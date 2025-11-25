Jack Schlossberg's grandparents are JFK and Jackie: how is he related to them?

Jack Schlossberg's grandparents, JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy, are icons of American history. JFK, his maternal grandfather, served as the 35th president of the United States, making history as the youngest to be elected to office before his assassination in 1963.

I’ve always felt super lucky that there’s this massive historical record about my family that I can learn from.

Jack Schlossberg on November 4, 2025 (L), on August 17, 2025 (R). Photo: @jackuno on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

About Jack Schlossberg's grandparents

Jack Schlossberg's maternal grandparents are President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. His paternal grandparents are Alfred Schlossberg and Mae Schlossberg.

In a July 2024 interview with Vogue, Jack revealed how he is proud of JFK. He said,

My grandfather, President Kennedy, is my hero. The first thing I ever got really nerdy about was him, his speeches, and his administration.

Jack Schlossberg on August 20, 2025. Photo: @jackuno on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jack Schlosberg's maternal grandparents

His maternal grandfather, JFK, was the 35th President of the United States, and the youngest person ever elected to the presidency in the United States. He was elected on November 8, 1960, aged 43, and he was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. He was reportedly shot by Lee Harvey Oswald and pronounced dead shortly after.

After her husband's death, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis moved to an apartment in New York before remarrying in 1968 to Aristotle Onassis. She tragically succumbed in May 1994 to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Jack Schlosberg's paternal grandparents

Jack Schlossberg's paternal grandparents, Alfred Schlossberg and Mae Schlossberg, were children of Ukrainian immigrants. Alfred Schlossberg was a successful businessman who founded a textile manufacturing company specialising in men's dress shirts.

They were raised in an Orthodox Jewish family in New York City. Alfred also served as president of the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan's Upper East Side, where the family practised their Jewish faith.

Jack on June 15, 2024 (L), Schlossberg on October 23, 2025 (R). Photo: @jackuno on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who inherited John F. Kennedy's money?

President John F. Kennedy's fortune was inherited by his wife, Jackie, who received around $10 million, and his son, John F. Kennedy Jr. However, Kennedy Jr. later succumbed to a plane crash on July 16, 1999, aged 38 years. His money was inherited by his sister, Caroline, and her three children, Jack, Rose, and Tatiana.

In his will, John F. Kennedy Jr. had listed his wife, Carolyn, as the sole heir to his fortune. But she and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died with him. Part of it read,

I give and devise all my interest in my cooperative apartment located at 20-26 Moore Street, Apartment 9E, in said New York, including all my shares therein and any proprietary leases with respect thereto, to my said wife, Carolyn, if she is living on the thirtieth day after my death.

Exploring Jack Schlossberg's relationship with RFK Jr.

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) is an American politician and environmental lawyer, serving as the 26th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. He is Jack Schlossberg's cousin.

However, Jack is usually critical of his cousin. For instance, during an appearance on MS NOW, Jack criticised his cousin's appointment to President Trump's cabinet. He said,

He is so obsessed with the Kennedys and the Kennedy name and the Kennedy brand that he caged one and put it in his Cabinet, a rabid dog in his Cabinet, put a collar on my cousin, RFK Jr.

Robert Kennedy Jr. on September 04, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A look at JFK's grandson's age and early life

John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, aged 32 years old as of 2025, was born on January 19, 1993, in New York City, United States. His parents are Caroline Kennedy, an author and former diplomat, and Edwin Schlossberg, a museum exhibit designer and author. He grew up alongside his two sisters, Rose and Tatiana.

Jack grew up in an interfaith household. He revealed this on an Instagram post on November 17, 2025. He captioned,

I come from an interfaith household — my mom’s Catholic and my dad’s Jewish. The older I get, the more I realize how central faith is to my own point of view.

Jack Schlossberg graduated from Yale University in 2015. He then pursued joint degrees in law and business, earning a Juris Doctor (JD) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School.

Is Jack Schlosberg married?

Caroline Kennedy's son is not married and has never been married before. However, he has been rumoured to have multiple relationships with high-profile women, including Selena Gomez, Krissy Jones, and Orion Carloto.

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former US President John F. Kennedy, in Washington, DC, US. Photo by Bonnie Cash (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Jack passed the bar exam in 2023.

He publicly endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and gave a virtual address at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

In November 2025, Jack Schlossberg announced he was running for Congress in New York's 12th district.

Conclusion

Jack Schlossberg's grandparents, former President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, left an indelible mark on history. Although his grandfather's administration was cut short in 1963, Jack carries it on with his role as a political commentator on Vogue and his social media presence. He is also eyeing a run for Congress in New York's 12th district.

