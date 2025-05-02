Legacy Shave's net worth after Shark Tank: Deal details and growth

When Mike Gutow appeared on Shark Tank, he had one thing in mind: to fulfil his dad's dying wish by bagging a deal for their company, Legacy Shave. Not only did his heartwarming story move the Sharks to tears, but he also scored big. Legacy Shave's net worth skyrocketed days after the show.

I cannot wait to tell my mom and brother that one of the Sharks has agreed to invest in our company. As a family, we are ready to take that next step, and I know the outcome will be greater than we ever imagined.

Legacy Shave's shaving cream and brush (L). Mike Gutow during the 2022 Shark Tank episode (R). Photo: @legacyshave on Instagram, @SharkTankGlobal on YouTube (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Gutow family had reportedly invested $400,000 into the company before seeking the Sharks' support.

into the company before seeking the Sharks' support. Lori Greiner initially offered to buy the company for $1 million and give Mike a 3% royalty on the net sales for life.

and give Mike a royalty on the net sales for life. A single Legacy Shave Brush retails at $19.95.

Legacy Shave's profile summary

Founders Mike and Dave Gutow Headquarters Royal Oak, Michigan, USA Shark Tank appearance Season 14, Episode 7 Air date 18 November 2022 Asked for $300,000 for a 10% equity Final deal $700,000 for a 95% equity Shark Lori Greiner Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Legacy Shave's net worth after Shark Tank is a testament to the company's thriving ventures

When Mike appeared on the business reality TV series Legacy Shave was on the verge of bankruptcy. The company recorded $70,000 in revenue in 2018.

In 2019 and 2020, the sales grew substantially to $370,000 and $390,000, respectively, but dropped to $96,000 in 2021 and $42,000 in 2022. Nonetheless, things turned around after the Shark Tank appearance.

Legacy Shave's booth at the 2016 Atlanta Gift Show. Photo: @legacyshave (modified by author)

According to Geeks Around Globe, the company is worth $7 million today. Legacy Shave's annual revenue is estimated at $1.9 million. Lori Greiner has reportedly amassed about $5.7 million from her investment in the company.

Mike's late dad left behind a note urging him and his brother to launch the company

Legacy Shave is a line of shaving brushes that easily attach to any shaving cream can. The brush exfoliates the skin while the cream lathers on your face to minimize wastage. According to the company's website:

The Legacy Shave Brushes combine traditional technology of shaving brushes with modern shaving cream cans.

After graduating from university, Mike and his brother Dave joined their father in creating these brushes. With a target of 3,000 units, the brothers only assembled 200 before they lost interest in the venture.

However, 17 years later, their father succumbed to cancer, and they discovered that he had done the remaining 2,800 units while undergoing chemotherapy. He left a note saying:

Life is too short to wait. Take the shot!

Mike and Dave Gutow during the 2017 ECRM show in Orlando, USA. Photo: @legacyshave (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Legacy Shave Shark Tank deal explained

When Mike appeared on the show, he demonstrated how the Evolution Brush is used and briefly explained the company's history.

I am seeking $300,000 for a 10% stake in our company, which has patented technology to disrupt the $50 billion shaving industry.

In addition, he revealed that the production cost for each brush is $5.39. A pack of 10 retails at $149.95.

Lori Greiner was the only Shark who took a chance at Legacy Shave

After Mike Gutow's presentation, four Shark Tank's cast passed on the opportunity, each citing specific concerns.

Barbara Corcoran said:

Although you are a good salesperson, you are a poor communicator. Therefore, I do not think we would be great partners.

Renowned businessman Mark Cuban bowed out due to the business' declining sales, saying:

You being out of money makes this unfit for me. But I wish you all the best.

Kevin O'Leary then followed suit:

The shaving industry you are in is crowded. For that reason, I am out.

Lori Greiner at The Beverly Hills Hotel in 2023. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

However, in a twist of events, Lori Greiner offered to buy the company for $1 million, which Mike countered. Ultimately, the duo agreed on a $700,000 deal for 95% of the company. Mike and his brother retained a 5% equity in the company.

The company experienced supply challenges through early 2023

Legacy Shave experienced a significant increase in its sales after the Shark Tank episode aired in November 2022. Within the first four days of the company's QVC broadcast, it sold its entire inventory.

This greatly affected its operation as the demand for brushes was extremely high compared to what the company could supply. However, by spring 2023, Legacy Shave had resumed regular shipping operations.

FAQs

Legacy Shave's Evolution brushes stimulate hair follicles for the cleanest and coolest shave. Below are some frequently asked questions about the company:

Is Legacy Shave still in business?

The company's deal with Lori on Shark Tank was a game changer. Sales increased significantly, and the consumer reach expanded.

Did Legacy Shave sell to Lori?

Mike Gutow did not sell the company to the Shark. He gave up $300,000 in Lori's initial offer to ensure his family still has a 5% equity in Legacy Shave.

Mike and his brother, Dave, during a 2020 trade show (L). The latter at a 2017 exhibition (R). Photo: @legacyshave (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Did Legacy Shave succeed?

With Lori's guidance, the company launched their products into major retail chains and online platforms.

How rich is Lori from Shark Tank?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American entrepreneur is worth $150 million. She boasts hundreds of inventions and holds over 120 patents.

Legacy Shave's net worth after Shark Tank is in the millions, despite the company being on the verge of closure before the show. Today, the company's products are available on its website and at reasonable prices on Amazon.

