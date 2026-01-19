John Travolta's net worth: His planes, property, and career earnings
Stalwart actor John Travolta's decades-long career has made him a respected Hollywood heavyweight, with cult classics such as Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978) and Pulp Fiction (1994) making him an international acting treasure. Thanks to his longstanding acting career and work as a producer, John Travolta has a net worth of $250 million.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- John Travolta's profile summary
- John Travolta's net worth as of 2026 is $250 million
- Grease (1978) was John Travolta's highest-grossing film
- The actor's Pulp Fiction salary caused a stir when compared to his co-stars
- John Travolta was paid notably more for his role in Hairspray
- Frequently asked questions
- Social media
- Final word
Key takeaways
- John Travolta is a name synonymous with the Hollywood greats, thanks to his iconic roles in cult classic films, with Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Grease (1978) being considered the breakout roles that put him on the map.
- John Travolta's decades-long fame has fans wondering how much he is worth, especially with the actor being known to own multiple homes, cars and even planes at one of his homes.
- He and his late wife, actress Kelly Preston, had a combined net worth of $430 million, with Kelly also being a respected actress before her untimely passing on July 12, 2020.
John Travolta's profile summary
Full name
John Joseph Travolta
Date of birth
February 18, 1954
Age
71 years old (January 2026)
Birthplace
Englewood, New Jersey, USA
Current residence
Ocala, Florida, USA
Calabasas, California, USA
Islesboro, Maine, USA
Education
Dwight Morrow High School
HB Studio
Profession
Actor, singer, dancer, voice actor, writer and producer
Martial status
Widowed (married to Kelly Preston from 1991 to 2020)
Parents
Salvatore Travolta and Helen Cecilia Burke
Children
Jett Travolta (deceased) and Ella Bleu Travolta
Siblings
Ellen, Sam, Joey, Ann, and Margaret Travolta
Net worth
$250 million
Social media
John Travolta's net worth as of 2026 is $250 million
Online sources, including Finance Monthly and Celebrity Net Worth, report his net worth at $250 million. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston's net worth was reported to be $180 million, as confirmed by Celebrity Net Worth. Although there is no value for what John Travolta's overall annual salary is, he does still earn film residuals from his iconic roles.
John also receives an income from his endorsements. These include Bombardier, Breitling Watches, Capital One, and recently, U-Power.
Grease (1978) was John Travolta's highest-grossing film
The actor is most easily identified by his role as Danny Zuko in the 1978 cult classic film Grease, which was a box-office hit and grossed anywhere between an estimated $396 million and $399 million from its initial run and later re-releases, with an initial budget of $6 million in comparison. John's salary for Grease remains undisclosed by the actor.
The actor's Pulp Fiction salary caused a stir when compared to his co-stars
John Travolta's salary for his role in Pulp Fiction is widely reported by sources, including Koimoi and FandomWire, as $150,000, which was a stark contrast to fellow co-star Bruce Willis's salary for his role in the film at $800,000.
However, this wage gap is believed to be attributed to Bruce's international fame at that point, having made a global name for himself following the success of the Die Hard franchise he starred in and becoming one of Hollywood's wealthiest actors.
John Travolta was paid notably more for his role in Hairspray
Although his salary for his breakout roles on Grease and Saturday Night has not been disclosed, online sources report a $14 million income for John's role as Edna Turnblad in the 2007 hit musical film, Hairspray. Starring alongside notable names like Zac Efron and Amanda Bynes, John reportedly also earned an additional $3 million in residuals.
Frequently asked questions
Is John Travolta a billionaire?
Although John is known for his luxury assets, he is not a billionaire, even with his combined net worth with his late wife.
Where does John Travolta live full-time?
John owns multiple homes throughout the USA. He primarily lives at Jumbolair Aviation Estates in Ocala, Florida, at a home valued at around $10 million. His home is within the private, aviation-focused estates that offer private runways for homeowners.
Additionally, John bought a Mediterranean-style home in Calabasas, California, worth $2.65 million in September 2019, which is equipped with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. He also owns a waterfront mansion in Islesboro, Maine, called Drexel Estate, which has 20 bedrooms and a distinctive shingle-style architecture.
His home in Maine has been on and off the market throughout the years, and in 2024, it was listed for sale at a value of $5 million. It has not been sold yet at the time of writing.
How many aeroplanes does John Travolta own?
Known for his longstanding passion for aviation, the Pulp Fiction actor is estimated to have between five and eight plates. Some of John Travolta's planes include the following:
- Gulfstream Jets: John owns multiple of these, including a Gulfstream II.
- Bombardier Challenger 601: A large, luxury jet known for space.
- Dassault Falcon 900: This is a large cabin private jet intended for long ranges.
- Boeing 737-300: A classic jet used for short-to-medium haul flights.
- Boeing 707: A customised jet (that is often noted as undergoing work or being donated).
- Eclipse 500: A light jet ideal for shorter flights.
Social media
As of January 6, 2026, John has amassed over 14 million fans across his social media, with his Facebook page being the most popular at 8 million followers, followed by Instagram at 5.6 million followers. His TikTok following was 1.7 million.
Final word
John Travolta's net worth is a reflection of his role and his massive success in the entertainment industry, with an impressive portfolio of designer homes and a vast collection of aeroplanes. Additionally, John runs the Jett Travolta Foundation in honour of his late son, who had suffered from seizures and developmental issues, showcasing his philanthropic side.
READ ALSO: Samuel L. Jackson's net worth: Earnings, properties, and assets
Briefly.co.za wrote an article about John Travolta's Pulp Fiction co-star, Samuel L. Jackson's net worth and earnings. Like John, Samuel is considered a stalwart in Hollywood, with Pulp Fiction being one of his most iconic roles to date.
Similar to his Pulp Fiction co-star, Samuel is also reported to be worth $250 million. Although John was already an established actor, Samuel's role in the film is considered his breakout one, and he has starred in countless cult classic films since.
Source: Briefly News
Justine De Lange (Lifestyle writer) Justine De Lange has over 6 years of experience in lifestyle, corporate and freelance writing. She started at Now Media for their lifestyle publication 'Let's Go', then joined 'travSIM' and 'Metavaro'. She now writes for Briefly News as a content writer, working with beats such as studies, services, business tips, and celebrity biographies (joined in 2022). In 2023, Justine finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can contact her directly via JustinedeLange14@gmail.com.