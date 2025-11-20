Bryan Woo's parents: meet the family behind the Mariners' pitching ace

Bryan Woo's parents, Clayton and Hilary Woo, have been key pillars throughout his life and baseball career. They have nurtured his love for sports from a young age, helping him become a professional baseball pitcher for the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball.

My parents put me in a bunch of sports. My dad’s side was all California, so they were all Giants, 49ers, Warriors. My mom’s side is East Coast, so she was all Red Sox and New England.

Bryan on June 26, 2022 (L). Bryan's father, Clayton, his sister Emily, Bryan, and his mother, Hilary, on January 3, 2024 (R). Photo: @bwoo.2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Bryan Woo's profile summary

Full name Bryan Joseph Woo Date of birth January 30, 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Clayton Woo Mother Hilary Woo Siblings Emily Woo Relationship status In a relationship (reportedly) Girlfriend Clare (alleged) Education Alameda High School and Cal Poly Profession Professional baseball player Social media Instagram

A look at Bryan Woo's parents

Bryan Woo's parents are Hilary and Clayton Woo. They have played a significant role in his athletic development and have supported his baseball career from a young age. Bryan grew up influenced by his father's preference for California teams and his mother's support for East Coast teams.

Additionally, his parents attend all of his starts, even those on the road. After he was named an All-Star player, Bryan called his parents to break the news. His mother joyfully responded,

Bryan! Oh my God, no way. Bryan congratulations!

Bryan Woo at Alameda High School on April 12, 2018. Photo: @bwoo.2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Exploring Bryan Woo's parents' ethnicity and origin

Bryan Woo's parents are from California, United States. His father grew up in the Bay Area and is of Asian background. His mother is from the East Coast.

Bryan Woo's age and early life

Bryan Joseph Woo (aged 25 years old as of 2025) was born in Oakland, California, United States, on January 30, 2000. He holds American nationality.

He grew up alongside his younger sister Emily. The MLB player went to Alameda High School before enrolling at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) to play baseball.

During a July 4, 2025, interview with International Examiner, Bryan Woo discussed being Asian American and where he grew up. He said,

I think just being outspoken about being proud to be Asian American, and really taking pride in that, is important.

My dad’s whole side of the family is in California, in the Bay Area where I grew up, so we spent a lot of time with them

Bryan on July 18, 2025 (L). Bryan, his sister, Emily, and his father, Clayton, on March 5, 2018 (R). Photo: @bwoo.2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Bryan Woo Korean or Chinese?

Bryan Woo's ethnicity is mixed. He has a Chinese background from his father's side. His paternal grandparents were born in China but immigrated to the United States as teenagers.

In the aforementioned interview with the International Examiner in 2025, Bryan Woo elaborated:

We took a couple of trips to China when I was younger. When I was in high school, we went back, visited where my grandmother and grandfather grew up, their villages, and some of their family ancestors, community and stuff around that.

That was a super eye-opening experience, and then after that I became a little bit more aware and tried to be a bit more open to learning about their path to where we are now.

A look at Bryan Woo's baseball career

Bryan Woo is a right-handed starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Woo progressed through the Mariners' minor league system, making his major league debut on June 3, 2023.

As of the end of the 2025 MLB season, Woo has compiled a record of 28 wins and 15 losses with a career ERA of 3.21 and 392 strikeouts in 395.2 innings pitched. He was recently named to the American League All-Star team.

Bryan Woo on October 31, 2025 (L). Bryan's grandparents on July 4, 2023 (R). Photo: @bwoo.2, @Seattle Mariners (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bryan Woo's contracts

After being drafted by the Mariners in 2021, Bryan signed a one-year contract with a signing bonus of $318,200. After joining Major League Baseball in 2023, he signed another contract valued at $720,000. Bryan has signed other agreements valued at $749,000, $783,300, and $820,000 in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively.

About Bryan Woo's wife

The talented baseball player is unmarried and does not have a wife. However, he is alleged to be in a relationship with a woman named Clare. She reportedly accompanied Woo's family after his grandfather died during one of his games.

Bryan Woo in New York, on May 21, 2024 (L). Bryan's family, his parents, grandparents, and his sister Emily, on October 11, 2023 (R). Photo: @bwoo.2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Bryan has recovered from multiple injuries early in his pro career, including Tommy John surgery in college and right forearm inflammation in 2023.

Woo's upbringing blended West and East Coast sports influences.

Final word

Bryan Woo's parents laid a strong foundation for the Seattle Mariners' star pitcher. Their dedication shaped a promising athlete who overcame injuries to excel in Major League Baseball. They have continued supporting their son, including attending all his starts.

