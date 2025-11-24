Ginger Gaetz's age and story: 11 facts about Matt Gaetz's wife

Ginger Gaetz's age, 31 years old as of 2025, makes her 12 years younger than her husband, Matt Gaetz, a former Florida congressman. The duo met in March 2020 at a fundraiser event held at Trump's Mar-a-lago resort, and they tied the knot on August 21, 2021, on Catalina Island. They have a son, Luckey Louis Gaetz, born in August 2025.

Ginger Gaetz and her husband, Matt Gaetz, on December 16, 2024 (L), on October 24, 2024 (R). Photo: @gingergaetz on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ginger Gaetz is 31 years old as of 2025.

as of 2025. Her older brother, Palmer Luckey, is a billionaire entrepreneur best known for founding Oculus VR and designing the Oculus Rift.

entrepreneur best known for founding Oculus VR and designing the Oculus Rift. Ginger and Matt first met in 2020 while attending a fundraiser at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

while attending a fundraiser at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Ginger Gaetz's firstborn son, Luckey Louis Gaetz, was born in August 2025.

Ginger Gaetz's profile summary

Full name Ginger Luckey Gaetz Gender Female Date of birth August 27, 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 5 inches Father Donald Luckey Mother Julie Luckey Siblings Palmer and Roxanne Luckey Relationship status Married Husband Matt Gaetz Children Luckey Louis Gaetz Education University of California and Harvard Business School Profession Financial analyst Social media X (Twitter) Instagram

Exploring Ginger Gaetz's age and 11 lesser-known facts about the celebrity spouse

Matt Gaetz's wife, Ginger Luckey, is a financial analyst best known for her marriage to the former Florida congressman. Here are some facts about the celebrity's wife:

Ginger Gaetz and Matt Gaetz at Blue Wahoo Stadium, Pensacola, Florida, on August 4, 2022. Photo: @gingergaetz on Instagram (modified by author)

1. Ginger is in her early 30s

Ginger Luckey Gaetz (aged 31 years old as of 2025) was born in Long Beach, California, United States, on August 27, 1994. Her father, Donald Luckey, is a car salesman, while her mother, Julie Luckey, is a homemaker.

Ginger is 12 years younger than her husband, Matthew Louis Gaetz II (aged 43 years old as of 2025). She holds American nationality.

2. Matt Gaetz's wife has two siblings

Luckey Gaetz has an older brother, Palmer Luckey, and a sister, Roxanne Luckey. Palmer Luckey is the founder of Oculus VR, the virtual reality company acquired by Meta.

3. Her brother, Palmer Luckey, is an entrepreneur

Palmer Luckey is widely credited for founding Oculus VR and designing the Oculus Rift. In 2014, Facebook acquired his company for $2 billion. He has also founded Anduril, a defence technology company. Forbes estimates his net worth at $3.5 billion.

He is also a major Republican donor, including donating thousands to Trump's campaign in 2016. Ahead of the 2024 elections, he held a fundraiser for Donald Trump's campaign.

Ginger Gaetz and her husband, Matt, at Mar-a-Lago, on November 14, 2022 (L). Matt and his son, Louis Gaetz, on August 27, 2025 (R). Photo: @gingergaetz on Instagram (modified by author)

4. Ginger Gaetz went to the University of California, Santa Barbara

Ginger pursued her education at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she earned a bachelor's degree in economics and accounting. She also completed certificate courses at Harvard Business School Online and the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

Her husband, Matt Gaetz, has a law degree, a Juris Doctor (J.D.), from the William & Mary Law School, which he earned in 2007. He was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2008 and worked in private practice before joining politics.

5. She is a mother of one

In June 2025, Ginger Gaetz took to Instagram to share a post of her growing baby bump. She captioned,

Baby Gaetz coming 2025.

On August 20, 2025, Ginger posted a snap of their son announcing his name. She captioned,

Beyond grateful to introduce our son, Luckey Louis Gaetz.

Additionally, her husband has an adoptive son (although not formally), Nestor Galban, a Cuban immigrant, who moved in with Matt when he was 12. In an interview, Matt described his adoptive son as part of his family story. He said,

He is a part of my family story. My work with Nestor, our family, no element of my public service could compare to the joy that our family has brought me.

