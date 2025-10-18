Ja'Marr Chase's girlfriend, Deja Nicole Hiott, is a mom of three
Ja'Marr Chase's girlfriend, Deja Nicole Hiott, is a rising star beyond the football field. She is an Instagram star, Pilates instructor, and entrepreneur who launched her skincare brand, DN Skin. The duo started dating in late 2024, but only came out publicly about their relationship in June 2025.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Ja'marr Chase’s profile summary
- A look at Ja'Marr Chase's girlfriend
- About Deja Nicole Hiott's job
- Exploring Ja’Marr Chase’s career
- Ja’Marr Chase's age and early life
- Does Ja'Marr Chase live next to Joe Burrow?
- Trivia
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Deja Nicole Hiott is an Instagram star, Pilates instructor, and entrepreneur.
- Chase is an American professional football wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Nicole Hiott has three children: Kalle, Silas, and Giani
- Ja’marr has a son, Ja'Marr Chase Jr., born on January 16, 2023, from an unnamed woman.
- The duo publicly announced their relationship in June 2025.
Ja'marr Chase’s profile summary
Full name
Deja Nicole Hiott
Date of birth
August 28, 1996
Age
29 years old (as of 2025)
Current residence
Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Relationship status
Dating
Boyfriend
Ja’Marr Chase
Children
Kalle, Silas, and Giani
Profession
Influencer, pilate instructor, and entrepreneur
Social media
A look at Ja'Marr Chase's girlfriend
Deja Hiott is an Influencer and entrepreneur. They launched their relationship in a TikTok post shortly after the wide receiver signed a contract extension in 2025. She captioned,
Pisces to my Virgo.
About Deja Nicole Hiott's job
Deja Nicole Hiott is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and Pilates instructor-in-training. She is also the founder of DN Skin, a beauty brand focused on natural self-care. Deja has also worked with prominent brands, including Fashion Nova, Lounge Apparel, and John Geiger Co., due to her heavy online presence.
A look at Deja Nicole Hiott's children and past relationships
Before her relationship with Ja'Marr Chase, Deja Nicole was publicly involved with former NFL wide receiver Martavis Bryant. Together, they share a son, Kalle, born in March 2017.
Nicole was later engaged to former NBA player Gerald Green, with whom she shares two children: son Silas, born in September 2020, and daughter Giani, born in September 2022. On May 12, 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate herself on Mother’s Day. She captioned,
Happy Mothers Day to myself and all of other mommy’s out here. I got 3 of them thangssss lol. This one hits different this year. The far most important and rewarding role I play in this life. Everything, every decision, even when it’s hard is for these ones. The goal is to provide a peaceful happy fulfilling life for them. Ive always wanted my own big family & I’m so blessed, truly.
Exploring Ja’Marr Chase’s career
Chase was drafted 5th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2021 NFL draft. He quickly became a standout player in the NFL, earning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Ja'Marr has been selected to four Pro Bowls and earned several Player of the Week honours. In March 2025, he signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Ja’Marr Chase's age and early life
Ja'Marr Anthony Chase, 25, was born on March 1, 2000, in Harvey, Louisiana, United States, to Toleah and Jimmy Chase. He grew up alongside his siblings, Jimmy Chase Jr, Mia, and Taylor.
Ja'Marr attended Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana, where he had an impressive football career and was recruited to play college football for Louisiana State University (LSU). At LSU, he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award and helped lead the team to the 2019 national championship.
A look at Ja'Marr Chase's wife and children
Ja'Marr is in a relationship with Deja Nicole Hiott, and they do not have children together. However, Chase has a son named Ja'Marr Amir Chase Jr., born on January 16, 2023, in Glendale, California.
Chase and the mother of the child are not in a relationship, which has resulted in a custody and child support dispute. However, Chase adores his son and has taken him to training camp and various events.
Does Ja'Marr Chase live next to Joe Burrow?
Ja'Marr Chase lives in Cincinnati near Joe Burrow, an American football quarterback. After the Bengals drafted Chase, he went door-to-door in Joe Burrow's neighbourhood, offering to buy homes until someone sold to him.
Trivia
- In LSU history, Chase ranks second all-time for both receiving touchdowns (20 in the 2019 season) and receiving yards in a season (1,780 yards).
- He has multiple 100+ yard receiving games in both regular season and playoff games.
Final word
Ja'Marr Chase's girlfriend, Deja Nicole Hiott, shines as a model, influencer, and entrepreneur. Known for her beauty brand and Pilates journey, her authentic lifestyle captivates over 245,000 Instagram followers.
