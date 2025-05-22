Greta Van Fleet members: Meet the Kiszka brothers and Danny Wagner

From their early days as a boy band in Michigan to touring globally, Greta Van Fleet members Josh, Jake, Sam, and Danny have come a long way. While each brings distinct artistry, lead vocalist Josh Kiszka believes their shared connection makes them thrive. He said:

There’s a really very special communication between the four of us.

L-R: Sam Kiszka, Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka, and Danny Wagner at the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2018. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Greta Van Fleet is an American rock band formed in 2012 in Frankenmuth, Michigan.

is an American rock band in Frankenmuth, Michigan. The band includes twins Josh and Jake Kiszka, their brother Sam, and longtime friend Danny Wagner.

They have released three studio albums and two EPs since their breakout in 2017.

and two EPs since their breakout in 2017. Their second EP, From the Fires, was released in 2017 and won the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

Profile summary

Origin Frankenmuth, Michigan, United States Genre Hard rock, blues rock, progressive rock Years active 2012-present Members 4 (Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka, Sam Kiszka, Danny Wagner) Label Lava, Republic Records Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube

Who are the Greta Van Fleet members?

The founding members of the award-winning band are Kyle Hauck, Josh, Jake, and Sam Kiszka. After Hauck left in 2013, Danny Wagner took over as drummer, completing the current lineup. Their vintage rock sound and youthful presence caught immediate industry attention.

In a 2019 interview with Louder Sound, Lava Records CEO Jason Flom, who signed the band, recalled what drew him in:

I remember, I was sitting with my son, and I put it on, and I was like this is insane. I haven’t heard that sound since back in the day. It was an instant reaction. And then, there’s the fact that they were so young. These guys are kids. They were still in high school. It was almost incongruous.

Here are some key insights into each member:

1. Josh Kiszka

Josh Kiszka. Photo: @joshmkiszka on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Joshua Michael Kiszka Date of birth 23 April 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Frankenmuth, Michigan Position Frontman, vocalist Social media Instagram

As Greta Van Fleet's lead singer, Josh Kiszka is known for his soaring, high-pitched vocals, often compared to Robert Plant's. His expressive stage presence and tambourine rhythms define much of the band’s signature sound.

2. Jake Kiszka

Jake Kiszka. Photo: @jaketkiszka on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Jacob Thomas Kiszka Date of birth 23 April 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Frankenmuth, Michigan Position Guitarist, backing vocals Social media Instagram

One half of the Greta Van Fleet twins, Jacob Kiszka, is the lead guitarist and founder of the band. While he started playing at age three, he never imagined forming a band with his brothers.

3. Sam Kiszka

Sam Kiszka. Photo: @samfkiszka on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Samuel Francis Kiszka Date of birth 2 April 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Frankenmuth, Michigan Position Bassist, keyboardist, backing vocals Social media Instagram

The youngest Kiszka, Samuel Francis, contributes on bass, keyboards, and vocals. His older brothers encouraged him during the band’s early garage rehearsals. Samuel gave up high school golf at the state finals to pursue a music tour in Sweden.

4. Danny Wagner

Danny Wagner. Photo: @danielrwagner on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Daniel Wagner Date of birth 29 December 1998 Age 26 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Michigan, United States Position Drummer, backing vocals Social media Instagram

Daniel Wagner replaced original drummer Kyle Hauck in 2013 and quickly became integral to the group’s rhythm section. A childhood friend of the Kiszka brothers, he also plays guitar and competed in golf at the state level during high school.

Why are they called Greta Van Fleet?

In a post on American Songwriter, the band that sounds like Led Zeppelin took its name from a Frankenmuth resident, Gretna Van Fleet, after former member Hauck overheard her name. They then adapted it slightly, creating the iconic band name with her blessing.

Exploring Greta Van Fleet's most popular songs

Since their breakout in 2017, the Michigan-based band has led a hard rock revival with best-selling releases and a Grammy-winning EP.

Their debut EPs Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires (2017) paved the way for three albums: Anthem of the Peaceful Army (2018), The Battle at Garden’s Gate (2021), and Starcatcher (2023). As AL.com published, some of their Billboard-charting hits include:

Highway Tune

When the Curtain Falls

Heat Above

You're the One

Edge of Darkness

Safari Song

Watching Over

Greta Van Fleet members. Photo: @gretavanfleet on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Girlfriends of Greta Van Fleet members are not public knowledge

Aside from their music, the rock group has kept their relationship lives private despite occasional unconfirmed links. In 2023, Josh Kiszka from Greta Van Fleet made headlines by publicly sharing he has been in a loving same-sex relationship. People claimed he said, while advocating for LGBTQ+ rights:

I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past eight years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.

Greta Van Fleet's net worth is in the millions

According to Kahawatungu, the American rock band allegedly has a net worth of $100 million. This figure reportedly includes earnings from music sales, tours, merchandise, and other ventures.

Greta Van Fleet members. Photo: @gretavanfleet on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Is Josh Kiszka in a relationship? The vocalist has been in a long-term same-sex relationship, which he publicly shared in 2023.

The vocalist has been in a long-term same-sex relationship, which he publicly shared in 2023. Are Jake and Josh Kiszka twins? The Kiszka brothers are identical twins, born minutes apart on 23 April 1996.

The Kiszka brothers are identical twins, born minutes apart on 23 April 1996. When did Greta Van Fleet start? This Michigan-based rock group officially began in 2012.

The Greta Van Fleet members each bring a distinct talent that shapes the band’s retro-inspired rock sound. From the Kiszka brothers’ shared musical roots to Danny Wagner’s dynamic drumming, their bond and artistry drive the group’s global appeal.

READ ALSO: Foreigner band members: A complete guide to past and present members

As Briefly.co.za published, Foreigner has a legacy spanning over four decades, and the band's past and present members have played significant roles since its formation.

While all the band's lead singers are still alive, only Mick Jones is still a founding member. Discover lesser-known facts about all the past and present members.

Source: Briefly News