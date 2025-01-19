Who is CJ Stroud's girlfriend? Facts about his love life and dating history

As CJ Stroud continues to shine on the football field, his personal life, particularly CJ Stroud's girlfriend, garners almost as much attention. The Houston Texans quarterback has been a focal point for his physical abilities and his mysterious personal life.

This article delves into Stroud's upbringing, the known facts, rumours, and insights about CJ Stroud's girlfriend, providing a comprehensive look into his dating history and rumoured relationships. This journey uncovers the intriguing balance between his private life and public persona.

Profile summary

Name Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV Place of birth Rancho Cucamonga, California, USA Date of birth October 3, 2001 Age 23 as of January 2025 Zodiac sign Libra Nationality American Occupation American football player Ethnicity African-American Hometown Rancho Cucamonga, California High School Rancho Cucamonga High School College Ohio State University Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters) NFL draft Selected by the Houston Texans as the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Father Coleridge Bernard Stroud III (currently imprisoned) Mother Kimberly Stroud Siblings Three (Two brothers, Isaiah and Asmar, and one sister, Ciara) Relationship status Single Net worth Between $1 million to $5 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

CJ Stroud's girlfriend

CJ Stroud is very discreet about his love life. However, there were times when the public received a glimpse into his personal life, but these were the exceptions rather than the norm.

In February 2024, CJ Stroud was photographed leaving a celebrity softball game with model and TV personality Amber Rose, fueling speculation about a romance. According to The Sports Rush, Amber Rose swiftly clarified the matter on social media, saying:

We literally don't know each other and only met yesterday. He was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel.

CJ Stroud's dating history

Stroud has maintained a veil of privacy around his romantic involvements. There have been no public relationships or confirmed girlfriends since he entered the NFL other than rumours:

Kim Kardashian

Rumours linked Stroud with Kim Kardashian in 2023 were quickly debunked. As stated by the , Stroud was part of an event for prison reform hosted by Kim Kardashian, leading to misinterpretations by some media outlets.

During Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, the two were again pictured sitting in the same suite as other A-list celebs at Allegiant Stadium. However, there was no proven romantic relationship between the two.

Jordyn Gunter

Jordyn Gunter was one of the few people who knew Stroud before he joined the NFL. They started dating in 2022 when he was still in college at Ohio State. However, neither party officially declared the relationship, and it slipped from public view as Stroud's career flourished.

Kenzie Milton

It is also reported that Stroud was in a relationship with Kenzie Milton. As Fanarch states, the two began their romance during their high school years. Kenzie plays volleyball for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

CJ Stroud's family

His parents are Kimberly and Coleridge, who married in 1997 until Kimberly filed for divorce in 2012. In 2016, his father, Coleridge Stroud III, a former pastor, was sentenced to 38 years in jail, leaving the mother to raise all four children.

Stroud's siblings include two older brothers, Isaiah and Asmar, and one older sister, Ciara. While specific details about their current locations are less documented, they have been supportive of C.J.'s football career.

Now, with C.J.'s success in the NFL, Kimberly is actively involved in the C.J. Stroud Foundation, which she heads as president, as Click 2 Houston states. The foundation's efforts have included community support events in Houston, focusing on helping single mothers reflect on their own past experiences.

CJ Stroud's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, CJ Stroud's net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. This figure includes his salary, signing bonus, and potential endorsement deals.

Frequently asked questions

Curiosity over CJ Stroud's personal life is inescapable as fans and media alike strive to learn more about the NFL standout outside of football. From speculated romances to verifiable denials, his approach to privacy adds a fascinating dimension to his burgeoning legacy.

Who is CJ Stroud's girlfriend? There are no current reports or social media indications of him being in a relationship.

There are no current reports or social media indications of him being in a relationship. Is CJ Stroud single or dating? As of January 2025, CJ Stroud is likely single.

As of January 2025, CJ Stroud is likely single. Is CJ Stroud married? He is not married and is focused on his career. No public records or credible rumours are suggesting otherwise.

CJ Stroud's relationship status in 2025 remains as much a mystery as it has been since his entry into the NFL. While he might not share details of his girlfriend, his dedication to his sport is evident.

