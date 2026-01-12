Who is Michael Gagnon from Spirited? Why he is honoured in the tribute

Most viewers were unfamiliar with the name of Michael Gagnon from Spirited until his name appeared in the movie’s tribute. His death came as a shock and was reportedly linked to harsh weather conditions on the Spirited set. Sharing the news of his passing, Teamsters Boston wrote about him:

Mike was a 23+ year Teamster, having worked in the Movie Division and Aggregate Industries. He was a proud father, grandfather, Teamster, and friend to all. He will be truly missed.

Spirited cover (L) and Michael Gagnon (R) Photo: @teamsters.boston on Facebook, @loumongello on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Michael Gagnon passed away at 49 years of age on the set of Spirited .

His family received over $60,000 in donations from friends and colleagues at work, particularly from colleagues on the Spirited set.

from friends and colleagues at work, particularly from colleagues on the set. Some of the cast, like Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, were accused of not publicly addressing his death during filming.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Gagnon Date of birth 23 June 1972 Passed away 22 September 2021 Age (at death) 49 years old Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, US Place of death Watertown, Massachusetts, US Nationality American Parents Paul and Elizabeth (Schiavoni) Gagnon Relationship status Married Partner Melanie Guarino Children Danielle, Katie, Amanda, and Christopher

Who was Michael Gagnon from Spirited?

Michael Gagnon was a native of Boston, Massachusetts, United States. He was a truck driver and worked in the movie industry, usually in the transportation department. He is credited as part of the crew in movies such as Don’t Look Up and later on Spirited.

According to EverLoved.com, where Michael Gagnon's obituary was posted, he passed away on September 22, 2021. He was working on the set of the movie Spirited, which was filmed between July and October 2021, per IMDb. Gagnon’s obituary, according to Nardone Funeral Home, reads:

Michael Gagnon, age 49 of Watertown, passed away on September 22, 2021. Devoted and loving companion to Melanie Guarino. Beloved father of Danielle Murphy and her husband Colin, Katie Gabler and her husband Zach, Amanda Gagnon, and Christopher Gagnon.

Facts about Michael Gagnon. Photo: @nardonefuneralhome.com (modified by author)

Source: Original

Michael Gagnon from Spirited was not an actor

The man honoured in Spirited’s tribute is not an actor but part of the logistics and transportation team on the movie set. There is another Michael Gagnon in the movie industry, who works in special effects. According to The Movie DB, the latter has worked in Diary of the Dead, Crimes of Fashion, and Degrassi Goes Hollywood.

Mike’s demise was not immediately publicised

There was media backlash about the handling of Michael’s demise by Spirited’s director Sean Anders. According to an Instagram post, the Transportation Co-Captain’s demise did not receive the level of recognition many felt he deserved.

Tens of thousands of dollars were raised for Gagnon’s family

Gagnon’s demise might not have been publicised, but his family got several thousand dollars in donations. Ryan Reynolds reportedly donated $10,000, as did Will Ferrell and his wife. The rest of the donations came from friends and work colleagues.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell at Apple Original Film's Spirited New York Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022. Photo: Rob Kim/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Spirited is a Ryan Reynolds Christmas movie

The Spirited movie cleverly reimagines Charles Dickens's classic tale. Ryan Reynolds played Clint Briggs, a stylish, "unredeemable" media consultant who fabricates controversy for gain. Digital Mafia Talkies noted that his character is the cynical, energetic central figure that the holiday redemption story revolves around.

Reynolds' characteristic comical persona is crucial to the film's dynamic, as Clint originally opposes the haunting procedure sardonically. Ryan’s rendition propels the bromantic relationship with the Ghost of Christmas Present, played by Will Ferrell, revealed to be Scrooge.

The plot focuses on Clint's journey toward collective responsibility, leading to a sacrificial act that saves his friend early. His redemption is demonstrated not through guilt alone, but through a choice that costs him his life. A reformed Clint in the afterlife joins the mission to help transform others.

Actor Ryan Reynolds and his mother, Tammy, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Spirited features a cast of A-list actors

The movie features an ensemble of cast members led by Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Reynolds plays Clint Briggs, the "rotten" media tycoon targeted for this holiday transformation.

According to IMDb, Ferrell stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present, a spirit striving for one last momentous redemption.

Octavia Spencer as Kimberly, Clint's morally conflicted assistant and Present's love interest

Patrick Page as Jacob Marley, the spirit who oversees the entire afterlife operation.

Sunita Mani as Past (The Ghost of Christmas Past, who allegedly had an affair with Clint)

Tracy Morgan as the voice of Yet-To-Come

Loren Woods as Yet-To-Come (The Ghost of Christmas Future)

Joe Tippett as Owen

Marlow Barkley as Wren/Young Carrie

Ryan Reynolds at The Montalban on October 02, 2025. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is Michael Gagnon's age? He was 49 years old at the time of his passing.

He was 49 years old at the time of his passing. Who plays Grim Reaper in Spirited? Tracy Morgan voiced the Grim Reaper Ghost of Yet-To-Come.

Tracy Morgan voiced the Grim Reaper Ghost of Yet-To-Come. What story is Spirited based on? It is a contemporary retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol.

It is a contemporary retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella How many dancers are in the Spirited movie? The film featuring tap dancing had 90 dancers and was choreographed by Chloe Arnold of the Syncopated Ladies.

Conclusion

Michael Gagnon from Spirited passed away in 2021 during the shooting and production of the project. He was honored in a short tribute at the end of the movie. His surviving family received donations from friends and work colleagues.

READ MORE: Chad Boyce (The 100): Who he was and how he passed away

As Briefly.co.za published, Chad's death shocked those who knew him. Although he was not a famous face on screen, his work behind the scenes left a lasting impression.

Chad's official cause of death was not made public. There were speculations that he died of drug intoxication, but the allegations have not been confirmed.

Source: Briefly News