How many of The Jackson 5 are still alive? Meet the surviving members

Six decades after their debut in the music industry, the question that lingers is 'How many of The Jackson 5 are still alive?' The family band ruled the airwaves with Billboard-charting tunes in the late 1960s and the 1970s before Michael became the King of Pop. Michael was the first of the singing brothers to die in 2009, followed by Tito in 2024.

Michael, Tito, Jackie, Jermaine, and Marlon Jackson (clockwise from bottom left) in Los Angeles in January 1971 (R). Photo: Michael Ochs/Michael Putland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Three of 'The Jackson 5 members are still alive, including Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, and Marlon Jackson.

Deceased Jacksons include brothers Michael Jackson (2009) and Tito Jackson (2024), and family patriarch Joe Jackson (2018)

The Jackson 5 signed with Motown Records in 1968 and later joined Epic Records in 1976, where they renamed the band The Jacksons and replaced Jermaine with Randy.

The surviving Jackson 5 members are keeping the band's legacy alive

The Jackson 5 defined the Motown era with African-American pop tunes. They became the first group to debut with four consecutive No.1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. They released timeless hits like I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save, and I'll Be There.

The band left Motown in 1976 and signed with Epic Records. They then rebranded to The Jacksons. While explaining their decision to switch record labels, Jackie told the Financial Times in 2021:

We made a lot of great records for Motown with some of the best songwriters in the world. It put us on the map. But our contract was ending, and we thought it was time for us to start writing some of our own songs.

Five facts about The Jackson 5 band. Photo: Bettmann on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The brothers later branched into solo careers and enjoyed different levels of success, with Michael Jackson building the most lucrative career. They still perform together occasionally. Uncover what the surviving members of The Jackson 5 are doing today:

Jackie Jackson

Jackie Jackson performs onstage during the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on August 31, 2024, in Inglewood, California (R). Photo: Scott Dudelson/Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sigmund Esco Jackson

Sigmund Esco Jackson Date of birth: May 4, 1951

May 4, 1951 Age: 74 years old (as of May 2025)

74 years old (as of May 2025) Height: 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm/1.85 m)

Jackie is the oldest Jackson brother and the second child of Katherine and Joe Jackson. He had moderate success as a solo artist. He released his first self-titled album in 1973 and a second album, Be The One, in 1989.

He still works in show business as a producer. Jackie was an executive producer on the A&E reality TV show, The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty (2009-2010). He also produced film soundtracks for The Running Man and Touch & Go.

Jackie is a father of four: Siggy, Brandi, Jaylan, and River. He has been married three times to Emily Besselink (since 2012), Enid Adren (1974-1987), and Victoria Triggs (2001-2007). Jackie is currently estimated to be worth $200,000.

Jermaine Jackson

Jermaine Jackson performs at Motorpoint Arena on June 25, 2017, in Cardiff, Wales (R). Photo: Mike Lewis/Franziska Krug (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jermaine LaJuane Jackson

Jermaine LaJuane Jackson Date of birth : December 11, 1954

: December 11, 1954 Age: 70 years old (as of May 2025)

70 years old (as of May 2025) Height: 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm)

Jermaine was a key vocalist on The Jackson 5 alongside Michael. He left the band in 1976 to pursue a solo career with Motown Records and was replaced by his younger brother Randy Jackson. He returned to the band in 1984 after it had been renamed The Jacksons.

He released his last solo album, I Wish You Love, came out in 2012, but he continues to sing. Jermaine has also made several reality TV appearances on Celebrity Big Brother, Gone Country, and Celebrity Wife Swap. He is estimated to be worth $1.5 million.

Jermaine has seven children, including Jaafar Jackson, who portrays his uncle Michael Jackson in the late singer's 2025 biopic. He was previously married to Halima Rashid (2004-2016), Alejandra Genevieve Oiaza (1995-2003), and Hazel Gordy (1973-1988).

Marlon Jackson

Marlon Jackson performs on stage at BBC Proms in the Park at Hyde Park on September 12, 2015, in London, England (R). Photo: Jo Hale/Jason Davis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Marlon David Jackson

Marlon David Jackson Date of birth: March 12, 1957

March 12, 1957 Age: 68 years old (as of May 2025)

68 years old (as of May 2025) Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm)

Marlon is the sixth of Jackie Jackson's siblings. He did not have an extensive solo career and only released one album, Baby Tonight, in 1987. He chose to focus on business, founding the Major Broadcasting Cable Network in Atlanta in 1999. He sold it to the Gospel Music Channel in 2007.

The singer founded the Motherland Group LLC in 2008. Marlon is also a philanthropist and currently runs the Study Peace Foundation to promote peace. He is estimated to be worth $100,000.

Marlon has been married to Carol Parker since 1975. The couple has three children: Valencia, Brittany, and Marlon Jackson Jr.

Remembering the deceased Jackson 5 members

There are now seven out of nine living Jackson siblings, including Rebbie, Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy, and Janet. Their father, Joe Jackson, passed away in June 2018 from pancreatic cancer. Here is a look at the lives and legacies of Tito and Michael Jackson:

Tito Jackson (1953-2024)

Tito Jackson visits SiriusXM's Studios on September 11, 2019, in New York City (R). Photo: Dominik Bindl/Tim P. Whitby (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Toriano Adaryll Jackson

Toriano Adaryll Jackson Date of birth: October 15, 1953

October 15, 1953 Date of death: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Age at death: 70 years old

Tito enjoyed success with The Jackson 5 as a backing vocalist and guitarist. As a solo artist he released two albums, Tito Time (2016) and Under Your Spell (2021).

The singer passed away on September 16, 2024, after having a medical emergency in Gallup, New Mexico. Tito Jackson's cause of death was revealed to be a heart attack by the family's longtime friend Steve Manning. The official autopsy results were not made public.

Tito was married to the late Delores 'Dee Dee' Martes (1972 to 1988) and Mizuki Matsui (2020-2024). He welcomed four children, including Taryll, Taj, and TJ Jackson of the 3T band. Tito Jackson's net worth was estimated to be $2 million at the time of his death.

Michael Jackson (1958-2009)

Michael Jackson performs during the 'Bad' tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 3, 1988 (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur/Michael Ochs (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Joseph Jackson

Michael Joseph Jackson Date of birth: August 29, 1958

August 29, 1958 Date of death: June 25, 2009

June 25, 2009 Age at death: 50 years old

Michael Jackson was only six when he joined The Jackson 5. He sold over 500 million records worldwide and won 13 Grammys as a solo artist. The vocalist passed away on June 25, 2009, at his home in Beverly Hills.

His cause of death was ruled to be acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, a powerful anaesthetic mix administered by his physician to help with his sleep issues. Michael had three children: Prince Michael Jackson, Bigi, and Paris Jackson. He was married to Lisa Marie Presley (1994-1996) and Debbie Rowe (1996-2000).

The singer was in debt of $500 million at the time of his death, but his estate later made over $2 billion as he frequently tops Forbes' list for the highest-earning dead celebrities. Michael Jackson's siblings have kept his legacy alive.

The Jackson 5 members Tito Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson, Jackie Jackson, and Jermaine Jackson (L-R) in the early 1970s. Photo: Michael Ochs (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The surviving Jackson 5 members continue to represent the band as a cherished symbol of pop. The Jackson family now has talented sisters Janet and La Toya. The third generation of Jacksons also carries on their musical legacy.

