Who is Kelly Piquet's daughter? Everything about Penelope Kvyat

Penelope Kvyat is the daughter of Kelly Piquet, the Brazilian model and blogger. Kelly Piquet's daughter has a lovely relationship with her mother, and the duo is often seen together on social media. Piquet once wrote on Instagram:

Couldn't be prouder than being your Mamma.

Key takeaways

Kelly Piquet's daughter is 5 years old as of April 2025.

as of April 2025. Former Formula One car racer Daniil Kvyat is the biological father of Kelly Piquet's daughter.

is the biological father of Kelly Piquet's daughter. Kelly and Daniil Kvyat broke up in December 2019.

Kelly Piquet is expecting a child with her current boyfriend Max Verstappen, one of Formula 1's best car racers.

Profile summary

Full name Penelope Kvyat Famous as Daughter of Kelly Piquet Gender Female Date of birth 27 July 2019 Age 5 years old (as of April 2025) Nationality Brazilian-Russian Ethnicity White Mother Kelly Piquet Father Daniil Kvyat

Who is Kelly Piquet's daughter?

Penelope Kvyat is Piquet's daughter. She is five years old as of April 2025. She was born on 27 July 2019.

On 31 July 2019, three days after delivery, Kelly introduced her daughter to the world with an Instagram post. She wrote:

•27/07• The greatest gift on earth. Words can’t describe my love for you Penelope.

Penelope is the granddaughter of 1980s Formula 1 three-time world champion Nelson Piquet and Sylvia Tamsma, a Dutch model. She is a ballerina who loves horse riding and going on trips with her mother.

Background information on Kelly Piquet

Kelly is a Brazilian and Dutch blogger, columnist, and model born in Homburg, Germany. She lived mostly in the South of France before relocating to Brazil at 12 for three years.

Piquet attended Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, majoring in International Relations with an emphasis on political science and economics. She is responsible for Formula E's social media coverage.

Who did Kelly Piquet have a child with?

Kelly Piquet's baby daddy is Daniil Kvyat. Per Race Fans, he is a Russian racing driver who competed as a Formula 1 driver between 2014 and 2020. He now competes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for Lamborghini. The former couple began dating in January 2017 and gave birth to Penelope two years later.

What happened to Daniil Kvyat and Kelly Piquet?

Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat broke up in December 2019 a few months after their daughter was born. The cause of the break-up has not been publicly revealed.

Kelly's Instagram post, which has been since deleted, implied that she broke up with him because he cheated. She also has custody of their child.

Does Kelly Piquets' daughter see her dad?

He does, but he does not publicly show it like Kelly. In an interview with GP Blog in 2024, when he was asked how he feels seeing Penelope's mother put her on social media, he responded:

No, no. I also spend a lot of time. I just don't post things on social media. It's my choice. And, me and Kelly, we are not together for a long time, since 2019. This is a decision we took a long time [ago]. Since then, everyone has been with their life, with the partners that they choose and so on...You know, I have my relationship with her, [for] Kelly it's her relationship [with Penelope].

Who is Penelope to Max Verstappen?

Verstappen acts as Penelope's guardian and stepfather. Despite not being Max Verstappen's daughter, they have a cordial relationship. Penelope follows her mother to his racing competitions to cheer him up like when he won the Japanese Grand Pix in April 2024.

She was spotted in Verstappen's video during a live-stream racing simulator event. Max also calls her "P," while her mother calls her "Baby P." In November 2023, during an interview with TIME, Max said:

I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute.

What is the age gap between Max and Kelly?

Kelly is nine years older than Max Verstappen. She was born in 1988 in Germany while Max was born in 1997. They met in Monaco in 2016 during a group dinner with her brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., a Formula 1 driver. The lovebirds began dating in 2020 after she parted ways with Danil.

Their relationship went public in 2021 after Max posted a picture of them on his Instagram page on 1 January 2021 to announce the relationship. The caption reads:

Happy New Year everyone! Let's make 2021 a year to remember in many ways. Wishing you all success, love and happiness just as I found mine.

Is Max Verstappen having a child?

He is expecting a child with Kelly. In a joint post on Instagram on 6 December 2025, the couple posted a picture and wrote:

Mini Verstappen-Piquet is on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.

Penelope's mother had a baby shower on Verstappen’s Unleash The Lion yacht with a cake designed with pink, blue, and green. Because of the colour, there are assumptions that the baby will be Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's daughter.

Kelly Piquet's daughter is famous because of her parents. She has become a social media star because of her online pictures and videos with her mother and Max Verstappen.

Source: Briefly News