Constance Nunes' net worth: how rich is the 'Rust to Riches' star?
Constance Nunes' net worth, estimated in millions, reflects her impressive success as a mechanic, model, and TV personality. The Gotham engine specialist has built a strong career in the male-dominated automotive industry.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Constance Nunes' profile summary
- Constance Nunes' net worth and career earnings
- How did Constance Nunes make her money?
- Is Constance from Rust to Riches married in real life?
- What is Jared Toller's net worth?
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- Constance Nunes earned her fortune through multiple ventures, including founding Cars by Constance.
- In 2019, she was the first female featured in an Edelbrock national commercial.
- Nunes is also into modelling, having collaborated with multiple brands.
Constance Nunes' profile summary
|Full name
|Constance Nunes
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|November 17, 1989
|Age
|35 years old (as of May 2025)
|Place of birth
|Thousand Oaks, California, United States
|Current residence
|Wildomar, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches
|Weight
|52 kg (approx)
|Father
|Ernie Nunes
|Mother
|Maria Nunes
|Relationship status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Jared Toller
|Profession
|Television personality, model, mechanic, entrepreneur
|Social media
Constance Nunes' net worth and career earnings
According to Yen News, Constance Nunes has a net worth of $2 million. She derives her earnings from her successful career in modelling, TV shows, and the automobile industry.
Constance Nunes' cars
Constance from Car Masters: Rust to Riches is well-known for her passion for classic American muscle cars. Some of her notable vehicles include:
|Car model
|Estimated market price
|1964.5 Ford Mustang
|$15,500
|1969 Ford Mustang
|$35,000
|Miss Calypso" 1970 Boss 429
|$159,500
|1956 Ford F-100
|$26,225
How did Constance Nunes make her money?
Constance Nunes has made her money through a combination of careers and business ventures. These include:
TV shows
Constance is a lead cast member of the Netflix show Car Masters: Rust to Riches, filmed at Gotham Garage, where she works as an engine expert and mechanic. Additionally, she has been featured on The Viall Files as a guest.
Constance Nunes' modelling career
The engine specialist debuted her modelling career at automotive trade shows and racing events via her dad's garage. She later ventured into fashion modelling with well-known brands such as Wrangler, Jlux Label, Jockey, and Feral Cosmetics. She has also appeared in music videos and performed stunts in films.
Brand endorsement deals
Besides her career in modelling, Nunes earns part of her income through brand endorsement deals. She has since collaborated with popular brands like Motorola and Reebok. The reality star has also been featured in Kim Kardashian's Hollywood mobile game.
Automotive business ventures
Constance is the founder and CEO of CARS By Constance, which specialises in classic car restorations, particularly muscle cars. She is also the enterprise's lead mechanic, designer, and craftsman. She has over 16 years of experience in the automotive industry and is recognised for high-profile builds and participation in exhibitions like SEMA.
Car racing
Besides her involvement in repairing cars, Constance is also involved in car racing. She has participated in the Gumball Rally 3000 and the Targa Trophy.
Is Constance a mechanic?
Constance Nunes is a mechanic. She is the lead mechanic and designer at her shop, CARS By Constance, and a mechanic on the Netflix show, Car Masters: Rust to Riches. She is known for her engine work and car restoration expertise. Nunes has worked with renowned car brands like Ford, BMW, Acura dealerships, and Audi in their after-sales division.
How much does Constance make at Gotham Garage?
The exact value of Constance Nunes' Gotham Garage salary is unknown. However, she reportedly earns around $20,000 per episode from her role on the Netflix show Car Masters: Rust to Riches, filmed at Gotham Garage.
Does Constance have her own shop?
Constance Nunes owns Cars By Constance, where she builds custom cars and restores vintage vehicles. She founded the shop in 2022.
Is Constance from Rust to Riches married in real life?
Constance is unmarried. However, she was previously married to Jared Toller, a car enthusiast and amateur motocross racer.
The duo exchanged their vows in early 2019 at a lavish ceremony in New Hall Mansion. They divorced in mid-2020 when Toller filed for a petition to annul their marriage at the Orange County Superior Court. Neither Jared nor Constance has revealed the reason for their divorce.
What is Jared Toller's net worth?
Constance Nunes' ex-husband has a net worth of $1 million. He derives fortune from his career as a car enthusiast and amateur motocross racer.
Trivia
- Constance Nunes, age 35 as of May 2025, was born in Thousand Oaks, California, United States, on November 17, 1989. Her parents are Maria and Ernie Nunes.
- She is Portuguese but was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- At age 16, she bought a 1964.5 Ford Mustang, nicknamed Babystang, which she has restored for years; it is her most prized car.
Constance Nunes' net worth showcases her diverse talents and entrepreneurial spirit. Her television, modelling, and automotive restoration earnings have made her financially successful. She remains a prominent figure in both entertainment and car culture.
READ ALSO: Who is Jared Toller?
Briefly.co.za published an article about Jared Toller, a car enthusiast and amateur motocross racer. He gained prominence through his marriage to Constance Nunes, although the duo called the marriage off in 2020.
The former couple had been married since February 2019. Explore more facts about Jared Toller's personal life and marriage.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.