Autumn Stiff Jennings, popularly known as Scott Jennings' wife, is a payroll manager at CrossCountry Consulting, boasting over twenty years of financial background. She married the CNN commentator in 2010, and they have since welcomed four children. The family resides in Prospect, Kentucky, United States.

Autumn Stiff Jennings has been married to Scott Jennings since 2010 , and they have since welcomed four sons.

, and they have since Despite her husband's public persona, Autumn Stiff Jennings maintains a low-profile life .

. Scott Jennings' family resides in Prospect, Kentucky, United States .

. Stiff Jennings has worked as a payroll manager at CrossCountry Consulting since July 2021.

Autumn's profile summary

Full name Autumn Stiff Jennings Date of birth March 7, 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Whitesville, Kentucky, United States Current residence Prospect, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Relationship status Married Husband Scott Jennings Children Everett, Winston, Thatcher, and Harlan Education University of Louisville Profession Payroll manager Social media Facebook

About Autumn Stiff Jennings: Scott Jennings' wife

Autumn Stiff Jennings is an American celebrity wife, best known as the wife of Scott Jennings, an American conservative political strategist, commentator, and writer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as a payroll manager at CrossCountry Consulting, a role she has held since July 2021.

Previously, Stiff held the same position at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) from May 2005 to July 2021. She also worked as an office manager at Barnett Law Firm and as a quality assurance specialist at Invesmart from September 2001 to May 2004.

Exploring Autumn Stiff Jennings' age and early life

Autumn Stiff Jennings (47 years old as of 2025) was born on March 7, 1978, in Whitesville, Kentucky, United States. However, not much is known about her early background. She attended the University of Louisville, where she earned a degree in Accounting and Finance from 1996 to 2001.

Scott and Autumn's children

Scott Jennings is married to Autumn Stiff Jennings. They exchanged vows in 2010 and have remained together for over 15 years as of 2025. Although little is known about their relationship, the couple likely met while attending the University of Louisville, where Scott studied a degree in Political Science from 1996 to 2000.

Scott and Autumn have four sons, Everett, Winston, Thatcher, and Harlan.​ Autumn Stiff Jennings' family resides in Prospect, Kentucky, and maintains a private life away from Jennings' public role as a CNN contributor.

A look at Scott Jennings' age and early life

Jeffrey Scott Jennings (aged 48 years old as of 2025) was born on October 26, 1977, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, United States. He grew up in a rural American setting that shaped his political instincts.​

Scott Jennings' career

Scott Jennings has built a distinguished career as a Republican strategist, CNN commentator, and founder of a PR firm. Jennings began as a news reporter for Clear Channel in Louisville, Kentucky, from 1996 to 2000. He joined politics as political director for Bush's 2000 Kentucky campaign.

Political director

In 2004, he served as executive director for Bush-Cheney in New Mexico. From 2005 to 2007, Jennings worked as special assistant to President Bush and deputy political director under Karl Rove. He later advised Mitch McConnell's 2008 and 2014 campaigns, as well as Brett Guthrie's races, and Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential bid.

Political strategist & contributor

Post-White House, Jennings directed strategic development at Peritus PR and co-founded RunSwitch Public Relations in 2012, Kentucky's largest PR firm. He joined CNN as a senior political contributor in 2017, appearing on shows like NewsNight with Abby Phillip.

Scott also writes columns for the Louisville Courier-Journal, LA Times, and USA Today. In 2022, he launched the podcast Flyover Country with Scott Jennings.

Trivia

Autumn Jennings raises chickens, delivering eggs to their friends and family, in their Prospect, Kentucky home.

Her husband is a regular columnist for Gannett, the LA Times, and CNN.com.

Scott Jennings lectured on a course in modern American political campaigns at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Wrapping up

Autumn Stiff Jennings is a celebrity wife best known for being the wife of Scott Jennings. She and the prominent commentator exchanged their vows in 2010 and have since welcomed four children together. She currently works at CrossCountry Consulting as a payroll manager.

