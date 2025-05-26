Constance Nunes' net worth: how rich is the 'Rust to Riches' star?

Constance Nunes' net worth, estimated in millions, reflects her impressive success as a mechanic, model, and TV personality. The Gotham engine specialist has built a strong career in the male-dominated automotive industry.

Constance Nunes is the proud owner of a muscle car restoration business named Cars by Constance. Photo: @constance_nunes on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Constance Nunes earned her fortune through multiple ventures, including founding Cars by Constance.

In 2019, she was the first female featured in an Edelbrock national commercial.

Nunes is also into modelling, having collaborated with multiple brands.

Constance Nunes' profile summary

Full name Constance Nunes Gender Female Date of birth November 17, 1989 Age 35 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Thousand Oaks, California, United States Current residence Wildomar, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 52 kg (approx) Father Ernie Nunes Mother Maria Nunes Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Jared Toller Profession Television personality, model, mechanic, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Constance Nunes' net worth and career earnings

According to Yen News, Constance Nunes has a net worth of $2 million. She derives her earnings from her successful career in modelling, TV shows, and the automobile industry.

Constance Nunes prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021, in Sonoma, California. Photo by Carmen Mandato

Constance Nunes' cars

Constance from Car Masters: Rust to Riches is well-known for her passion for classic American muscle cars. Some of her notable vehicles include:

Car model Estimated market price 1964.5 Ford Mustang $15,500 1969 Ford Mustang $35,000 Miss Calypso" 1970 Boss 429 $159,500 1956 Ford F-100 $26,225

How did Constance Nunes make her money?

Constance Nunes has made her money through a combination of careers and business ventures. These include:

TV shows

Constance is a lead cast member of the Netflix show Car Masters: Rust to Riches, filmed at Gotham Garage, where she works as an engine expert and mechanic. Additionally, she has been featured on The Viall Files as a guest.

Aside from being an expert mechanic and a part-time model, Constance Nunes is also a professional racecar driver. Photo: @constance_nunes on Instagram (modified by author)

Constance Nunes' modelling career

The engine specialist debuted her modelling career at automotive trade shows and racing events via her dad's garage. She later ventured into fashion modelling with well-known brands such as Wrangler, Jlux Label, Jockey, and Feral Cosmetics. She has also appeared in music videos and performed stunts in films.

Brand endorsement deals

Besides her career in modelling, Nunes earns part of her income through brand endorsement deals. She has since collaborated with popular brands like Motorola and Reebok. The reality star has also been featured in Kim Kardashian's Hollywood mobile game.

Automotive business ventures

Constance is the founder and CEO of CARS By Constance, which specialises in classic car restorations, particularly muscle cars. She is also the enterprise's lead mechanic, designer, and craftsman. She has over 16 years of experience in the automotive industry and is recognised for high-profile builds and participation in exhibitions like SEMA.

Car racing

Besides her involvement in repairing cars, Constance is also involved in car racing. She has participated in the Gumball Rally 3000 and the Targa Trophy.

Nunes is known for her work on the Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches. Photo: @constance_nunes on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Constance a mechanic?

Constance Nunes is a mechanic. She is the lead mechanic and designer at her shop, CARS By Constance, and a mechanic on the Netflix show, Car Masters: Rust to Riches. She is known for her engine work and car restoration expertise. Nunes has worked with renowned car brands like Ford, BMW, Acura dealerships, and Audi in their after-sales division.

How much does Constance make at Gotham Garage?

The exact value of Constance Nunes' Gotham Garage salary is unknown. However, she reportedly earns around $20,000 per episode from her role on the Netflix show Car Masters: Rust to Riches, filmed at Gotham Garage.

Does Constance have her own shop?

Constance Nunes owns Cars By Constance, where she builds custom cars and restores vintage vehicles. She founded the shop in 2022.

Is Constance from Rust to Riches married in real life?

Constance is unmarried. However, she was previously married to Jared Toller, a car enthusiast and amateur motocross racer.

The duo exchanged their vows in early 2019 at a lavish ceremony in New Hall Mansion. They divorced in mid-2020 when Toller filed for a petition to annul their marriage at the Orange County Superior Court. Neither Jared nor Constance has revealed the reason for their divorce.

Nunes married Jared in February 2019. Photo: @constance_nunes, @funtamilzone on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Jared Toller's net worth?

Constance Nunes' ex-husband has a net worth of $1 million. He derives fortune from his career as a car enthusiast and amateur motocross racer.

Trivia

Constance Nunes, age 35 as of May 2025, was born in Thousand Oaks, California, United States, on November 17, 1989. Her parents are Maria and Ernie Nunes.

She is Portuguese but was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States.

At age 16, she bought a 1964.5 Ford Mustang, nicknamed Babystang, which she has restored for years; it is her most prized car.

Constance Nunes' net worth showcases her diverse talents and entrepreneurial spirit. Her television, modelling, and automotive restoration earnings have made her financially successful. She remains a prominent figure in both entertainment and car culture.

