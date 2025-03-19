Inside Brock Purdy's house: how the 49ers QB lives off the field

Although he has made headlines for his impressive performances, Brock Purdy's house has had its share of the headlines. This was after news broke that he was living with teammate Nick Zakelj. In an interview, Purdy downplayed their living arrangement, saying,

It’s just kind of two mid-20s guys, like, hanging out. We also just happen to play football.

Purdy shares a home with Nick Zakelj, a San Francisco 49ers teammate, to save money. Photo: @brock.purdy13 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Brock Purdy and fellow teammate Nick Zakelj split the rent of their shared home in the third most expensive city to live in the United States.

in the third most expensive city to live in the United States. Purdy's home is twenty minutes from the San Francisco 49ers facilities in Santa Clara, California, USA.

in Santa Clara, California, USA. In their first season, Purdy and Zakelj reportedly had a third roommate, Alfredo Gutierrez.

A look at Brock Purdy's house and living condition

Brock, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, and Nick Zakelj, offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, decided to live under one roof and share the costs associated with their house. This is due to their rookie salary and living in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, the most expensive city in the United States after Manhattan and Honolulu.

Nick talked about their living arrangement during an NBC Sports interview. He said,

People joke about having the starting quarterback as your roommate. I think it’s funny from the outside.

Nick Zakelj (63) before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on October 6, 2024, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang

How did Nick Zakelj and Brock Purdy become roommates?

The duo met through a mutual friend, Mike Rose. Mike was Zakelj's childhood friend and high school teammate before he joined Purdy at Iowa States University.

They reportedly lived together throughout their college football career. Talking about how they came to know each other, Nick said,

So it was kind of like ‘Oh, hey, you know Mike?’ and we were able to hit it off with that. Started hanging out more and more.

What is Brock Purdy's living situation?

Brock and Nick share the living area and kitchen but have separate bathrooms and bedrooms. They also spend time together watching movies during their leisure time.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warming up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham

Does Brock Purdy have a mansion?

Brock Purdy does own a mansion. Instead, he shares a house with his teammate Nick Zakelj, located about 20 minutes from the San Francisco 49ers' facilities in Santa Clara.

Who does Brock Purdy live with?

The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback lives with his teammate, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj. The duo moved in together shortly before the 2023 NFL season after being drafted in the 2022 NFL draft. Following their living arrangement, fellow teammates have described them as long-lost brothers, with Aaron Banks claiming they are inseparable.

How much money does Brock Purdy make?

According to Spotrac, Brock Purdy earns an average salary of $934,252 but has earned over $5,346,000 in 2025. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. Brock has a net worth of around $300,000.

What car does Brock Purdy drive?

During an appearance on the Today Show, Brock revealed that he drives a Toyota Sequoia SUV. The vehicle is valued at about $60,000.

I still drive, you know, my Toyota Sequilla.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024. Photo by Brooke Sutton

Trivia

Brock Purdy's parents are Shawn Purdy and Carrie Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback played college football for the Iowa State Cyclones from 2018 to 2021 and led the team to a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oregon in January 2021.

Brock Purdy (age 25 years old as of March 2025) was born on December 27, 1999, in Queen Creek, Arizona, to Shawn and Carrie Purdy.

Despite being drafted last, Purdy became the starting quarterback for the 49ers in his rookie season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy wed his college sweetheart Jenna Brandt on March 9, 2024, in their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.

Brock was the lowest-paid quarterback in the NFL in the 2024 season.

Brock Purdy's house, which he shares with teammate Nick Zakelj, reflects his practical and humble approach to life. The house is designed more for functionality and hosting family and friends rather than luxury. Despite being a rising star in the NFL, Purdy continues to split rent with Zakelj, highlighting his frugal lifestyle.

