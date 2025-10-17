Who is Linda Susan Agar? The untold story of Shirley Temple's first daughter

Linda Susan Agar is the daughter of actress Shirley Temple and her first husband, actor John Agar. After her parents' divorce in 1950 and her mother's remarriage, she was known as Susan Black, using the surname of her stepfather, Charles Alden Black.

Linda Susan Agar’s profile summary

Full name Linda Susan Agar Also known as Susan Black Date of birth 30 January 1948 Age 77 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Mother Shirley Temple Father John Agar Siblings Charles Alden Black Jr. and Lori Black Marital status Married

Linda Susan Agar’s early life and family background

Linda Susan was born on 30 January 1948 in Santa Monica, California, United States, to Shirley Temple and John Agar. Her parents married in 1945 when Temple was just 17 years old. Their marriage faced challenges, and they eventually divorced in 1950.

After the separation, Shirley Temple gained full custody of Susan, raising her as a single mother before later remarrying popular entrepreneur Charles Alden Black in 1950. Following her mother’s second marriage, Linda Susan adopted her stepfather’s last name and became known as Susan Black.

She grew up with her two younger half-siblings, Charles Alden Black Jr. and Lori Black, both of whom are the children of Shirley Temple and Charles Black.

Linda Susan Agar’s biological parents were renowned American actors

Linda Susan Agar’s biological parents, Shirley Temple and John Agar, were both famous actors who made a big mark in Hollywood.

Her mother, Shirley Temple, was one of the most famous child stars in movie history. She became popular in the 1930s for her roles in films like Bright Eyes and Curly Top. Later in life, she became a respected diplomat and represented the United States in different countries.

Her father, John Agar, was also an actor and appeared in several popular movies during the 1940s and 1950s, including Fort Apache and Sands of Iwo Jima. Before acting, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

Linda Susan Agar’s parents are deceased

Both of Linda Susan Agar’s parents have passed away, and her stepfather, Charles Alden Black. According to the New York Times, her mother died on 10 February 2014, at age 85, from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), while her father died earlier on 7 April 2002, at age 81, from emphysema.

Her stepfather passed away on 4 August 2005, at age 86, from myelodysplastic syndrome. In a 2015 interview with Closer Weekly, Susan shared memories of her mother, saying:

As a mother, she was devoted and generous, although she could be a little bit stern if we didn’t behave. But family was a really, really important part of her life. She was all about her children and her husband.

She added:

She was a wonderful cook. She loved to invite people over. She would say, ‘Come by my house and I’ll make you leg of lamb.’ She made a beautiful lamb and was famous for her mashed potatoes!

Where is Linda Susan Agar now? Life away from the spotlight

Unlike her famous mother, Susan Black, daughter of John Agar, chose to live a private and low-profile life. While Shirley Temple transitioned from acting to public service and became a U.S. diplomat and ambassador, Susan stayed out of the media. Over the years, she has rarely made public appearances or given interviews, preferring to live quietly.

Frequently asked questions

Is Linda Susan Agar still alive?

Shirley Temple’s daughter is still alive. She has lived a private life away from public attention since her mother’s passing in 2014.

Who are Shirley Temple’s children?

Shirley Temple had three children: Linda Susan Agar with actor John Agar, and Charles Alden Black Jr. and Lori Black with her second husband, Charles Black.

What happened to Shirley Temple's children?

All of Shirley Temple’s children have chosen to live private lives. Susan Black avoids the media, Charles Jr. worked in business, and Lori Black became a talented musician and photographer.

Why did Shirley Temple and John Agar split up?

As documented by The List, Temple cited mental cruelty as the reason for their separation. Agar was reportedly an alcoholic and had extramarital affairs.

Did Shirley Temple have a child with John Agar?

Shirley Temple and John Agar had one child together, Linda Susan Agar, born on 30 January 1948.

How old was Shirley Temple when she married John Agar?

Shirley Temple was 17 years old when she married John Agar in 1945.

What did Shirley Temple's husband do for a living?

The actress's husband, Charles Alden Black, was an American business executive and naval officer who later became a marine research and management expert, working in oceanography and business administration.

