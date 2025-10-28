What is Nastya's net worth? Her toys, merch, and YouTube empire

Nastya's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects her remarkable journey from a curious child to a YouTube sensation. At 11 years old, Nastya has transformed her playful videos into a global brand.

Nastya in Miami, Florida, on September 5, 2025 (L). Nastya and her mother, Anna Radzinskaya, in New York, on September 17, 2025 (R). Photo: @likenastya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Nastya's net worth is estimated at $100 million .

at . Nastya primarily earns her income through YouTube, brand promotions, and merchandise sales.

Her parents, Sergey Radzinskaya and Anna Radzinskaya , assist her in creating and managing her social media content.

, assist her in creating and managing her social media content. She was born in Southern Russia before relocating to the United States.

before relocating to the United States. Nastya is multilingual, being fluent in English and Russian, among other languages.

Nastya's profile summary

Full name Anastasia Yuryevna Radzinskaya Gender Female Date of birth January 27, 2014 Age 11 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Krasnodar Krai, Russia Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Russian-American Ethnicity White Father Sergey Radzinskaya Mother Anna Radzinskaya Profession YouTuber Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube

A look at Nastya's net worth and earnings

According to SheKnows, Anastasia Radzinskaya's net worth is estimated at $100 million. Although Nastya is yet to achieve billionaire status, she is a millionaire whose income stems from content creation, brand endorsement, and merchandise sales.

Nastya on August 14, 2025. Photo: @likenastya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much money does Nastya make?

According to VidIQ, Nastya's monthly income is estimated between $1 million and $4 million. However, this figure only accounts for her main YouTube account and not her other YouTube channels. In 2022, Forbes estimated Nastya's earnings to be $28 million, ranking her among the top-paid influencers on YouTube.

About Nastya's income sources

Nastya is so rich thanks to her groundbreaking popularity as a child content creator. Here is a look at some of her various sources of income:

YouTube

In late 2016, Nastya's parents launched a YouTube channel for their daughter after noticing her playing with toys and her affinity for speaking with dolls. However, they began uploading content on the platform in 2018.

Nastya's channel quickly gained traction, accumulating over 131 million subscribers and 116.9 billion views. She has also launched other YouTube channels, including Like Nastya Show and Like Nastya Collections. Each of her channels features a different type of content, including playing with toys, travelling, children's songs, and cooking.

Nastya on July 28, 2024 (L). Nastya on April 6, 2025 (R). Photo: @likenastya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer

Besides creating content on YouTube, Nastya has also built a significant fan base across other social media platforms, where she shares her daily lifestyle updates and connects with her fans. For instance, her Instagram account has over 1.8 million followers, while her TikTok and Facebook accounts have 441,000 and 7.9 million followers, respectively.

Endorsements and merc sales

Nastya's wealth is boosted by numerous brand partnerships. Some of the brands she has partnered with include VTech Toys and Chopard. In a September 20, 2025, Instagram post, Nastya thanked Chopard for inviting her to an event. She captioned,

It was a brilliant evening! Thanks @chopard for inviting us. I got a million pieces of advice from top models, and now I’m very excited to try out a new role and experience!

Additionally, Nastya also sells merchandise through major retail outlets, including Amazon, Walmart, and Redbubble. Some of her merchandise includes Nastya Nastya's Favourite Headband, which retails for $49.98, while a Drawstring backpack for Nastya retails at $17.99 on Walmart.

Nastya in Anaheim, California, on June 22, 2025 (L). Nastya and her mother, Anna, on March 30, 2025 (R). Photo: @likenastya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A look at Nastya's age and early life

Nastya, whose full name is Anastasia Yuryevna Radzinskaya (aged 11 years old as of 2025), was born in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, on January 27, 2014. Her family relocated to Miami, Florida, in 2018.

About Nastya's parents and what they do

Nastya's parents are deeply involved in managing and creating content for Nastya's brand. However, before delving into content creation, Nastya's mother, Anna Radzinskaya, owned a bridal shop in Russia while her father, Sergey, owned a construction company. They sold their businesses to boost Nastya's content creation.

Nastya and her mother, Anna, on February 8, 2025 (L). Nastya and her father, Sergey, in Miami, Florida, on January 30, 2025 (R). Photo: @likenastya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Nastya was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth.

She has a dog named Lucy and a cat named Simba.

The YouTube star has her self-titled cosmetic line produced by Pearl World.

She has partnered with multiple child influencers like Ryan, Salish Diana, among others.

Final word

Nastya's net worth, estimated at $100 million, is a testament to her massive online following and savvy family management. Through captivating content and clever branding, her fortune continues to soar, making her one of the richest child YouTubers globally.

READ MORE: Ryan's World's bio, and family

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Ryan Kaji, a prominent YouTuber, content creator, and TV personality from the United States. He is widely recognised for his Ryan's World YouTube channel, where he often uploads toy review videos on various toys.

Ryan has since amassed a substantial fortune, estimated to be $100 million. His fortune primarily stems from YouTube ad revenue, merchandise sales, and other business ventures.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News