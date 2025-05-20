Get to know Victor Farmiga: all about Vera Farmiga's brother

Victor Farmiga is well known as the older brother of Vera Farmiga, the acclaimed American actress renowned for her impressive performances in both drama and horror genres. Raised in a Ukrainian immigrant family in New Jersey, Victor has carved out a unique path far from the spotlight.

Victor Farmiga's sisters Taissa Farmiga (L) and Vera Farmiga (R). Photo by Jason LaVeris, Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Victor Farmiga is the eldest of the Farmiga siblings.

of the Farmiga siblings. He grew up in a Ukrainian household despite his parents living in New Jersey, United States.

Two of his younger sisters, Vera and Taissa, are in the film industry.

Victor Farmiga's profile summary

Full name Victor Farmiga Gender Male Place of birth New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Mykhailo Farmiga Mother Lubomyra Farmiga Siblings Vera, Stephan, Nadia, Alexander, Laryssa, and Taissa

Victor Farmiga's early life

Victor Farmiga was born in New Jersey, United States. His parents are Mykhailo Farmiga, a systems analyst-turned-landscaper, and Lubomyra "Luba" Farmiga, a teacher. Although the Farmiga family was based in the States, it was deeply rooted in Ukrainian culture.

Victor Farmiga's sisters Taissa Farmiga (L) and Vera Farmiga (R) at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016. Photo by Kevin Winter

Source: Original

Who are Luba Farmiga's children?

Victor is the eldest of the seven Farmiga siblings. They include:

1. Vera Farmiga

Full name: Vera Ann Farmiga

Vera Ann Farmiga Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 6, 1973

August 6, 1973 Age: 51 years (as of May 2025)

51 years (as of May 2025) Nationality: Ukrainian-American

Ukrainian-American Occupation : Actress

: Actress Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Vera was born the second and is the oldest of the Farmiga sisters. She is an American actress with an Academy Award nomination for her role in Up in the Air (2009). Her other top films include The Departed (2006), Orphan (2009), and Bates Motel (2013).

Vera Farmiga at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

2. Stephan Farmiga

Occupation: Businessman

Businessman Nationality : Ukrainian-American

: Ukrainian-American Birthplace: Clifton, New Jersey

Stephan Farmiga is the thirdborn in Farmiga's family. Despite having celebrity siblings, Stephan prefers to maintain a low profile about his career and personal life.

3. Nadia Farmiga

Full name : Nadia Farmiga

: Nadia Farmiga Occupation : Entrepreneur

: Entrepreneur Nationality: Ukrainian-American

Ukrainian-American Birthplace: Clifton, New Jersey

Nadia, alongside her husband, Wilson Costa, are the founders of Hudson Valley-based restaurant, Misto. Before joining the restaurant business, Nadia worked as a mechanical engineer. She has two children.

Victor Farmiga's sisters, Vera Farmiga (L) and actress Taissa Farmiga, during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival at the WireImage Portrait Studio on January 24, 2011, Utah. Photo by Jeff Vespa

Source: Getty Images

4. Alexander Farmiga

Full name: Alexander Farmiga

Alexander Farmiga Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: May 7, 1992

May 7, 1992 Age: 33 years (as of 2025)

33 years (as of 2025) Nationality: Ukrainian-American

Alexander grew up in rural Flemington, NJ. However, little is known about his endeavours and whereabouts.

5. Laryssa Farmiga

Full name: Laryssa Farmiga

Laryssa Farmiga Gender: Female

Female Nationality : Ukrainian-American

: Ukrainian-American Birthplace: Clifton, New Jersey

Laryssa Farmiga is the second youngest of the Farmiga sisters. She was born with spina bifida, a congenital disability where a baby's spine does not develop well, leading to an incomplete closing of the spine.

6. Taissa Farmiga

Taissa Farmiga during the 2018 LA Film Festival at ArcLight Culver City on September 22, 2018, in Culver City, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Taissa Farmiga

: Taissa Farmiga Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 17, 1994

August 17, 1994 Age: 30 years (as of May 2025)

30 years (as of May 2025) Nationality: Ukrainian-American

Ukrainian-American Social media: Instagram

Taissa Farmiga is the lastborn in the family. Like her older sister, Vera, Taissa is in the film industry, having featured in over 28 films and TV shows, including The Final Girls, Anna, 6 Years, and The Nun II. The talented actress is married to screenwriter and director Hadley Klein.

Who is the oldest Farmiga sibling?

The eldest of the Farmiga siblings is Victor Farmiga, while Taissa is the youngest. Other siblings include Vera, Stephan, Nadia, Alexander, and Laryssa.

Trivia

Unlike his sisters, who took up a career in acting, Victor chose a path out of the limelight.

Victor and his siblings grew up speaking Ukrainian.

Victor Farmiga's life shows success beyond fame and cameras, rooted in hard work and family values. While his sisters shine on screen, Victor has embraced a life away from the limelight. However, he is supportive of his sisters' careers.

READ ALSO: Nadia Farmiga's bio

Briefly.co.za published an article about Nadia Farmiga, a prominent entrepreneur and restaurateur best known as the sister of Hollywood stars Vera and Taissa Farmiga.

Although she did not tread the same path as her sisters, she runs Misto, a food and drinks business, which she co-launched alongside her husband. Explore more about the celebrity sibling.

Source: Briefly News