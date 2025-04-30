Get to know Siviwe Gwarube, South Africa's youngest minister

Siviwe Gwarube found her calling in politics over a decade ago, after initially hoping to become a lawyer. Her ambitious leadership and dedication to public service have since set her apart. In her 2024 conversation with Dr Amaleya Goneos-Malka, she said:

We must go out there and be brave and be courageous — even when we are afraid of failure. We must do the things that set our souls on fire.

Siviwe Gwarube at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse on January 29, 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa (R). Photo: Frennie Shivambu/ER Lombard (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Siviwe started her political career in 2012 at 22 when she joined the DA’s communication staff as Lindiwe Mzabuko's spokesperson.

when she joined the DA’s communication staff as Lindiwe Mzabuko's spokesperson. She has been an elected MP for Cape Town since May 2019 and was appointed Minister for Basic Education in 2024.

and was appointed Minister for Basic Education in 2024. In April 2025, Siviwe was chosen to participate in the prestigious Young Global Leaders Class of 2025 at the World Economic Forum.

Siviwe Gwarube's profile summary

Siviwe Gwarube was raised by her grandmother

The DBE Minister was born and raised in KwaMdingi, a small rural town near King Williams Town in the Eastern Cape Province. She was left in the care of her grandmother, Virginia Veliswa Gwarube, who worked as a teacher and businesswoman.

Siviwe credits her grandmother (whom she often calls mum) for being her greatest influence as a trailblazing feminist. She told Spotlight in 2019 that without Veliswa's sacrifice, she could not have had a good education.

My mum is passionate about education and that's why I got the education I got. And not because she had the money, because she literally sacrificed everything. This taught me empathy for kids who go to places where financially they don't belong.

Five facts about South African politician Siviwe Gwarube. Photo: @siv_gwarube on Instagram (modified by author)

Siviwe Gwarube's educational background

Siviwe Gwarube's first qualification was a BA in Law, Politics, & Philosophy from Rhodes University in Grahamstown. She had her eyes set on becoming a family lawyer, but she did not have the money to fund her LLB when she graduated in 2011.

As a student at Rhodes, she was active in the activities of the Democratic Alliance Young Leaders Programme, where she met then-DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mzabuko. Siviwe applied for a spokesperson job at Lindiwe's office and was hired at 22.

The parliamentary spokesperson position made her interested in political communication. In 2015, Siviwe decided to further her education by enrolling at the University of the Western Cape. She graduated in 2017 with an Honours degree in Political Science and Government.

Siviwe Gwarube during the International Data Privacy Day at The Radisson Red Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on January 28, 2025. Photo: Sharon Seretlo (modified by author)

Siviwe Gwarube's swift rise in SA's politics

After leaving the parliamentary communication office in 2014, Gwarube joined the Western Cape Provincial Government as a media liaison officer. She rose the ranks to become the chief of staff in the office of Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

She became the Executive Director of Communications for the Democratic Alliance in 2017, serving until July 2019. Siviwe won her first political seat in May 2019 when she was elected Member of Parliament for Cape Town at 30.

Siviwe Gwarube at the Debate on the 2022 SONA at Cape Town City Hall on February 14, 2022, in Cape Town. Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams (modified by author)

In June 2019, the DA appointed her the Shadow Minister for Health in Mmusi Maimane's shadow cabinet. She also served as the spokesperson for the DA from 2020 to 2023 and was appointed the Chief Whip of South Africa's official opposition in August 2022.

Siviwe Gwarube was named South Africa's Minister of Basic Education in July 2024, making her one of the youngest appointees in the Government of National Unity (GNU). She took over from ANC veteran Angie Motshekga, who had served in the position for 15 years.

Siviwe Gwarube at the release of the NSC exam results for the Class of 2024 at the Mosaiek Church in Fairland on January 13, 2025, in Johannesburg. Photo: Luba Lesolle (modified by author)

Gwarube's role as the Minister of Basic Education

As the new DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube oversees South Africa's education system from Grade 1 to Grade 12. She formulates educational policies aimed at improving teaching and learning qualities.

One of the major developments under her leadership was the signing into law of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act in September 2024. BELA was implemented to reform SA's education system. Some of the Act's key features include compulsory Grade R and inclusive school admission policies.

Siviwe also pledged to eradicate pit latrines in public schools through the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative. President Ramaphosa had set the deadline for the removal of all unsafe sanitation infrastructure by March 31, 2025. In early April 2025, Siviwe revealed that the department had achieved a 96% eradication rate, and the percentage will exceed 98% by July 2025.

Siviwe Gwarube at the Ministerial Breakfast with Top Achievers at MTN Innovation Centre on January 13, 2025, in Johannesburg. Photo: Luba Lesolle (modified by author)

Siviwe is committed to youth and women's empowerment

The Minister describes herself as an unrepentant feminist. She is dedicated to uplifting young South African women through initiatives like Girls Who Code. While speaking during the International Day of the Girl Child in 2024, Siviwe emphasised the importance of investing in girls for a better society.

If effectively supported during their adolescent years, girls have the potential to change the world – both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow's workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads and political leaders.

Siviwe Gwarube at the NSC Pledge Signing Ceremony at Pretoria Central High School on October 18, 2024, in Pretoria. Photo: Frennie Shivambu (modified by author)

Is Siviwe Gwarube married?

It is unclear if Siviwe Gwarube has a husband because she rarely talks about her love life, but she occasionally shares about her family on Instagram. The Minister is close to her half-siblings, Sibu Gwarube, Que Xanga, and Zukhanye Xanga. She is also a proud aunt.

Siviwe Gwarube's grandmother (L), half-brother Que Xanga, and half-sister Sibu Gwarube. Photo: @siv_gwarube (modified by author)

Siviwe Gwarube's journey from rural Eastern Cape to becoming a key government figure earns her a place among the trailblazing female icons in South African politics. She remains an inspiration to many as she rewrites the standards for young leaders, especially women.

