Get to know Victor Farmiga: all about Vera Farmiga's brother
by  Bennett Yates
3 min read

Victor Farmiga is well known as the older brother of Vera Farmiga, the acclaimed American actress renowned for her impressive performances in both drama and horror genres. Raised in a Ukrainian immigrant family in New Jersey, Victor has carved out a unique path far from the spotlight.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Victor Farmiga is the eldest of the Farmiga siblings.
  • He grew up in a Ukrainian household despite his parents living in New Jersey, United States.
  • Two of his younger sisters, Vera and Taissa, are in the film industry.

Victor Farmiga's profile summary

Full nameVictor Farmiga
Gender Male
Place of birthNew Jersey, United States
Nationality American
EthnicityWhite
FatherMykhailo Farmiga
MotherLubomyra Farmiga
SiblingsVera, Stephan, Nadia, Alexander, Laryssa, and Taissa

Victor Farmiga's early life

Victor Farmiga was born in New Jersey, United States. His parents are Mykhailo Farmiga, a systems analyst-turned-landscaper, and Lubomyra "Luba" Farmiga, a teacher. Although the Farmiga family was based in the States, it was deeply rooted in Ukrainian culture.
Who are Luba Farmiga's children?

Victor is the eldest of the seven Farmiga siblings. They include:

1. Vera Farmiga

  • Full name: Vera Ann Farmiga
  • Gender: Female
  • Date of birth: August 6, 1973
  • Age: 51 years (as of May 2025)
  • Nationality: Ukrainian-American
  • Occupation: Actress
  • Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Vera was born the second and is the oldest of the Farmiga sisters. She is an American actress with an Academy Award nomination for her role in Up in the Air (2009). Her other top films include The Departed (2006), Orphan (2009), and Bates Motel (2013).

2. Stephan Farmiga

  • Occupation: Businessman
  • Nationality: Ukrainian-American
  • Birthplace: Clifton, New Jersey

Stephan Farmiga is the thirdborn in Farmiga's family. Despite having celebrity siblings, Stephan prefers to maintain a low profile about his career and personal life.

3. Nadia Farmiga

  • Full name: Nadia Farmiga
  • Occupation: Entrepreneur
  • Nationality: Ukrainian-American
  • Birthplace: Clifton, New Jersey

Nadia, alongside her husband, Wilson Costa, are the founders of Hudson Valley-based restaurant, Misto. Before joining the restaurant business, Nadia worked as a mechanical engineer. She has two children.

4. Alexander Farmiga

  • Full name: Alexander Farmiga
  • Gender: Male
  • Date of birth: May 7, 1992
  • Age: 33 years (as of 2025)
  • Nationality: Ukrainian-American

Alexander grew up in rural Flemington, NJ. However, little is known about his endeavours and whereabouts.

5. Laryssa Farmiga

  • Full name: Laryssa Farmiga
  • Gender: Female
  • Nationality: Ukrainian-American
  • Birthplace: Clifton, New Jersey

Laryssa Farmiga is the second youngest of the Farmiga sisters. She was born with spina bifida, a congenital disability where a baby's spine does not develop well, leading to an incomplete closing of the spine.

6. Taissa Farmiga

  • Full name: Taissa Farmiga
  • Gender: Female
  • Date of birth: August 17, 1994
  • Age: 30 years (as of May 2025)
  • Nationality: Ukrainian-American
  • Social media: Instagram

Taissa Farmiga is the lastborn in the family. Like her older sister, Vera, Taissa is in the film industry, having featured in over 28 films and TV shows, including The Final Girls, Anna, 6 Years, and The Nun II. The talented actress is married to screenwriter and director Hadley Klein.

Who is the oldest Farmiga sibling?

The eldest of the Farmiga siblings is Victor Farmiga, while Taissa is the youngest. Other siblings include Vera, Stephan, Nadia, Alexander, and Laryssa.

Trivia

  • Unlike his sisters, who took up a career in acting, Victor chose a path out of the limelight.
  • Victor and his siblings grew up speaking Ukrainian.

Victor Farmiga's life shows success beyond fame and cameras, rooted in hard work and family values. While his sisters shine on screen, Victor has embraced a life away from the limelight. However, he is supportive of his sisters' careers.

