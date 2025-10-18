Ja'Marr Chase's girlfriend, Deja Nicole Hiott, is a mom of three

Ja'Marr Chase's girlfriend, Deja Nicole Hiott, is a rising star beyond the football field. She is an Instagram star, Pilates instructor, and entrepreneur who launched her skincare brand, DN Skin. The duo started dating in late 2024, but only came out publicly about their relationship in June 2025.

Deja Nicole on July 22, 2023 (L). Ja'Marr Chase on October 3, 2024 (R). Photo: @dejanicolehiott, @lahjay10_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Deja Nicole Hiott is an Instagram star, Pilates instructor, and entrepreneur.

Chase is an American professional football wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals.

for the Cincinnati Bengals. Nicole Hiott has three children : Kalle, Silas, and Giani

: Kalle, Silas, and Giani Ja’marr has a son, Ja'Marr Chase Jr., born on January 16, 2023, from an unnamed woman.

born on January 16, 2023, from an unnamed woman. The duo publicly announced their relationship in June 2025.

Ja'marr Chase’s profile summary

Full name Deja Nicole Hiott Date of birth August 28, 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Current residence Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Ja’Marr Chase Children Kalle, Silas, and Giani Profession Influencer, pilate instructor, and entrepreneur Social media Instagram TikTok

A look at Ja'Marr Chase's girlfriend

Deja Hiott is an Influencer and entrepreneur. They launched their relationship in a TikTok post shortly after the wide receiver signed a contract extension in 2025. She captioned,

Pisces to my Virgo.

Deja Nicole Hiott on April 12, 2024. Photo: @dejanicolehiott on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

About Deja Nicole Hiott's job

Deja Nicole Hiott is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and Pilates instructor-in-training. She is also the founder of DN Skin, a beauty brand focused on natural self-care. Deja has also worked with prominent brands, including Fashion Nova, Lounge Apparel, and John Geiger Co., due to her heavy online presence.

A look at Deja Nicole Hiott's children and past relationships

Before her relationship with Ja'Marr Chase, Deja Nicole was publicly involved with former NFL wide receiver Martavis Bryant. Together, they share a son, Kalle, born in March 2017.

Nicole was later engaged to former NBA player Gerald Green, with whom she shares two children: son Silas, born in September 2020, and daughter Giani, born in September 2022. On May 12, 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate herself on Mother’s Day. She captioned,

Happy Mothers Day to myself and all of other mommy’s out here. I got 3 of them thangssss lol. This one hits different this year. The far most important and rewarding role I play in this life. Everything, every decision, even when it’s hard is for these ones. The goal is to provide a peaceful happy fulfilling life for them. Ive always wanted my own big family & I’m so blessed, truly.

Deja Nicole Hiott and her three children: Kalle, Silas, and Giani, on May 12, 2024. Photo: @dejanicolehiott on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Exploring Ja’Marr Chase’s career

Chase was drafted 5th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2021 NFL draft. He quickly became a standout player in the NFL, earning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Ja'Marr has been selected to four Pro Bowls and earned several Player of the Week honours. In March 2025, he signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Ja’Marr Chase's age and early life

Ja'Marr Anthony Chase, 25, was born on March 1, 2000, in Harvey, Louisiana, United States, to Toleah and Jimmy Chase. He grew up alongside his siblings, Jimmy Chase Jr, Mia, and Taylor.

Ja'Marr attended Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana, where he had an impressive football career and was recruited to play college football for Louisiana State University (LSU). At LSU, he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award and helped lead the team to the 2019 national championship.

Deja Nicole Hiott on January 29, 2023 (L). Ja'Marr Chase on August 26, 2025 (R). Photo: @dejanicolehiott, @lahjay10_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A look at Ja'Marr Chase's wife and children

Ja'Marr is in a relationship with Deja Nicole Hiott, and they do not have children together. However, Chase has a son named Ja'Marr Amir Chase Jr., born on January 16, 2023, in Glendale, California.

Chase and the mother of the child are not in a relationship, which has resulted in a custody and child support dispute. However, Chase adores his son and has taken him to training camp and various events.

Ja'Marr Chase in Paris, France, on June 27, 2025 (L). Deja Nicole Hiott on December 16, 2023 (R). Photo: @dejanicolehiott, @lahjay10_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Ja'Marr Chase live next to Joe Burrow?

Ja'Marr Chase lives in Cincinnati near Joe Burrow, an American football quarterback. After the Bengals drafted Chase, he went door-to-door in Joe Burrow's neighbourhood, offering to buy homes until someone sold to him.

Trivia

In LSU history, Chase ranks second all-time for both receiving touchdowns (20 in the 2019 season) and receiving yards in a season (1,780 yards).

He has multiple 100+ yard receiving games in both regular season and playoff games.

Final word

Ja'Marr Chase's girlfriend, Deja Nicole Hiott, shines as a model, influencer, and entrepreneur. Known for her beauty brand and Pilates journey, her authentic lifestyle captivates over 245,000 Instagram followers.

READ MORE: Who is CJ Stroud's girlfriend?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about CJ Houston, an American football player best known as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the entire league. The Houston Texans selected him as the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite his high-profile career, he keeps his personal life out of public scrutiny. However, he has been rumoured to have dated multiple high-profile women like Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News