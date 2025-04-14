The story of Julie Chrisley's first husband, Kenneth Wayne Childress

Julie Chrisley's first husband, Kenneth Wayne Childress, was part of her early life when she was still living in her hometown of South Carolina. The ex-couple had a short-lived marriage before she met and married her current husband, Todd, with whom she became a household name on American reality TV.

Key takeaways

Julie Chrisley married Kenneth Wayne Childress in 1991 when she was a teenager.

Kenneth passed away at 46 years old from heart problems.

from heart problems. Julie and Kenny did not welcome any kids, but she went on to have three children after marrying Todd Chrisley in 1996.

Kenneth Wayne Childress' profile summary

Full name Kenneth 'Kenny' Wayne Childress Date of birth June 16, 1966 Place of birth Decatur, Alabama, United States Death of death November 27, 2012 Age at death 46 years old Place of death Seneca, South Carolina, United States Burial place Westminster, South Carolina Ex-wife Julie Chrisley Parents Olin Thomas Childress (1932-2018) Betty Jean Rogers Childress (1936-2020) Siblings Gary Childress, Tom Childress, Kellie Nancy Profession Pipefitter and construction worker

Julie Chrisley's first husband was her high school sweetheart

A young Julie Chrisley married Kenneth Wayne Childress in March 1991 when she was 18 and he was 24. Their wedding was held in Oconee County, South Carolina.

The pair's marriage lasted a few years, but it is unclear when they split. Julie and Kenneth had no children together.

Kenneth Wayne Childress grew up in South Carolina

Kenny was born in 1966 in Decatur, Alabama, to Betty Jean Rogers and Olin Thomas Childress. His family relocated to Seneca, South Carolina when he was young.

Wayne was raised alongside his three siblings, including his sister, Kellie Nancy Barnes, and his brothers, Gary Childress and Tom Childress. His father, Olin, passed away in April 2018 at 85, while his mother, Betty, died in June 2020 at 83.

Like Kenny, Julie Chrisley's early years were spent in South Carolina, where she was born. Her father, Harvey Hughes Jr., was a mechanic and later became a Baptist minister, while her mother, Pam, worked at a local bank. She grew up with one sibling, brother Harvey 'Trey' Hughes III, who passed away in 2002 at 25.

Kenneth Childress died from heart complications

Kenny met his untimely death on November 27, 2012, while recovering from a heart surgery at AnMed Health Medical Center in Seneca, South Carolina. He was 46. According to his obituary, Kenny worked in construction and was a pipefitter. His hobbies included riding motorcycles.

Julie reportedly started dating Todd while still married to Kenneth

Todd and Julie tied the knot in May 1996. In their February 2022 US interview, Todd said he knew she was the one when they met in the early 1990s at a mutual friend's house.

I knew that I was in love with her the moment she walked into my friend's house: That's the first night that I met her—The moment she walked into the room was the only time before and since that anything had ever taken my breath.

The couple reportedly started an affair when Julie was still married to her first husband, Kenneth. In a 2017 interview with Radar Online, Julie's former sister-in-law, Kellie, revealed that the ex-couple had an altercation when Kenny found a note that Todd had written for Julie.

Todd Chrisley was married before meeting Julie

Before becoming Julie Chrisley's husband, Todd was married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry, for about seven years. They started dating when Todd Chrisley was 19, and Terry was a 17-year-old student in South Carolina.

The ex-couple tied the knot in 1990 when Terry became pregnant with their first daughter, Lindsie. They later welcomed their son Kyle in August 1991. Teresa told MailOnline in 2014 that their marriage was turbulent and she was forced to file a domestic violence complaint against Todd in 1994.

Their divorce was finalized in 1996. Terry later met and married her second husband, with whom she shares two children. The family resides in Oklahoma.

Julie Chrisley has three biological kids

Todd and Julie welcomed their first child, son Chase Chrisley, in June 1996, a month after their wedding. Their daughter, Savannah, was born in August 1977, while their lastborn son, Grayson Chrisley, was born in May 2006. Julie helped raise Todd's older kids from his first marriage.

In 2016, the couple legally adopted their granddaughter Chloe Chrisley, the daughter of Kyle and his former partner Angela Johnson. Kyle has a long history of substance abuse, but Angela told TMZ in 2022 that she was planning on going to court to regain full custody of Chloe.

What medical condition does Julie Chrisley have?

Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, two years before the family launched the reality series Chrisley Knows Best. In a 2018 interview with The Tennessean, she shared that she had gone for a casual mammogram to appease her husband.

The reality TV star went into remission but had a cancer scare in 2024 when a prison doctor told her she had high HCG levels, which could be a sign of a tumour. Her daughter, Savannah Chrisley, shared the news in a February 2024 episode of her podcast while reading the letters that Julie had written from prison.

Julie and Todd Chrisley are serving time for financial crimes

The Chrisley couple was found guilty of several federal financial crimes, including a conspiracy to defraud banks by submitting false documents to secure loans and hiding their wealth from the IRS to evade tax. In November 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie received a seven-year sentence.

Their sentences were later reduced by two years for Todd and 14 months for Julie. Todd is serving time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, and Julie was sent to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Julie Chrisley's first husband, Kenneth Childress, is not often talked about because he chose a quieter life until his unfortunate passing. Julie went on to find fame and fortune after their divorce, but a series of bad choices landed her in prison.

