Who is Natalia Bryant's boyfriend? What is known about her private dating life

Discussions surrounding the identity of Natalia Bryant’s boyfriend have attracted significant online attention after she was reportedly spotted with an unidentified man on Valentine’s Day. While many are happy seeing Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter doing well, others have focused on speculation surrounding her dating life.

Natalia Bryant at One Hanson Place on September 15, 2025 (L) and at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 (R). Photo: Craig Barritt, Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Natalia was reportedly spotted on February 14, 2025, at an Italian restaurant with an unidentified man , with the pair appearing close.

, with the pair appearing close. There have been rumours suggesting that Natalia is dating LeBron James’ son, Bronny James.

Natalia, like Bronny, is an alumna of the University of Southern California (USC), where she majored in film.

Full name Natalia Diamante Bryant Date of birth January 19, 2003 Age 23 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Parents Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Siblings Gianna, Capri, Bianka Marital status Unmarried Education University of Southern California Profession Creative film director at the Los Angeles Lakers Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram

The identity of Natalia Bryant’s boyfriend remains elusive

The name of Natalia Diamante Bryant’s boyfriend remains a closely guarded secret, despite widespread public curiosity and ongoing speculation. She has yet to publicly address her romantic life, which has further intensified public interest and speculation.

When she has addressed the public, her focus has largely been on her academic and professional goals. In an interview with NYLON, Natalia spoke at length about her expectations for her final year in college, stating:

I am focused on graduating and getting through my senior year. I did a junior thesis film last year, and right now, we are in pre-production for our senior thesis film... We have been together for the past four years, so there is a shared understanding of how everyone works.

Facts about Natalia Bryant. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

AI-generated videos have circulated linking her to an unidentified man

Images and videos circulating online reportedly show Natalia with a white man in various settings, including moments in which they appear close and hold hands.

TMZ states the pair was seen at E Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills, while celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2025. The outing has since become a topic of widespread discussion. Natalia has not commented on the images.

Bronny James and Natalia Bryant are not dating

Speculation intensified when rumours emerged that Natalia Bryant was dating Bronny James. The claims spread rapidly across social media, with fans offering congratulatory messages to the alleged couple.

These reports are unfounded. The two have never dated, despite attending the same university and sharing overlapping social circles. Bronny James is publicly known to be in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Parker Whitfield.

An Instagram post previously showed the couple spending time together at Disneyland in Paris.

L-R: Vanessa, Gianna Maria Onore, late Kobe Bryant, and Natalia Bryant at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, is in her twenties

Natalia Bryant is 23 years old, having been born on January 19, 2003. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Vanessa and Kobe Bryant and was raised alongside her siblings, Capri, Bianka, and Gianna, who passed away in 2020.

Natalia graduated from the University of Southern California in 2025, where she majored in film. She has expressed a strong attachment to her family, noting that she enjoys spending time at home with her parents. In an interview with Teen Vogue, she said:

I never realised what people know and do not know about me.

Natalia Bryant was 17 years old when her father, Kobe, died

On January 26, 2020, Natalia’s life changed dramatically following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of her father, Kobe Bryant, and her sister, Gianna. The incident deeply affected the global sports community.

Natalia, who has often been described as a devoted daughter, has spoken about how much she misses her father. She has remained committed to preserving their legacy. According to The List, she delivered a speech at the unveiling of Kobe Bryant’s permanent handprints and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, saying:

While most people knew him as a basketball player or a storyteller, I knew and loved him as my dad. He was truly the MVP of girl dads. Despite the demands of the NBA and the Lakers’ schedule, he always made time to support my sisters and me. This day symbolises the impact he had on a city he loved so deeply.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Natalia Bryant is a model and creative director

According to Hola!, Natalia was recently appointed creative director at the Los Angeles Lakers and holds a leading role in the production of a documentary centred on her late father.

She is also an established model who has worked alongside industry figures such as Naomi Campbell and has appeared at major fashion events, including Paris Fashion Week.

Natalia is worth several million dollars

As the eldest child of Kobe Bryant, Natalia inherited a portion of her father’s substantial estate. She is also generating her own income through modelling and filmmaking.

According to Essentially Sports, her net worth is estimated to exceed $6 million, including assets inherited from her father’s estate.

Natalia Bryant is seen during the Milan Women's Wear Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Week on September 23, 2025. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Natalia Bryant? She is five feet nine inches tall.

She is five feet nine inches tall. Who is Natalia Bryant’s godfather? Former NBA player Pau Gasol is her godfather and has been publicly supportive of her.

Former NBA player Pau Gasol is her godfather and has been publicly supportive of her. How rich is Vanessa Bryant? Vanessa's estimated net worth is $600 million.

Conclusion

The identity of Natalia Bryant’s boyfriend has not been publicly confirmed by her or by any party linked to the speculation. She is rarely seen publicly with romantic partners and maintains a private personal life while building her professional career.

