Who is Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend? Meet Harriet Robson

Harriet Robson, widely recognised as Mason Greenwood's girlfriend, is a British model and social media influencer. Her relationship with the football star has faced challenges, including allegations of abuse.

Mason Greenwood and Harriet Robson. Photos: 101 Great Goals.com, Football Daily Goal (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Harriet was born on February 12, 2000 , in Yorkshire, England.

, in Yorkshire, England. She began dating Mason Greenwood in 2019 .

dating Mason Greenwood . She allegedly accused the footballer of sexual assault on January 30, 2022.

Profile summary

Name Harriet Robson Place of birth Yorkshire, England Date of birth February 12, 2000 Age 25 years (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Education Ashton-on-Mersey School Ethnicity White Occupation Model and social media influencer Father Alan Robson Siblings Three sisters Marital status In a relationship Partner Mason Greenwood Children Two daughters Social media Instagram

How old is Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend?

Harriet Robson, aged 25 as of March 2025, was born on February 12, 2000. She is a few months younger than Mason Greenwood, who was born on October 1, 2001.

Harriet Robson, daughter of Alan Robson, a prominent English businessman, grew up alongside her three siblings: Francesca, Emma, and Lucy. She attended Ashton on Mersey School in Greater Manchester, where she first crossed paths with Mason Greenwood.

Harriet Robson posing for a photo. Photo: Olori Supergal (modified by author)

Source: Original

Harriet Robson's relationship with Mason Greenwood

Harriet Robson and Mason Greenwood started dating in 2019. According to The Daily Mail, they broke up in April 2020, which Harriet confirmed on Instagram when asked by a fan. However, the same outlet later reported that they reconciled in November 2020.

A Marca report stated that their relationship faced major difficulties in 2022 when Harriet Robson accused Mason Greenwood of domestic abuse. She shared an audio clip and several images showing injuries on her face and body, captioning the post:

To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood does to me.

Mason Greenwood’s arrest over assault allegations

This resulted in Mason Greenwood’s arrest on January 30, 2022. Following the allegations, Manchester United suspended him, stating:

Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.

Harriet Robson with Mason Greenwood. Photos: @pennys4155 (modified by author).

Source: Instagram

What charges did Mason Greenwood face regarding his girlfriend?

According to Sky Sports, Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault causing actual bodily harm. However, in February 2023, all charges against him were dropped.

Later in 2023, the Premier League club Manchester United announced that Mason Greenwood would not rejoin the team, calling it a 'collaborative decision.' He later joined Getafe on loan in September.

Mason Greenwood and Harriet Robson’s children

The couple appeared to have reconciled in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Summer, in July 2023. In February 2024, a photo showed Mason Greenwood posing with Harriet Robson, while another captured her holding their baby at a Getafe match. He captioned the post:

Happy Birthday to the best mum. Love you.

On February 13, 2025, The Sun reported that Mason Greenwood and Harriet Robson had welcomed their second daughter. This came after Greenwood's July 2024 transfer to Marseille, where he reportedly earns $90,244 per week on a five-year contract.

Harriet (left in the first frame) during their firstborn's baby shower in July 2023, and Greenwood (second frame) with their second-born in February 2025. Photos: @manutdinpidgin (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

According to The Sun, a source stated that Mason Greenwood has matured significantly over the past few years, particularly after becoming a father. He said:

He and Harriet are enjoying life out of the intense spotlight that comes with being a United player and is much more settled off the pitch, which means he can concentrate on his football.

FAQs

Is Harriet Robson still with Mason Greenwood?

They currently live together in Marseille, France, with their two daughters.

What does Harriet Robson do for a living?

Harriet Robson is a professional model and social media influencer.

What is Harriet Robson's net worth?

Harriet Robson's estimated net worth is around $1 million, primarily from her successful modeling career and brand collaborations. Additionally, her financial standing benefits from her relationship with Mason Greenwood, who has earned substantial wealth as a professional footballer.

How many children do Mason Greenwood and Harriet Robson have?

They have two daughters. Their first child, Summer, was born in July 2023, and their second daughter was born in February 2025.

Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend has remained a significant figure in his life despite their past challenges. Their journey together, from controversy to building a family, continues to draw public attention.

READ ALSO: Who is Neymar's wife or girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi? All about the footballer's partner

Briefly published an article about Neymar's girlfriend. She is the mother of his second child, a daughter named Mavie.

Fans deeply invested in the Brazilian footballer's love life understand his ups and downs and on/off relationship with Biancardi. His last breakup with Bruna was in November 2023, a month after welcoming their daughter.

Source: Briefly News