Ginger Gaetz and her son, Luckey, on August 23, 2025 (L). Ginger, Matt, and their son on November 2, 2025 (R). Photo: @gingergaetz on Instagram (modified by author)

6. Ginger and her husband first met at the Mar-a-Lago club

Ginger and Matt first met in March 2020 while attending a President Trump's fundraiser event held at his Mar-a-Lago club. A day after their paths crossed, Matt took her to Donald Trump Jr.'s then-girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

7. Ginger got engaged to her husband eight months into their relationship

Ginger Luckey got engaged to her husband, Matt Gaetz, on December 30, 2020, about eight months into their relationship. The engagement happened at the same venue where they had first met.

Although they had planned to exchange their vows in 2022, the couple eloped to Catalina Island, where they got married on August 21, 2021. They had a small wedding with about 40 guests in attendance. Matt has only been married to Ginger Luckey.

8. She once described herself as her husband's travel buddy

During the early days of their relationship, Luckey and Gaetz lived on separate coasts but would travel together multiple times. This was possible since Ginger's then-employer had gone remote, enabling her to work from anywhere while being her fiancé's travel buddy.

Ginger revealed this during a December 2020 interview with Daily Mail. She said,

My company went totally remote in March so I can do my financial analytics from anywhere. So I have been traveling with him everywhere. I am his travel buddy.

Ginger Gaetz on July 17, 2025 (L). Ginger and her husband, Matt Gaetz, on June 9, 2024 (R). Photo: @gingergaetz on Instagram (modified by author)

9. Her husband has faced multiple sexual allegations

Matt Gaetz has faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, including accusations of sex trafficking and having sexual relations with a minor. A House Ethics Committee investigation found substantial evidence that Gaetz paid women tens of thousands of dollars in connection with sexual activity and drug use between 2017 and 2020.

The report also included that he had sexually trafficked a 17-year-old. Despite the allegations, Gaetz denied any wrongdoing in a March 2021 interview with the New York Post. He said,

In the strongest possible terms. I deny that I have ever been with someone underage. That is false.

The Justice Department investigation related to the allegations ended without criminal charges being filed against him. However, the allegations made him step back from his nomination to become Attorney General ahead of Donald Trump's administration.

Ginger stood by her husband by sharing a photo of him on X. She captioned,

Unemployment has never looked so good.

Ginger Gaetz on November 7, 2022 (L). Ginger and Matt Gaetz on October 21, 2022 (R). Photo: @gingergaetz on Instagram (modified by author)

10. She works as the manager at KPMG

According to her LinkedIn profile , Ginger Luckey Gaetz works as the manager of Enterprise Innovation, Partnerships & Commercialisation at KPMG US. Previously, she worked as the senior associate of sales transition in the same firm.

Before joining KPMG US, Ginger worked at Apeel. She rose through the ranks from a financial analyst to a revenue analyst and finally to a senior analyst.

She was also a sailing coach at Alamitos Bay Yacht Club in Long Beach, California, from 2008 to 2013. She also participated in an education program in Italy and France.

11. Ginger's sister, Roxanne, accused Matt Gaetz of being a creep

Roxanne Luckey, Ginger Luckey Gaetz's sister, publicly accused Matt Gaetz of being "weird and creepy" through several TikTok videos. Roxanne recounted an incident when Gaetz tried to set her up with an older man while she was a 19-year-old intern at the Trump White House.

Ginger Gaetz and Matt Gaetz at Mar-a-Lago, on March 17, 2024 (L), on March 5, 2024 (R). Photo: @gingergaetz on Instagram (modified by author)

Trivia

Ginger's wedding was officiated by Sergio Gor, a former aide to Senator Rand Paul, who also served as the DJ.

Matt Gaetz's net worth is estimated at $700,000.

Conclusion

Ginger Gaetz's age, 31 years as of 2025, highlights her as a vibrant and modern woman. Despite being 12 years younger than her husband, she continues to support her husband's political path while advancing her career.

