John Travolta's net worth: His planes, property, and career earnings

Stalwart actor John Travolta's decades-long career has made him a respected Hollywood heavyweight, with cult classics such as Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978) and Pulp Fiction (1994) making him an international acting treasure. Thanks to his longstanding acting career and work as a producer, John Travolta has a net worth of $250 million.

John at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival, and John's home at Jumbolair Aviation Estates in Ocala, Florida. Photo: Emma McIntyre and Villages4sale.com on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

John Travolta is a name synonymous with the Hollywood greats, thanks to his iconic roles in cult classic films, with Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Grease (1978) being considered the breakout roles that put him on the map.

being considered the breakout roles that put him on the map. John Travolta's decades-long fame has fans wondering how much he is worth, especially with the actor being known to own multiple homes, cars and even planes at one of his homes.

He and his late wife, actress Kelly Preston, had a combined net worth of $430 million, with Kelly also being a respected actress before her untimely passing on July 12, 2020.

John Travolta's profile summary

Full name John Joseph Travolta Date of birth February 18, 1954 Age 71 years old (January 2026) Birthplace Englewood, New Jersey, USA Current residence Ocala, Florida, USA Calabasas, California, USA Islesboro, Maine, USA Education Dwight Morrow High School HB Studio Profession Actor, singer, dancer, voice actor, writer and producer Martial status Widowed (married to Kelly Preston from 1991 to 2020) Parents Salvatore Travolta and Helen Cecilia Burke Children Jett Travolta (deceased) and Ella Bleu Travolta Siblings Ellen, Sam, Joey, Ann, and Margaret Travolta Net worth $250 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

John Travolta's net worth as of 2026 is $250 million

Online sources, including Finance Monthly and Celebrity Net Worth, report his net worth at $250 million. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston's net worth was reported to be $180 million, as confirmed by Celebrity Net Worth. Although there is no value for what John Travolta's overall annual salary is, he does still earn film residuals from his iconic roles.

John also receives an income from his endorsements. These include Bombardier, Breitling Watches, Capital One, and recently, U-Power.

Harvey Keitel, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night screening of ‘Pulp Fiction’ in 2024. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Grease (1978) was John Travolta's highest-grossing film

The actor is most easily identified by his role as Danny Zuko in the 1978 cult classic film Grease, which was a box-office hit and grossed anywhere between an estimated $396 million and $399 million from its initial run and later re-releases, with an initial budget of $6 million in comparison. John's salary for Grease remains undisclosed by the actor.

The actor's Pulp Fiction salary caused a stir when compared to his co-stars

John Travolta's salary for his role in Pulp Fiction is widely reported by sources, including Koimoi and FandomWire, as $150,000, which was a stark contrast to fellow co-star Bruce Willis's salary for his role in the film at $800,000.

However, this wage gap is believed to be attributed to Bruce's international fame at that point, having made a global name for himself following the success of the Die Hard franchise he starred in and becoming one of Hollywood's wealthiest actors.

John Travolta was paid notably more for his role in Hairspray

Although his salary for his breakout roles on Grease and Saturday Night has not been disclosed, online sources report a $14 million income for John's role as Edna Turnblad in the 2007 hit musical film, Hairspray. Starring alongside notable names like Zac Efron and Amanda Bynes, John reportedly also earned an additional $3 million in residuals.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston at the New York Premiere of Hairspray After Party at Roseland Ballroom on July 16, 2007. Photo: Patrick Mcmullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Is John Travolta a billionaire?

Although John is known for his luxury assets, he is not a billionaire, even with his combined net worth with his late wife.

Where does John Travolta live full-time?

John owns multiple homes throughout the USA. He primarily lives at Jumbolair Aviation Estates in Ocala, Florida, at a home valued at around $10 million. His home is within the private, aviation-focused estates that offer private runways for homeowners.

Additionally, John bought a Mediterranean-style home in Calabasas, California, worth $2.65 million in September 2019, which is equipped with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. He also owns a waterfront mansion in Islesboro, Maine, called Drexel Estate, which has 20 bedrooms and a distinctive shingle-style architecture.

His home in Maine has been on and off the market throughout the years, and in 2024, it was listed for sale at a value of $5 million. It has not been sold yet at the time of writing.

John occasionally shares glimpses of his family's home life on social media. Photo: @johntravolta on Instagram and John Travola on Facebook (modified by author)

How many aeroplanes does John Travolta own?

Known for his longstanding passion for aviation, the Pulp Fiction actor is estimated to have between five and eight plates. Some of John Travolta's planes include the following:

Gulfstream Jets : John owns multiple of these, including a Gulfstream II.

: John owns multiple of these, including a Gulfstream II. Bombardier Challenger 601 : A large, luxury jet known for space.

: A large, luxury jet known for space. Dassault Falcon 900 : This is a large cabin private jet intended for long ranges.

: This is a large cabin private jet intended for long ranges. Boeing 737-300 : A classic jet used for short-to-medium haul flights.

: A classic jet used for short-to-medium haul flights. Boeing 707 : A customised jet (that is often noted as undergoing work or being donated).

: A customised jet (that is often noted as undergoing work or being donated). Eclipse 500: A light jet ideal for shorter flights.

Some of John's assets include multiple planes and a 1955 Ford Thunderbird. Photo: @johntravolta on Instagram, John Travolta's Facebook page and Manny Hernandez (modified by author)

Social media

As of January 6, 2026, John has amassed over 14 million fans across his social media, with his Facebook page being the most popular at 8 million followers, followed by Instagram at 5.6 million followers. His TikTok following was 1.7 million.

Final word

John Travolta's net worth is a reflection of his role and his massive success in the entertainment industry, with an impressive portfolio of designer homes and a vast collection of aeroplanes. Additionally, John runs the Jett Travolta Foundation in honour of his late son, who had suffered from seizures and developmental issues, showcasing his philanthropic side.

