer had consumed a significant amount of alcohol, with a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal driving limit in the UK.

Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries performing at Sports Hall on December 4, 2012, in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic

Source: Getty Images

Who is the new lead singer of the Cranberries?

Cranberries have no new lead singer. Following the death of their original lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan, in 2018, the remaining band members decided not to continue with a new lead singer. Instead, they released one final album, In the End, using O'Riordan's demo vocals and later disbanded.

What was the Cranberries' biggest hit?

The Cranberries' biggest hit is Zombie. It was their first US No. 1 single and was written in response to the IRA bombing that killed two young boys in Warrington, England, in 1993.

Zombie became a powerful protest anthem and a defining track of the grunge era. However, their debut song, Dreams, is their first commercial breakthrough. The song has been featured in numerous films and soundtracks.

Why did the Cranberries break up?

The Irish band have walked their separate ways twice in their career, in 2003 and 2019. Their first breakup was when they decided to venture into personal projects. However, the members reunited in 2009.

Their second breakup happened a decade after their reunion, after the death of O'Riordan, since the remaining band members decided not to have another lead singer.

Group portrait of The Cranberries at Wisseloord Studios, Hilversum, Netherlands, 24th September 2001. L-R Fergal Lawler, Dolores O'Riordan, Mike Hogan. Photo by Rob Verhorst

Source: Getty Images

Why did Niall Quinn quit the Cranberries?

Niall Quinn left primarily to focus on his other band, The Hitchers. Quinn also said that the financial stress of helping to pay for recording costs contributed to his exit.

Trivia

The Cranberries received multiple awards, including an Ivor Novello Award, a Juno Award, and an MTV Europe Music Award.

Their 1994 album, No Need to Argue , was their best-selling album, with over 17 million copies sold.

, was their best-selling album, with over 17 million copies sold. All the original male members of the band were self-taught musicians.

The Cranberries were initially named The Cranberry Saw Us, a pun on the Beatles' song Strawberry Fields and the Thanksgiving dish cranberry sauce.

The Cranberries band members gained global fame with hits like Zombie and Linger, influencing many artists. Despite disbanding, their legacy inspires fans worldwide, showcasing their impact on alternative rock history.

READ ALSO: BTS ages and birthdays

Briefly.co.za published an article about BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, a South Korean boy band formed in 2010 and famed for their influence in the music world.

But how old are the members of the K-pop group? Find out about their respective ages and personal lives.

Source: Briefly News