Who is Jenney Shamash? Get to know Hannah Gadsby's wife

Jenney Shamash, popularly known as Hannah Gadsby's wife, is a talented producer and director. Before marrying, Shamash was Gadsby's producer, credited with producing the comedy special, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. The duo has been married since 2021.

Jenney Shamash's profile summary

Full name Jenney Shamash Gender Female Place of birth California, United States Current residence Victoria, Australia Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Married Spouse Hannah Gadsby Profession Film producer and director

Explore Jenney Shamash's early life and background information

Jenney Shamash is an American producer and director best known as Hannah Gadsby's spouse. Details about Jenney Shamash's age and date of birth are not publicly disclosed.

Jenney was born and brought up in California, and later moved to work in New York. After marrying the top comedian, she relocated to Victoria, Australia, in January 2021.

Hannah Gadsby introduced Jenney as her wife to the public via Instagram on April 29, 2021. She captioned,

I would like to introduce all y’all to Jenney Shamash. She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold. We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it.

What does Hannah Gadsby's wife do for a living?

Jenney is a top producer and director. She has produced and directed top comedy films, which include:

2020: Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

2023: Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

2024: Hannah Gadsby: Gender Agenda.

How did Hannah Gadsby meet her wife?

Hannah and Jenney met in 2018 when Shamash worked as a producer for Gadsby's off-Broadway show Nanette. Their initial professional relationship quickly developed into a close friendship and a romantic partnership.

Hannah Gadsby and Jenney Shamash's relationship timeline

After their first encounter in New York in 2018, Hannah and Jenney struck an instant friendship. Their friendship deepened into a romantic relationship as they travelled together when Gadsby toured her follow-up show, Douglas.

During an interview with The Times, Hannah credited Shamash for understanding her, especially after learning of her diagnosis with autism. She said,

Having not understood myself for so much of my life, I feel like I speak two languages. I’m only just learning my natural language.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrity couple quarantined in Australia, where Gadsby is from, and their bond grew stronger as they spent quality time together. Eventually, the couple engaged in an emotional event, which Hannah candidly recounted in their Netflix comedy show, Hannah Gadsby: Something Special.

A look at Jenney Shamash and Hannah Gadsby's wedding

Hannah Gadsby married Jenney Shamash in January 2021. The wedding was a private event, and Gadsby announced it publicly later that year with an emotional tribute on Instagram, expressing happiness and gratitude. She wrote,

Is Hannah Gadsby still married?

Hannah Gadsby is married to Jenney Shamash, and no public reports of the couple calling off their wedding. Shamash and Hannnah reside in Victoria, Australia, along with their dogs Jasper, Daisy, Nuna, and Velcro Roomba.

Trivia facts

After relocating to Australia from the United States, Jenney faced significant culture shocks and had to adapt to each other's accents.

Jenney's spouse, Gadsby, was diagnosed with Autism and ADHD in 2017.

Gadsby affectionately refers to Shamash as Jenno.

Although Shamash is popular, she prefers to maintain a low profile about her life.

Hannah Gadsby's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Jenney Shamash, Hannah Gadsby's wife, is a prominent producer and director best known for producing most of her wife's comedy specials. Shamash continues to influence comedy through her dedication and creative vision.

