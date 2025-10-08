Why Tia Kemp and Rick Ross's relationship turned into a court battle

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross's strained relationship has kept fans' attention over the years due to its rocky nature and the former couple's outspoken approach to one another following the breakup. They have been embroiled in a long-term legal battle regarding child support and paternity concerns since 2007.

Rick Ross and Tia Kemp's relationship began in 2003, shortly after the duo met , but by 2005, their relationship had ended.

, but by 2005, their relationship had ended. Tia Kemp has one child from her relationship with Rick Ross, a son named William Roberts III , whom they have been in and out of court since his birth regarding child support issues.

, whom they have been in and out of court since his birth regarding child support issues. Rick Ross's child support issues in court are not his only legal dispute, as he has been embroiled in legal issues since 1996 and was sentenced to a life sentence.

However, his life sentence was reduced to 20 years, which he served, and the rapper was released in 2009.

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross were first linked together in 2003, with Tia saying the former couple met at a nightclub. Their relationship began shortly after meeting, and they had a child in 2005. Tia and Rick began living together during that time, too; however, by 2005, the relationship was over.

Tia Kemp shares one child, William Robert III, with Rick Ross

Tia Kemp was around 32 or 33 years old when she had William Robert III. The former couple's son was born in September 2005 and is a college football player at Bethune-Cookman University, playing the position of offensive lineman.

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross have been in the midst of legal battles since 2007

In 2007, Tia took him to court regarding paternity, and the case was concluded in 2010. The exact value that Rick Ross pays Tia in child support is confidential. However, it has been reported that Tia requested her $2,800 child support be increased to $20,000 monthly due to his notable increase in fame. In 2018, the former couple settled on a private agreement.

In June 2024, he publicly stated he had made his final child support payment to Tia. Although Tia Kemp's net worth is an estimated $400,000, she still chose to pursue further child support from William for their son's college tuition valued at $200,000. At the time of writing, the judge had dismissed Tia's request for an increase in child support.

The rapper has also had public disputes over custody with Briana Camille

William has four other children: three with fitness model Briana Camille, and one with W.A.G.s to Riches star Lastonia Leviston. His first child is Toie Roberts, whom he shares with Lastonia.

His children he shares with Briana, are Billion Leonard Roberts, Berkeley Hermes Roberts and Bliss Roberts. Briana and William were in a relationship from 2016 and 2019. By 2020, the former couple were in court regarding paternity and child support for Berkeley and Billion.

Briana sued him for child support after William allegedly refused to pay for any expenses, following a DNA confirmation that the two children were his. He was later court-ordered to pay a temporary child support fee of $8,500, covering expenses including a nanny during her high-risk pregnancy with the former couple's third child.

Frequently asked questions

The rapper, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is no stranger to controversy and has a lengthy history with the law. His legal woes began in the mid-90s following his involvement in the drug trade, and he was tried and served time for several years.

What are the allegations against Rick Ross?

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross's child support case is not the only legal issue the rapper has faced in recent years. William's most notable allegations are his involvement in the cocaine trade between the 1980s and 1990s, which resulted in jail time for the American rapper.

He was arrested again, more recently in 2015, on a charge of drug-related cash possession. William said the arrest was more accurately related to 'racial profiling' and his carrying cash on him for a purchase for his home. The following points simply his charges over the years:

1996 cocaine trafficking charge : He was convicted of buying over 100 kilograms of cocaine from a federal agent during a sting operation.

: He was convicted of from a federal agent during a sting operation. 1996 three-strikes law charge : William was sentenced to life imprisonment under the three-strikes law due to his offences, but was released in 2009.

: due to his offences, but was released in 2009. The CIA and Iran–Contra connection : Journalist Gary Webb wrote articles for the San Jose Mercury News in 1996, which connected the rapper's cocaine source, Danilo Blandón, to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as part of the Iran–Contra affair.

: Journalist Gary Webb wrote articles for the in 1996, which as part of the Iran–Contra affair. His October 2015 arrest: William was arrested on suspicion of possessing cash that was related to drug distribution following a traffic stop that revealed he had $100,000 on his person, which he said was for a purchase relating to his home.

Does Rick Ross still own Belaire?

Luc Belaire is a sparkling wine brand owned by Sovereign Brands. The American rapper is commonly mistaken as the brand's owner, as he acts as a significant promoter and brand ambassador. He became linked with Luc Belaire in 2013 and was nicknamed 'Ricky Roza'y' before the partnership due to his longstanding love for rosé.

In January 2025, Rick travelled to Cape Town, South Africa, for a Luc Belaire event, where he was hosted by local brand ambassador Xolisa Nkaule, demonstrating that his representation of the brand remains strong. He also filmed a music video while in South Africa.

Conclusion

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross's relationship is filled with ups and downs, with his former relationship with his other baby mother, Briana Camille, also being strained. However, William remains in his children's lives, frequently being pictured together and even gifting his son, William L. Roberts III, a Wingstop franchise on his 16th birthday.

Briefly.co.za wrote an article focusing on William's five children, whom he shares with multiple women. Although he is known for his custody disputes and child support woes, William is also known to be a hands-on father at times.

As mentioned, he purchased a business franchise for his eldest son, William L. Roberts III, on his 16th birthday to support him and 'encourage generational wealth'. He has also gifted his eldest child, Toie, with a Bentley truck for her 16th birthday and, most recently, a villa when she turned 22.

