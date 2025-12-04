Meet Matt Lauer's girlfriend: Shamin Abas, the luxury brand expert

Matt Lauer's girlfriend, Shamin Abas, stands out as a powerhouse in ultra-luxury marketing. As President & CEO of Shamin Abas Associates (SAA), she crafts bespoke PR and experiential strategies for high-net-worth clients. Abas and Matt first met in the early 2000s before debuting their relationship in December 2019.

Shamin and Matt at The Bridge VIII on September 14, 2024 (L). Matt and Abas outside the Polo Bar on April 07, 2024 (R). Photo by Jared Siskin, Gotham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Matt Lauer is dating Shamin Abas , a seasoned entrepreneur and luxury publicist.

, a seasoned entrepreneur and luxury publicist. The duo began dating in late 2019 , shortly after Matt finalised his divorce from his former wife, Annette Roque.

, shortly after Matt finalised his divorce from Matt and Shamin maintain a low profile on their relationship.

on their relationship. Abas has been married twice.

Profile summary

Full name Shamin Abas Gender Female Date of birth April 11, 1969 Age 56 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Llangdegfan, Wales, United Kingdom Current residence New York, United States Nationality British Siblings Two Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Matt Lauer Education London Dance Academy Profession Publicist and entrepreneur

About Matt Lauer's girlfriend, Shamin

Shamin Abas is a prominent businesswoman and luxury publicist. She is best known for her relationship with American disgraced media personality Matt Lauer.

A November 2021 source praised Shamin Abas' dedication to her work. According to People, the source said,

Shamin is a dedicated businesswoman who loves to work. She is independent and has made a [good] life for herself.

Shamin Abas at The Bridge on September 14, 2019, in Bridgehampton, NY. Photo by Jared Siskin (modified by author)

Source: Original

Shamin Abas' marketing career

Shamin Abas is a publicist, entrepreneur, and leader in ultra-luxury brand marketing. She joined the media as a spokesmodel for Chrysler after training at the London Dance Academy at age 14. In 2005, she founded Shamin Abas Communications in the Greater New York City area, initially gaining traction by producing high-profile events.

Over two decades, her firm evolved into Shamin Abas Associates (SAA), focusing on ultra-luxury PR and experiential marketing, targeting affluent clientele with tailored strategies. Abas also co-founded prestigious car events, including The Bridge and CarCoterie, organising invite-only car exhibits featuring luxury cars like Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin.

A look at Shamin Abas' age and early life

Shamin Abas (aged 56 years old as of 2025) was born on April 11, 1969, in Llangdegfan, Wales, United Kingdom. Abas grew up alongside her brother and sister in rural Wales. Her early interests included horses and dance; at the age of 14, she began training at the London Dance Academy.

Shamin was born to a British mother, a jazz singer and homemaker, and a Persian father, a math professor at the University of North Wales in Bangor. She is of mixed Persian-British descent.

Matt Lauer at Sheraton Times Square on April 24, 2017, in New York City (L). Shamin Abas at Le Flirt on July 27, 2007, in East Hampton (R). Photo by Aurora Rose, Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas' union and relationships

Matt and Shamin sparked relationship rumours when they were photographed together during a vacation in New Zealand in late 2019. According to a close source that talked to Page Six in December 2019, the duo began dating in late 2019, stating they spend a lot of time together in the Hamptons. The source said,

Matt and Shamin have known each other for many years; she spends a lot of time in the Hamptons, as does he. They very recently began dating. She is a lovely woman.

Additionally, an insider who spoke to People magazine revealed that the duo maintains a low profile on their relationship. However, they have also been spotted attending a romantic date in New York in early 2023. The insider said,

They try and stay out of the spotlight but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life. They are off the radar and low-key. They are enjoying their lives.

How did Matt Lauer meet Shamin Abas?

Matt Lauer met Shamin Abas in the Hamptons in the early 2000s through work, and they became friends. According to a close source to the couple who talked to Entertainment Tonight, the duo have been close friends for close to two decades. The source revealed,

Shamin has been a longtime friend to Matt and it's no surprise they've started dating. She was one of the first friends to reach out and offer Matt support. They met in the Hamptons years ago and remained friends.

Matt Lauer at NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on November 20, 2012 (L). Shamin Abas at Theory Store in East Hampton, New York (R). Photo by Slaven Vlasic, Steve Eichner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Matt Lauer still married?

Matt Lauer is dating Shamin Abas. However, he was previously married twice. His first marriage was to screenwriter Nancy Alspaugh from 1981 to 1988.

His second marriage was to former Dutch model Annette Roque. They tied the knot on October 3, 1998, in Water Mill, New York. The marriage faced challenges early on, partly due to Lauer's extramarital affairs, and Lauer's 2017 firing from NBC News for allegations of misconduct.

Annette Roque filed for divorce on July 2, 2019, and it was finalised on September 5, 2019. They have three children together: Jack, Romy, and Thijs.

About Shamin Abas' first husband

Shamin Abas is not currently married, but she has been dating Matt Lauer since late 2019. ​ However, she was previously married twice.

Her first husband was a Detroit-based dentist. Her second husband is Frank Cilione, an East Hampton nightclub and restaurant owner; they married on November 8, 2003, and divorced in November 2007.

Shamin Abas at The Bridge on September 17, 2022, in Bridgehampton (L). Frank Cilione at the Crosby Street Hotel on March 13, 2012 (R). Photo by Sean Zanni, Gary Gershoff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Shamin worked as a voice-over artist during her early days in New York.

Abas loves walking her dog on the beach.

Shamin Abas's net worth is estimated at $8 million.

Final word

Shamin Abas is a prominent entrepreneur and publicist best known for her career in the ultra-luxury business. She has worked with high-end brands like Rolls-Royce and is part of The Luxury Council at New York University Stern School of Business. Abas is currently dating former Today show host Matt Lauer.

