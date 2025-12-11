Judy Norton's net worth after decades on screen: how rich is The Waltons' star?

Judy Norton's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $4 million. She is best known for her iconic portrayal of Mary Ellen Walton in the long-running 1970s family drama The Waltons.

Judy Norton at The MacArthur on April 8, 2018, in Los Angeles (L) and at The Garland on November 13, 2021, in North Hollywood (R). Photo: David Livingston/Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Judy Norton has been in the entertainment industry for six decades as an actress, writer, director, and producer.

She launched to international fame as Mary Allen Walton, the eldest sibling in The Waltons.

Norton has appeared in numerous stage musicals in Canada and the United States.

Judy Norton's profile summary

Full name Judy Norton Date of birth January 29, 1958 Age 67 years old (as of December 2025) Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Husbands Robert Graves (2002 to date) Randy Apostle (1991 to 2001) Lynn Hughes (1980) Douglas Taylor (1976 to 1978) Children Devin Apostle Parents Harry Norton, Constance Glazerbrook Profession Actress, writer, director, singer Social media Instagram YouTube Facebook

Judy Norton's net worth: How rich is she?

'The Waltons' actress has built a $4 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, from her entertainment career spanning six decades. She started as a child actress and singer in stage productions and later appeared on Hotel in 1967 and Felony Squad in 1968.

Judy Norton's career was defined by her role as tomboy Mary Ellen Walton, the eldest Walton sibling. She was 13 when she portrayed the character in the 1971 pilot movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story. She appeared in all nine seasons of The Waltons on CBS from 1972 to 1981.

Norton reprised her role as Mary in later TV movie reunions, including A Wedding on Walton's Mountain (1982), Mother's Day on Waltons Mountain (1982), A Day for Thanks on Walton's Mountain (1982), A Walton Thanksgiving Reunion (1993), A Walton Wedding (1995), and A Walton Easter (1997).

Five facts about Judy Norton. Photo: @officialjudynorton on Instagram (modified by author)

What was Judy Norton's salary on The Waltons?

Some of 'The Waltons' cast members have complained that they were not paid enough, especially those who portrayed the Walton kids. Eric Scott, who played the third Walton son, Ben Walton, shared in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly that they did not get rich from the show.

Actress Michael Learned (Olivia Walton) also told the publication that Lorimar Productions was so cheap. In a 2020 Facebook post, Kami Cotler, who played the youngest daughter, Elizabeth, revealed that their salaries were never increased even when the show became successful.

We were all members of the Screen Actors Guild, so we had the standard contract for recurring cast members. We were paid per episode, and it didn't matter whether we had a big or a small part. We each signed a six-year contract, so the success of the show had no impact on our salaries.

Norton and her castmates still receive residuals. Other major Judy Norton's movies and TV shows include Disorganised Zone (2014), Bluff (2013-2014), Motorvation (2022), and Out of the Fight (2020).

Peter Fox as Rev. Hank Buchanan and Judy Norton as Mary Ellen Walton in the episode 'The Hawk' in the CBS TV series 'The Waltons' on July 1, 1977. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Norton is a veteran theatre performer

Judy, who is also a talented singer, has built an extensive career in theatre productions. She told Fox News in a May 2018 interview that she returned to the stage after The Waltons because it was the only place she was not typecast.

I got a lot of roles that were different than what I might be playing on television. So, once I figured out that I shouldn't be worried about the doors that were closed, I looked for the doors that would open. It made my path easier, and I was always looking to find ways to reinvent myself.

Norton played the lead role of Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! in 2003 and 2016 at the Moody Gardens Convention Centre in Texas. She starred as Annie in Annie Get Your Gun and Maria in The Sound of Music. She has also appeared in the productions of Love Letters, Perfect Pitch, and Move Over Mrs Markham.

Judy Norton attends the 'The Waltons' 40th anniversary reunion at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on September 29, 2012, in Los Angeles. Photo: Tibrina Hobson (modified by author)

Judy Norton is an accomplished writer and director

Norton has significantly expanded her work behind the scenes. She told Fox News that being a storyteller became more fulfilling as she grew older.

And as you get older as a woman, there are fewer roles. So it can be a bit challenging to stay satisfied as an actor. As a writer, [my] age, sex, how I looked – it didn't matter... It was a great training route to hone my storytelling skills.

Judy directed and was head writer for the first season of the Canadian TV series Bluff. She wrote the script for the films Finding Harmony, Another Day in Paradise, and Inclusion Criteria. She also co-wrote, co-directed, and co-produced the series Disorganised Zone.

Norton spent eight years as co-artistic director for two Canadian theatres, including Celebrations in Winnipeg and Jubilations in Edmonton. She has co-written and co-directed over 50 stage productions like Cabaret, All Shook Up, and A Chorus Line.

Judy Norton attends the reunion Of 'The Waltons' on December 2, 2011, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo: Bennett Raglin (modified by author)

Is Judy Norton still married?

The Waltons actress has been with her longtime husband, Robert Graves, since they tied the knot in August 2002. Judy Norton was in three previous marriages.

She tied the knot with her first husband, Douglas Taylor, in April 1976 at 18. After their divorce in 1978, she had a brief marriage to Lynn Hughes in 1980. She moved on with Canadian actor and producer Randy Apostle, whom she married in 1991.

Randy Apostle and Norton welcomed one child, son Devin Apostle. The couple divorced in 2001 after ten years of marriage.

What does Judy Norton do now?

Today, Judy Norton remains active in the entertainment industry. Away from film, TV, and theatre, she hosts the YouTube series, 'The Waltons - Ask Judy', where she shares memories of the classic show and answers fan questions.

Actress Judy Norton gardening at her home. Photo: @officialjudynorton (modified by author)

Conclusion

Judy Norton's net worth of $4 million was created from years of work in the entertainment industry. After leaving the Waltons' Mountain, the multi-faceted actress managed to use her success to carve out a long-lasting career that is still going strong.

