Santiago Matías' net worth: How rich is the Dominican businessman?

Santiago Matías' net worth, estimated at $4 million, mirrors his influence in music and media. He sacrificed his rapping career to focus on interviewing and writing about Urban artists. In an August 2025 interview with Telemicro, Matías shared the secret behind his success, saying:

Many people are now conversant with Alofoke. But they do not know I have had sleepless nights working on this brand for nearly two decades. Discipline and consistency have always been my secret weapons.

Dominican businessman Santiago Matías. Photo: @pr1ncematias (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Santiago Matías launched his rapping career professionally at 19 as a backing vocal for famous rapper Vakero.

as a backing vocal for famous rapper Vakero. He earns a significant income interviewing music celebrities such as Bad Bunny and Anuel AA on the Alofoke Radio Show .

such as Bad Bunny and Anuel AA on the . Matías has also interviewed powerful politicians , including the Dominican vice-president Margarita Cedeño de Fernández.

, including the Dominican vice-president Margarita Cedeño de Fernández. His other revenue stream is his Fuse Music record label, with signed artists such as rapper Mark B.

Santiago Matías' profile summary

Full name Esmelin Santiago Matías García Famous as Santiago Matías, Alofoke Gender Male Date of birth 6 December 1981 Age 43 years old (As of September 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace El Capotillo, Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic Nationality Dominican Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Profession Radio host, record producer, entrepreneur Years active 2000-present Social media Instagram 1 Instagram 2 X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

A look at Santiago Matías' net worth: Is he a millionaire?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Santiago has an estimated net worth of $4 million. His income primarily stems from his ventures in the media space.

Matías owns the Alofoke Radio Show, where he dives into culture and entertainment with real talk. During his interview with Telemicro, he spoke about creating a niche in the industry, stating:

I saw the lack of coverage of Latin Urban music and Urbano music in the Dominican media, and made it my life's mission to solve the problem.

Record producer Santiago Matías. Photo: @pr1ncematias on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Santiago Matías made his career debut as a rapper

Santiago began recording rap songs at a young age. In 2000, he launched his professional career touring alongside Vakero. During these endeavours, Matías noticed the enthusiasm that Urbano and Latin Urban music artists were putting into their work and the minimal recognition they got.

The birth of Alofoke Radio Show and the Fuse Music record label

In 2006, Santiago started the media group AlofokeMusic to cover the works of Urbano music artists in the Dominican Republic. The brand began with the AlofokeMusic website, where he would post rap battles between artists and feature rap movements.

When Matías realised that thousands of fans would visit the website daily, he stopped his rapping career to dedicate his time to having one-on-one sit-downs with budding artists in the country.

In 2013, Santiago launched the radio talk show Alofoke Radio Show and began interviewing musicians on KQ 94.5 FM and Power 103.7 FM.

The same year, he launched the Fuse Music record label, signed Dominican-American rapper Mark B, and linked him with A-listers Maluma and Bad Bunny.

Celebrity interviewer Santiago Matías. Photo: @pr1ncematias (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Santiago Matías has interviewed some of the industry's finest

Matías hosts a segment of the Alofoke Radio Show (Alofoke Sin Censura) broadcast on KQ-94.5 FM. Some artists he interviewed include El Alfa, J Balvin, Natti Natasha and Arcángel.

In addition, Santiago has had conversations with influential leaders such as the Dominican presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo and former Dominican president Hipólito Mejía on the show.

He co-owns the Dominican radio station Alofoke FM

In 2021, Santiago and Puerto Rican singer Ozuna bought the Spanish-language Ballad and Bolero radio station Sonido Suave. It serves Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The same year, the pair rebranded the station to Alofoke FM and adjusted its format to an urban contemporary model. Presently, it is managed by Alofoke Music Group.

Santiago Matías earns big bucks from his social media platforms

Matías commands a huge online following. His Alofoke Radio Show YouTube channel has 6.5 million subscribers as of 25 September 2025. Santiago's Facebook boasts 3 million followers.

Businessman Santiago Matías. Photo: @pr1ncematias (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He has two verified Instagram accounts with 3.3 million and 2 million followers. Matías has 302.4k X followers. Through these monetised platforms, he earns via ad revenue, affiliate marketing and sponsored content.

He is part of the Kings League Americas project

Since 2024, Matías has competed in the Americas Kings League football league. He is the Galácticos del Caribe (Caribbean Galactics) team president.

Santiago competes against other social media personalities and celebrities, including James Rodriguez, Chicharito, Arcángel, Westcol and Germán Garmendia.

Wrapping up

Santiago Matías' estimated net worth of $4 million is a testament to how he turned his love for Latin Urban and Urbano rhythms into a media empire. His work has shaped the industry and given a voice to artists across the Dominican Republic and beyond.

READ MORE: A look at Bow Wow's net worth: How rich is Shad Moss now?

As published on Briefly.co.za, Bow Wow is an American songwriter, rapper, actor, and TV presenter. His worth is significantly low considering he has been in the game for over three decades.

In 2011, TMZ reported that the rapper owed the IRS $91,105. The following year, Bow Wow claimed to have only $1,500 in his account.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News