Tinglan Hong is a Chinese national known as the ex-girlfriend of Hugh Grant, an English actor. Grant has starred in several highly acclaimed films such as Notting Hill, Love Actually, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Hugh at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 23, 2023 (L). Grant during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 21, 2022 (R). Photo by Samir Hussein, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tinglan Hong and Hugh Grant had an on-and-off relationship between 2011 and 2013.

Hong and Grant welcomed two children, Tabitha and Felix, during their time together.

Tabitha and Felix, during their time together. Tinglan prefers to stay away from public scrutiny.

Tinglan Hong's profile summary

Full name Tinglan Hong Gender Female Date of birth 1979 Age 46 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth East China Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality Chinese Ethnicity Asian Height 5 feet 6 inches Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant Children Tabitha Xiao Xi and Felix Chang Hong Grant Profession Former restaurant hostess Famous as Hugh Grant's ex-girlfriend

A look at Tinglan Hong's age and early life

Tinglan Hong is Hugh Grant's ex-girlfriend and mother to his two kids. Hong, aged 46 years as of 2025, was born in 1979 in East China. She relocated to the United Kingdom in 2003.

Hugh Grant at the "Paddington In Peru" World Premiere in Leicester Square on November 03, 2024, in London, England. Photo by Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Explore Hugh Grant and Tinglan Hong's relationship timeline and family

Hugh and Tinglan reportedly first met at a London-based Chinese restaurant where Tinglan worked as a receptionist, entertaining diners by singing Karaoke. They kickstarted their romance in January 2011 with a date at a pub in Kensington, London. They kept their on-and-off relationship private.

Hugh and Tinglan dated on and off for about three years, between 2011 and 2013. However, the reason for their split remains under wraps.

Who are Hugh Grant's children?

Hugh Grant is a father to five children. He welcomed his first two kids with his former girlfriend, Tinglan Hong, and the other three with his current wife, Anna Eberstein. Here is a breakdown of Hugh Grant's kids:

Anna Eberstein and Hugh at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees' Party at the National Gallery on February 15, 2025, in London, England. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

1. Tabitha Xiao Xi Grant

Full name: Tabitha Xiao Xi Grant

Tabitha Xiao Xi Grant Date of birth : September 2011

: September 2011 Age: 13 years old (as of May 2025)

Hugh welcomed his first child, a daughter, Tabitha Grant, alongside his then-Chinese girlfriend, Tinglan Hong, in September 2011. Due to immense scrutiny from the paparazzi, Hugh chose to stay out during her birth.

This is per his statement document obtained by the Guardian. Part of his statement read,

I have had too many experiences of hospital staff being paid to leak information to the press. It wasn't that I was worried about people knowing I was the father of a child. It was a determination to try and protect Tinglan and my child from a press firestorm.

2. John Mungo Grant

Full name: John Mungo Grant

John Mungo Grant Date of birth: September 3, 2012

September 3, 2012 Age: 12 years old (as of May 2025)

The top actor welcomed his second child and first son, John Mungo Grant, alongside television producer Anna Eberstein on September 3, 2012. However, his birth was kept private until a year later when his birth certificate was refiled to add Grant's name.

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 29, 2025, in London, England. Photo by Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

3. Felix Chang Hong Grant

Full name: Felix Chang Hong Grant

Felix Chang Hong Grant Date of birth : December 2012

: December 2012 Age: 12 years old (as of May 2025)

Three months after the birth of John Mungo Grant, Tinglan Hong gave birth to Grant's second son, Felix. Grant took to X (Twitter) to announce the birth of his son. He wrote,

In answer to some journos. Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum.

4. Lulu Danger Grant

Full name: Lulu Danger Grant

Lulu Danger Grant Date of birth: December 16, 2015

December 16, 2015 Age: 9 years old (as of May 2025)

On December 16, 2015, Grant welcomed his fourth child, Lulu Danger Grant, with his then-girlfriend, Anna. During the COVID-2019 period, Grant credited his daughter Lulu for helping him discover his hidden talent, shaving hair.

He revealed this during an interview on Good Morning America. Grant said,

I started by cutting my daughter's Barbie's hair out of sheer boredom and discovered I was extremely talented. Then I started cutting my children's hair.

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein at the Palace of Versailles on September 20, 2023, in Versailles, France. Photo by Christian Liewig (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

5. Blue Grant

Full name: Blue Grant

Blue Grant Date of birth : March 2018

: March 2018 Age: 7 years old (as of 2025)

Grant's youngest child was given the name Blue by his older brother. This is per her father, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in late 2024. He said,

And we did think about calling her Kevin but then we said, 'You better think of something else.' So he said Blue, because it was his favorite color.

Did Hugh Grant have any children with Elizabeth Hurley?

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley never had any children together. They dated for 13 years, from 1987 to 2000. However, Elizabeth later had a son, Damian Hurley, with Steve Bing, an American businessman and film producer.

Although Hurley and Hugh frequently discussed what their hypothetical children might look like, having children together was never a serious topic of discussion. Hurley revealed this during an interview with Andy Cohen. She said,

Of course, we used to think about it because we used to fight all day. We used to look in the mirror next to each other and say, 'It would have to be my eyes.' 'No, my eyes.' 'Your hair?' 'No, my hair. I've got a much better mouth.

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant at "The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain" New York City Premiere on May 10, 1995, in New York City. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What does Tinglan Hong do?

Hugh Grant's Chinese ex-girlfriend's current endeavours are not publicly known. However, she previously worked as a receptionist at a Chinese restaurant, always singing Karaoke when she first met Hugh.

This was revealed by Marco Yu, the restaurant owner, during an interview with the Sunday Mirror. Yu said,

Tin Tin worked here for seven years and we were good friends. She’s a nice girl and a good worker. Everybody liked her. She comes from a good family and has a masters degree in travel and tourism so is very bright.

Where is Tinglan Hong now?

Hugh Grant's former Chinese girlfriend's current whereabouts are not publicly known. She maintains a low profile even during her time with the English actor.

Actor Hugh Grant on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit on May 19, 2024, in Imola, Italy. Photo by Kym Illman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Hugh gave his first daughter her first name, Tabitha, while Tinglan chose Xiao Xi, which means "happy surprise."

Hugh Grant's daughter, Lulu's middle name, Danger, was inspired by a humorous reference to Austin Powers.

Tinglan Hong, Hugh Grant's former Chinese girlfriend, was a receptionist at a London-based Chinese restaurant. The two reportedly had a "fleeting affair" according to his publicist, and they had two children together: daughter Tabitha and son Felix.

READ ALSO: Meet Anna Eberstein, Hugh Grant's wife and successful TV producer

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Anna Eberstein, a successful Swedish television producer and entrepreneur. She gained immense popularity due to her relationship with Hugh Grant, a prominent British actor.

They exchanged vows in May 2018 after years of dating and welcoming three kids. Explore more about the celebrity's wife.

Source: Briefly News